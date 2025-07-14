This week on Home and Away in Australia, Irene returns to Summer Bay with devastating news and some big decisions to make.

The last month has seen Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) develop some worrying memory issues. It began with small moments of forgetfulness – forgetting that she’d agreed to cover a shift, or leaving the iron plugged in, but it wasn’t long before she began to have more serious memory lapses.

She explained to John (Shane Withington) that she’d found herself in her garden in her nightie with no idea what she was doing there. Yet her biggest shock came when she nearly left for work with baby Archie still inside the house, having completely forgotten that she was babysitting for Harper (Jessica Redmayne).

While Irene has kept her fears from most of her friends, she opened up to John, who eventually talked her into seeing a doctor. Last week, the pair headed to Northern Districts Hospital, where Irene discussed her symptoms with Bree (Juliet Godwin).

Bree explained that they would carry out a number of tests to figure out what was going on, including blood tests, a head CT to rule out a bleed, and a lumbar puncture.

When the tests came back, Bree explained that while the blood work and the scans came back clear, the lumbar puncture was a different story.

Bree stressed that it was a preliminary result and that Irene would be referred to a neurologist for more tests, but that the tests indicated a potential diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

As Irene and John discussed the results in the corridor, John did his best to reassure her that it was only a potential diagnosis, and that they couldn’t panic until they’d spoken to a specialist.

However, with Irene’s recent symptoms matching the potential diagnosis, Irene was already convinced that the specialist would confirm it, and she broke down in tears.

“Oh John, I’m so scared,” she sobbed, as she broke down in his arms.

Returning to Summer Bay, Irene continued to keep her fears to herself, not wanting to tell the rest of her friends until the diagnosis was confirmed.

That proved difficult when Leah asked Irene if she could look after the diner for a few days, while she and Justin (James Stewart) went away on holiday. While Irene initially gave them her blessing, John pushed Irene to take things easy and stop taking on so much.

When Irene then received a text from Bree letting her know she’d managed to fast-track an appointment with the neurologist for the following day, Irene was forced to backtrack after all, telling Leah that she couldn’t cover for her as she had to head to the city to see her daughter Fin.

“She sounded really upset on the phone,” Irene lied. “She didn’t say what was wrong, but I need to go and check in.”

Shortly after, Harper once again asked Irene if she could babysit Archie, something Irene has been avoiding since nearly leaving Archie all alone.

Snapping, Irene told Harper she needed to “look after your own flippin’ kid,” leaving Harper stunned, with John having to step in and try to reassure her not to take it personally.

This week, Irene and John return from the city, where they’ve been for Irene’s appointment with the neurologist. Tragically, Irene’s preliminary diagnosis has been confirmed – she has Alzheimer’s.

“Worst case scenario happens which is absolutely devastating,” Lynne McGranger explains to TV Week.

“This is her diagnosis but it’s never the same journey for everyone. Things start to compound and while most of the time there’s clarity, there are other moments where she isn’t herself.”

The doctor has suggested to Irene that she begin to tell her friends and family, but when John raises this with her back in the bay, Irene makes it clear that she isn’t ready.

That evening, as she returns to the beach house, she takes some time to contemplate her future, as she takes the framed photos which adorn the wall of the house and which document her three decades in Summer Bay.

She takes the photos out of the frames and looks through them, one by one. Now in the knowledge that she’ll soon begin to forget her happiest memories, she turns each photo over and writes the details of the moments, and the names of the people, on the back.

“Once she realises what’s going on and accepts it, there’s a lot of reminiscing,” Lynne continues. “She doesn’t want to forget who they are. The audience will really feel it in these scenes but it’s such a beautiful moment.”

Dana is the only other person who suspects that something is up, after Irene appeared to forget that she was dating Sonny (Ryan Bown). Her fears were confirmed when she spotted Irene and John attending Irene’s hospital appointment with Bree.

However, none of Irene’s other friends have any idea. This week, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) finally begin to suspect that something is wrong, but Irene immediately shuts them down whenever they try to raise it with her.

Eventually, it all becomes too much for Irene and she decides to open up to Leah. In a heartfelt moment, Irene explains to her best friend and business partner that she’s been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“It was an incredibly rich and difficult scene to film,” Lynne explains. “We couldn’t stop crying!”

As Leah tries to come to terms with the huge shock, Irene follows it with another bombshell – she wants to sell her half of the Pier Diner. She wants to hand it over while she’s still of sound mind.

Irene’s final scenes are expected to air in August.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 14th July (Episode 8522)

Lacey is crushed. Roo has questions for Cash. Will Bree give Remi a second chance?

Tuesday 15th July (Episodes 8523-8525)

Irene’s back, with a heartbreaking secret. John’s voice of reason goes unheard. Is the ice between David and Lacey beginning to thaw?

Dana and Jo cement their new friendship. Harper’s challenged to let Tane move on. Is Irene ready to tell Leah the truth?

Remi faces a setback with Bree. Leah absorbs Irene’s news. Mackenzie and Levi search for answers.

Wednesday 16th July (Episode 8526)

It’s a boy’s night for Tane, Cash and baby Archie. Mackenzie and Levi begin a big journey. Leah can’t change Irene’s mind.

Thursday 17th July (Episode 8527)

Tane and Jo connect. John is alarmed by Irene’s announcement. Can Bree and Remi ever repair?