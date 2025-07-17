Home and Away Spoilers – Remi cracks as Justin and Kirby pile on the pressure

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the pressure continues to mount for Remi, as Justin gives Kirby’s new solo album an unexpected deadline.

Whilst acting as producer on Kirby’s (Angelina Thomson) new album, Remi (Adam Rowland) has agreed to also be a featured artist on the new album of pop sensation Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart), who was recording in the adjacent studio.

But committing to both albums has left Remi on the verge of exhaustion, recording with Kirby during the day and Avalon in the evening.

Already frustrated that Remi seemed to be dropping the ball—falling asleep on the job whilst also showing up late for meetings—Kirby was furious when she inevitably found out about his moonlighting from Avalon. Storming home, Kirby blasted Remi for choosing to work with the very person she saw as the competition.

When Remi pointed out to Kirby that playing music was his passion, and following a discussion with manager Justin (James Stewart), Kirby eventually decided to put all her efforts into finishing her album rather than be angry at Remi and Avalon.

After watching the pair perform a gig at Salt, Kirby told Remi that it was great to see him back in his element, and reiterated that she didn’t want to hold him back. In turn, Remi made a promise that he was committed to finishing her album.

Remi was stunned when he discovered that Avalon was, like him, running on three days of no sleep. Asking Avalon what her secret was, Remi was slipped a small bag of white powder as she left.

Next week, Remi falls at the very next hurdle when he fails to show up for his and Kirby’s next recording session. After two and a half hours waiting at the studio, Kirby returns home and is incensed to find Remi asleep on the sofa in the back garden.

Woken up with a start, Remi apologises as he explains that Avalon wanted to celebrate with a drink the night before, but Kirby isn’t interested in hearing it. Refusing to head back to the studio, Kirby heads off for a surf instead.

When Avalon later shows up again, she reminds Remi that he can push through his fatigue with a little of the chemical assistance she gifted him.

Remi makes it clear that he has no intention of using it, but as he reaches into his jacket to hand it back, Bree (Juliet Godwin) comes in unexpectedly, forcing Remi to conceal it back in his pocket.

Kirby later returns to find Avalon and Remi deep in discussion about Avalon’s album and is instantly hurt—he was too exhausted to work on her own album, but not on Avalon’s?

Kirby explains she thought they were on the same page after last night’s discussion, but clearly she was wrong.

Remi assures Kirby that that’s not the case, but it falls on deaf ears as she heads inside.

Determined to fix things, Remi decides to forego his session with Avalon that evening, instead booking extra studio time for Kirby.

Dragging Kirby from her room, he tells her that he’s going to pay for as many more sessions as it takes to get her album completed. He’s got the van packed and insists she’s his priority, hoping he can make it up to her.

Kirby’s touched by the gesture, and they head off to create their magic.

Later in the week, Kirby, Justin and Remi raise a glass in Salt, marking the completion of recording for the album. Justin’s already looking ahead, floating potential dates for a launch, but Remi’s still buried in the post-production, making it clear that he won’t be pressured into setting a date.

While Kirby and Justin continue celebrating, Remi heads home and finds Avalon waiting. She’s keen to get cracking on her own album and suggests another late-night studio session.

Remi’s running on empty, but Avalon reminds him of the little pick-me-up she gave him, pulling out another for her own use. Remi’s not amused as he again insists he’s not going down that route.

Kirby soon returns and suggests they all unwind with a drink, but Remi shuts it down—he’s got work to finish.

The following day, Justin drops in with news. In a move eerily reminiscent of the time he organised Lyrik’s album launch, Justin has managed to secure Kirby’s dream venue—the only catch being that they’ll have to hold the launch in a week’s time.

Remi’s already been working through the night and is stunned by Justin’s request. Nevertheless, he states that he’ll get it done if Justin’s clears off and gives him the space to work.

Meanwhile, Kirby’s been thinking. She pulls Avalon aside with an idea—what if they cut a duet? Excited, they head to Remi to pitch it.

Remi’s blindsided, they really want to pile even more pressure on him? His answer is a firm no!

But when the pair approach Justin, he’s thrilled by the idea, and he heads back to Remi to convince him to change his mind, telling him it’s an incredible opportunity.

Remi begrudgingly feels he has no choice, and as Justin heads off to tell Kirby and Avalon the good news, Remi’s at his wits’ end.

Needing to clear his head, Remi throws his jacket on ready to take his motorbike out, but then rediscovers the small sachet in the pocket.

He heads to the sink, ready to get rid of it… but pauses.

Could this be the key to getting the album finished?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 21st July (Episode 8501)

Is Harper making the wrong choice? Levi can’t get through to Mackenzie. Remi messes up.

Tuesday 22nd July (Episode 8502)

Will Eden let her dad back into her life? Dana meets her rival. Levi needs a new nurse.

Wednesday 23rd July (Episode 8503)

Dana gets a rude awakening. John pesters Mali. Lacey can’t catch a break.

Thursday 24th July (Episode 8504)

David helps a kid in need. Sonny and Dana clash. Will Lacey get caught out?

Friday 25th July (Episode 8505)

Kirby and Avalon team up. Remi’s run ragged. David shares heartbreaking news with Roo.