Neighbours Spoilers – Saskia gets revenge on Wendy in dark plot

Next week on Neighbours, Wendy manages to widen the rift between her and Andrew, while Saskia develops a new obsession with another resident.

Wendy pushes Andrew’s family away

It’s been a difficult few months for the Rodwells following the Sandra (Natassia Halabi) catfishing scandal that resulted in Wendy (Candice Leask) wrongly accusing Andrew (Lloyd Will) of having an affair.

Andrew eventually discovered that the culprit was Phil (Indigo Parer), a member of his self-defence class who was pretending to be him on the apps.

Phil went on to kidnap Andrew until Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) came to his rescue.

With the catfishing period behind them, Wendy was desperate to do something to bring her and Andrew back together.

Wendy was inspired after Andrew showed an interest in the Robinson/Ramsay family tree and confessed that he’d been reflecting on his biological family, having been raised by his adoptive parents.

Wendy went on to suggest the prospect of Andrew tracking down his birth family, but he made it clear that he’d rather not, worried by the prospect that his parents could be bad people…

Despite this, Wendy formed a plan to find them and to only tell Andrew if it worked out well.

Wendy was soon successful with her search and met up with his sister, Gretchen (Amelia Bishop), who informed her that Andrew’s birth mum had died and his dad, Steven (Mick Preston), was a bad person.

It was a blow for Wendy, and she decided to keep the negative outcome and investigation to herself.

Unfortunately, Andrew realised that Wendy had been searching for his family and she decided to confess to what she had heard. Andrew was heartbroken at the news and was left feeling betrayed that his wife carried out the search against his wishes.

When Holly heard from Sadie (Emerald Chan) about the situation, she felt something didn’t sit right and wanted to find out if Gretchen’s claims were true.

After some online digging, she saw that Steven did lots of community work and suggested to Andrew that they go to Sandy Point and see what kind of person he truly was.

Once there, it transpired that Steven was not a bad person after all and Gretchen spun the story to protect their dad from stress as he had been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The trip led to Holly and Andrew developing a closer bond, which has been growing in recent weeks.

This week, things ramped up as they shared another drink at a city bar, and Andrew decided to cool off their connection at the risk of it going further, but Holly’s involvement in Sadie’s birthday plans made this difficult.

Next week, Andrew and Wendy are delighted that his biological family have accepted the invite to attend Sadie’s bash and Wendy’s excited to finally meet Steven.

Wendy convinces herself that she’ll be able to forgive Gretchen for lying to her face about Steven being a bad person. However, when it comes to it, Wendy struggles to keep her feelings in check after Gretchen acts like it’s time she got over it already…

Wendy’s left feeling like a victim and Andrew begs her to just leave it as tensions rise between her and Gretchen.

But things get out of hand when Wendy does the opposite and Gretchen decides to leave the party early with Steven.

Andrew is gutted, and when Wendy attempts to justify her reasons, he’s not having any of it – she should have given Gretchen the benefit of the doubt.

Sadie’s upset when she hears that her new family left before she had a chance to be introduced. Wendy and Andrew try to offer her reassurance that her new grandfather won’t let the issue interfere with him getting to know his granddaughter!

Andrew promises the birthday girl that he’ll put things right for her soon, but for now they need to go and embrace the party…

As the celebrations continue, Wendy feels like she’s treading on eggshells and doesn’t know how to navigate Andrew’s reaction.

She’s then bombarded with various distractions at the party when she tries to find a moment to speak with her husband.

Wendy’s frustrations grow when Saskia (Mia Foran) keeps interrupting her for attention, having turned up to the party without an invite.

Andrew puts on an act that all is fine with his wife in front of his neighbours, but he’s left reflecting how different Holly’s support has been since his biological family came into his life…

In our recent interview, Lucinda Armstrong Hall and Lloyd Will discuss what’s coming up for Holly and Andrew.

Saskia’s obsessions grow

Last month, Max’s (Ben Jackson) mum, Yvette (Libby Tanner), brought his sister Saskia to Ramsay Street to seek refuge from a school bullying situation back in Brisbane.

Despite Saskia leading her family to believe she’s timid and shy, it wasn’t long before she was making moves on her new housemate Byron (Xavier Molyneux).

Despite him rejecting her, she’s remained persistent for his attention ever since.

Saskia has been acting out whenever anyone upsets her, and she slashed her classmate’s tyre after he made a dig at her.

When she fell out with Sadie, she sabotaged the facial she was doing for Nicolette (Hannah Monson) by swapping out the products for ones that Nicolette was allergic to.

Next week, Saskia keeps pestering Wendy for attention at Sadie’s birthday. Eventually, a stressed-out Wendy has had enough and blows up at Saskia, leaving her feeling let down after viewing Wendy as the new person she goes to for support.

The next day, Wendy tries to avoid Saskia at the school, and Saskia is furious when she realises.

Saskia gets payback by locking Wendy in a store cupboard, and as the school day ends and Wendy doesn’t return to Ramsay Street, Andrew grows concerned about where his wife could be.

After reaching out, Jane (Annie Jones) goes to the school and finds Wendy trapped.

Wendy’s certain that Saskia is the culprit, but when they challenge her, she denies everything and brings out the tears…

This makes Jane take Saskia’s side and she tells Wendy that she’s being unprofessional about the matter.

Things get worse for Wendy when a devoted Dex (Marley Williams) gives Saskia a fake alibi, convinced she wouldn’t have done something so cruel to their teacher.

Dex then tries to help Saskia further and show his dedication to his new crush by asking Susan (Jackie Woodburne) if there are any jobs available at Eirini Rising. After Saskia applies, Susan confirms that she’s secured one of the part-time roles.

As part of her induction, Susan shows Saskia around the residential complex and Saskia finds a way to stick around by Susan’s side the whole time.

Susan’s glad to see that her new recruit is so keen, and is touched when she pops over that day after mending her broken glasses.

Will Susan learn from her mistakes with Darcy and wise up to Saskia’s ways before she becomes her next target?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 14th July (Episode 9276 / 373)

Jane’s romantic life takes a toxic turn.

Krista finally opens up.

Abigail fears a local favourite.

Sadie and Taye’s secret is exposed.

Tuesday 15th July (Episode 9277 / 374)

A nemesis of Erinsborough returns, causing shock waves.

Wendy has a difficult time trying to connect with Andrew’s history.

Karl discovers Terese has a secret.

Wednesday 16th July (Episode 9278 / 375)

Fresh after some family drama, Wendy and Andrew prepare for Sadie’s birthday.

Wendy is irritated by someone’s fixation on her.

Sadie and Taye get busted… again.

Thursday 17th July (Episode 9279 / 376)

Wendy has a concerning experience at school.

Someone’s obsession for Susan builds.

Terese helps Krista with a daunting task

Leo’s worries about Jane grow.

