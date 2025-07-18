12 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 21st to 24th July

Next week on Neighbours, Byron contemplates his next move, Saskia’s obsession leaves Susan concerned, Holly asks Andrew how he feels, and Remi’s life changes forever.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 21st to Thursday 24th July.

1) Leo tries to take back the spy cam

Next week, Sam (Henrietta Graham) and Aaron (Matt Wilson) attempt to keep Mike’s (Guy Pearce) recently announced engagement under wraps to avoid upsetting Jane (Annie Jones), who’s had a short fuse lately while grieving her mum.

Jane soon gets suspicious about their strange behaviour around her and calls them out. This leaves Aaron and Sam backed into a corner where they are forced to reveal the truth about Jane’s recent ex and childhood sweetheart.

Jane tries to appear unaffected by the news, but it’s clear she’s feeling hurt when she stashes away her photos of Mike.

Elsewhere, a remorseful Leo (Tim Kano) admits to Krista (Majella Davis) that he set up Abi’s (Nikita Kato) tablet to film Jane while she babysat, after Abi told them that Jane had left her frightened.

Krista offers to go to the Harris household to stop the filming, but her plan fails when Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) shows up to check in on Jane, and Jane becomes frustrated by all of the fussing over her.

Later, Leo attempts to intervene and get the tablet, but unfortunately he doesn’t get there in time, as Jane realises that she’s been watched from afar…

Jane’s gobsmacked about Leo’s deception, as he defends himself, claiming he was just looking out for his daughter. What will the recording reveal?

2) Saskia’s strange ways leave Susan concerned

This week saw Saskia (Mia Foran) bag herself a job at Eirini Rising after Dex (Marley Williams) told her that Susan was looking for a new resident assistant.

Saskia has shown some strange behaviour since moving onto Ramsay Street, first making a pass at Byron (Xavier Molyneux), and then developing an unhealthy obsession with Wendy (Candice Leask).

Now, after Wendy pushed Saskia away, it seems like the teen is turning her attention to her new boss.

Saskia (Mia Foran) finds a way to stick to Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) side by asking her to share memories about the other Robinson family members. However, when Susan heads off to the Foundation soon after, Saskia is left feeling let down by her new favourite person.

Surprisingly for Susan, Saskia follows her there, and Susan starts to feel confused by Saskia’s clinginess.

Max (Ben Jackson) then unknowingly intervenes to ask his sister to lunch, which leaves Saskia unimpressed despite her recent attempts to spend time with him.

Saskia tells him that she no longer needs babysitting because all is going well in her new life in Erinsborough.

She also manages to emotionally blackmail her concerned brother into believing it couldn’t possibly have been her who locked Wendy in the cupboard…

Later, Saskia returns to Eirini Rising, but it’s still a day to go before her first shift… However, Susan begins to realise that Saskia’s clinginess to her is getting unhealthy, and insists that she goes home…

Will Susan find herself as Saskia’s next target?

3) Terese battles her worries about selling Power Road

Meanwhile, Krista’s feeling proud of her and Terese’s proposal for Lassiters’ next big event, which they’re hoping will win them the coveted Bronze Bell prize – that is, until Paul (Stefan Dennis) informs her that he will now be taking over the project plan instead.

As the pair discuss the latest development, Terese confides in Krista about her decision to sell Power Road, which is home to The 82 tram, among a number of other businesses. She admits that she’s feeling ashamed as she needs to sell the development due to her precarious financial situation.

After Terese recently encouraged Krista to be open with Leo about her pregnancy fears, Krista returns her advice by encouraging Terese to be open with Paul and assuring her that the Kennedys will forgive her.

4) Byron confides in a true friend

Byron’s ready to make up for lost time at Yarakobi, having been off recovering from the injuries he sustained in an assault, and later hiding away after discovering that ex-girlfriend Sadie (Emerald Chan) had been sleeping with Taye (Lakota Johnson).

He tells Leo that he’s feeling lost about the direction of his life following his recent breakup and harsh lecture from Jane about his lack of direction and career.

Byron then hears from his old housemates Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), who are struggling to find a suitable dog to adopt after Trevor rejected the crate training the No. 32 gang tried to do to get him Paris-ready.

Byron shares his troubles with his favourite furry housemate, continuing to ponder what he should do next with his life.

Recently released spoilers have revealed that Byron will depart Erinsborough in the coming weeks – read more.

5) Max provides Byron with some unlikely inspiration

This week, Byron was devastated to learn that his ex-girlfriend had quickly moved on with his housemate after finding them in the spa together.

Next week, Byron’s furious when Taye’s phone keeps going off, and he assumes that it must be his ex Sadie, inundating him with messages. Max tries to be the mediator and makes a good point, which gives Byron food for thought!

Elsewhere, Aaron, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Krista judge Leo’s actions to film Jane, and when they check the footage, all seems to have been okay.

But it did flag that Jane seems to be distressed, as it shows her packing away the photos of Mike and acting out of sorts. When they can’t find Jane at home, they become worried about her safety after the revelation about her current state of mind.

The next day, Jane confides in Nicolette about her fears of becoming like her mum, Amanda (Briony Behets), who ended up dying alone in the Dandenongs.

She’s had a string of dead-end relationships in recent years, and she doesn’t want to spend the rest of her life alone.

With her realisation out in the open, can Jane find her way back to her normal self?

6) Cara’s actions leave Remi injured

Elsewhere, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is on high alert as she prepares for her next shift at Lassiter’s On Tap, fearing for her safety after learning that Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) – the man who once tried to kill her – is back in Erinsborough and has been hanging around the complex.

Despite her concerns, she’s determined not to hide away, telling Taye and Max that she doesn’t want to live in fear or let her boss down by not showing up.

Wanting to be there for Holly, Max and Taye turn to newly qualified cop Cara (Sara West) to find out if there’s anything they can do to keep her safe. Cara tries to reassure them that the police have it covered, but Remi (Naomi Rukavina) still seems to be impacted by the situation.

A couple of weeks ago, Andrew (Lloyd Will) told Holly they needed to put some space between them after their growing connection almost became heated in a tense moment at the V Bar. Next week, Holly turns to Andrew for support with her fears about Gavin, but he attempts to keep matters purely professional.

Elsewhere, Max and Taye unexpectedly meet Bowman at the garage, where they insist he leave the premises.

But Bowman doesn’t seem bothered by their demands and finds a way to worry Taye with veiled threats.

Later, Andrew messages Holly to let her know that he’s no longer working on her protection and Cara will now be in charge, leaving Holly disappointed.

Despite her sadness that Andrew won’t be looking after her, Holly is reassured that the police will be keeping an eye on her and commits to her next shift.

Meanwhile, Taye goes to tell Cara about what happened with Bowman. Cara’s left feeling more concerned than ever, so when she spots Bowman at Lassiters, she chases him down an alley.

As she turns the corner by Harold’s, she runs into her wife. The pair butt heads, and while Cara is unharmed, Remi blacks out after falling and hitting her head on a table!

7) Susan airs her concerns about Saskia

Elsewhere, Wendy fails to get her husband’s attention as she tries to talk to him about finding herself locked in the store cupboard at Erinsborough High – little does she know, he’s absorbed in thought about Holly and the Bowman scenario.

Wendy heads to Erinsborough High to talk to Jane, but she’s left feeling awkward when Saskia turns up, just days after Jane accused Wendy of being unprofessional for accusing Saskia of locking her in the cupboard.

The day has also arrived for Saskia to begin her shift next door at Eirini Rising, but she’s soon deflated when her work schedule resolves around the residents and there isn’t an opportunity to be with Susan.

Later, Jane offers Wendy an apology for how she spoke to her about the Saskia situation. Following this, Susan shows up and raises her worries about Saskia’s strange attachment to her – was Wendy right all along?

Wendy admits her shared experience to Susan, explaining that things escalated when Saskia wouldn’t leave her alone at Sadie’s 21st and she was forced to say something to her.

They all decide that they should find out what really happened with Saskia at her old school, which Saskia’s mum claimed she left due to bullying…

8) Holly’s safety becomes Andrew’s only concern

Holly tries to get back into the flow of work after being assured there will be police presence in the area. Unfortunately for Holly, the patrols quickly stop once Cara is caught up in the aftermath of Remi’s injury.

When Andrew hears that Holly is solo with no police watch, he tries to hold back his fears for her. Meanwhile, devoted dad Karl (Alan Fletcher) shows up for Holly, despite her assurances that she’s fine.

Karl ends up being more of a hindrance by getting unnecessarily involved in her work, which eventually leads Holly to blow up at her dad in frustration. Although Holly gets a moment of peace with her dad gone, she’s also aware this puts her at risk from Bowman.

Andrew’s concern mounts when he learns that Max is caught up at the garage, meaning Holly is going to be alone at the drinks van all afternoon. Unable to hold himself back, he decides to intervene – all while trying to maintain a boundary – by watching Holly from the bushes.

Despite being a bag of nerves during her shift, Holly tells Karl that she will go back tomorrow. When Andrew hears this, he feels increasingly uncomfortable, especially as he’s heard there are now not enough resources for his colleagues to regularly check in on Holly.

9) Remi loses her memory of a loved one

Back at the complex, Remi awakes after her head injury, but is unresponsive.

As Andrew and Karl rush to help, Cara explains to Karl that she ran into Remi while chasing Bowman, and Remi hit her head on the table.

Remi arrives at the hospital with Taye following closely behind, and they’re soon given the news that she’s recovering well, as Karl assures the Varga-Murphys that she’s in safe hands.

Cara announces that she plans to change her shifts so she can make sure someone is keeping an eye on Bowman. This stresses Remi out, and she’s forced to remind Cara that it was her obsession over Bowman that landed her in hospital – maybe it’s time to ease up.

Later, Cara supports Taye, who feels responsible for his sister’s condition after he put Cara on high alert about Bowman’s threats while at the garage. She assures him that it’s not his fault, and he deserves to feel safe in Erinsborough.

Elsewhere, Terese is there for Remi when she continues to fret about Cara’s pursuit of Bowman and the danger it entails. As they speak, Remi shows some worrying neurological symptoms, which she tries to claim were nothing.

Yet when Remi’s family come to visit her soon after, Remi appears to think Cara is a stranger while remembering her kids.

10) Cara faces a devastating reality

Cara panics at her wife’s reaction and she continues to spiral when it becomes clear Remi knows who Terese and Taye are – it seems she remembers everyone but her.

Remi’s neurologist, Dr Tucker, calls in another expert, Dr Beverly Marshall (Shaunna O’Grady), and after speaking to those close to Remi they propose that she could be experiencing systematised amnesia – the loss of memory of a particular person or thing.

Taye digs deeper by asking Remi probing questions to test her memory and concludes that Remi thinks she raised her sons alone.

With Cara facing the heartbreaking reality that her wife has erased her from her memory, Nicolette rushes to support her at this troubling time.

11) The sale of Power Road is on

Elsewhere, Terese reveals to Karl that the council have approved her application to re-zone Power Road, so she plans to sell, with realtor Rhett (Liam Maguire) beginning the process of finding a buyer.

Karl continues to be concerned about how the sale will impact himself and the other business owners on Power Road. With Karl having taken on a new role in Erinsborough Council, are he and Terese set to butt heads over her plans for the area?

12) Andrew’s jealousy boils

As the week comes to a close, Max and Holly bump into Wendy and Andrew as they head for breakfast at the complex, and Wendy convince them to all eat together.

Wendy and Max get onto the topic of the police not doing enough to look out for Holly, while Andrew appears to outwardly defend the force instead of Holly’s needs, leaving Holly feeling hurt.

Andrew is feeling worried about how he can help his close friends the Varga-Murphys, but Wendy suggests they give the family some space and he should check in on Holly at the Pavilion instead.

Andrew follows her suggestions, deciding to once again watch Holly from a distance. Unfortunately, Holly is left with a strange feeling that someone is watching her, and fears that it could be Bowman.

While on guard, Andrew starts burning with jealousy when he sees Max show up and kiss Holly… it seems Andrew really does have feelings for Holly.

Once Max leaves, Holly sits in the van wishing she could reach out to Andrew…

When it becomes clear that Andrew was there the whole time, Holly pushes him to be clear about where she stands – does he care about her or not?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 21st July (Episode 9280 / 377)

Leo regrets spying on a loved one.

Susan is unsettled by a student’s clingy behaviour.

Terese worries about her impending future.

Byron battles with an existential crisis.

Tuesday 22nd July (Episode 9281 / 378)

Jane is confronted by her actions.

Remi finds herself on a collision course.

Holly faces her fears.

Wednesday 23rd July (Episode 9282 / 379)

Holly’s safety is under threat.

Andrew undertakes surveillance.

Remi faces a daunting recovery.

Thursday 24th July (Episode 9283 / 380)

Cara battles her guilt over Remi’s condition.

The Varga-Murphys go through the ringer to get answers.

Andrew tries and fails to fight his urges.