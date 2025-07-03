Home and Away Spoilers – Dana seeks closure after ending things with Sonny

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Dana has an unconventional way of getting closure after ending her fling with Sonny – will her plan work?

Having put an end to her blossoming relationship with Sonny (Ryan Bown) last week—after a terrifying ordeal at the hands of the River Boys—Dana (Ally Harris) feels it’d be a good idea to get some closure, but has an unorthodox way of going about it!

Sonny was already under guard from hired security when his friendship with Dana first began, holed up in a local motel while waiting to testify against River Boy Spanner (Ben Hunter).

He’d been brutally beaten by Spanner after racing to help Theo (Matt Evans), who was being crushed beneath his own car by gang leader Gage (Tom Wilson), in revenge for starting an affair with his girlfriend Lacey (Sophea Pennington).

Although the pair had previously met in Salt and shared a brief flirtation, Sonny began to get to know nurse Dana as he recovered in hospital.

After spending time together over a picnic hamper and a shared bottle of wine in the motel, Dana returned despite warnings from Remi (Adam Rowland), who was concerned about the danger she could be putting herself in.

When Sonny attempted to distance himself, Dana pushed back, and the two eventually shared a kiss.

Dana’s sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) was far from impressed. Once she found out Sonny’s full connection to the River Boys and the circumstances surrounding Theo’s hospitalisation, she made it clear that she didn’t support the relationship.

Despite the pair agreeing to keep their distance, after River Boy Diesel (Harrison Pearse) confronted Dana at Salt, Dana couldn’t resist joining Sonny, Theo and Lacey for their trip to court.

However, after everything that followed with the River Boys ambushing their car, Dana decided it had gone too far.

When Sonny reached out again, hoping to talk, Dana reluctantly explained that she couldn’t see him anymore.

Harper was proud of Dana for putting herself first, and Dana resisted entering into conversation once more when Sonny approached the pair outside Salt.

Next week, Dana is trying to move on, but her attention keeps drifting back to Sonny—especially when he walks into Salt during a girls’ night out with Harper.

Harper pushes Dana to look elsewhere, asking if there’s anyone she’d be able to meet whilst doing her lifeguarding duties at the surf club, but Dana can’t keep her eyes off Sonny across the room.

Eventually, Dana finds Sonny alone on the balcony. Sonny’s respectful, telling her he understands and supports her decision to end things. But Dana points out they never really got the closure they needed.

The mood shifts, but is soon interrupted when Harper spots them making eyes at each other and drags Dana home.

Later that night, as Sonny stares at his phone debating on whether to call Dana, she shows up at the apartment unannounced.

They make small talk, before Dana flirtatiously claims that she’s come for that ‘closure’ they talked about.

Soon enough, the pair drop the act and are embraced in a passionate kiss.

The two clumsily make their way along the corridor without taking their hands off each other, as Sonny leads Dana to his room.

“And now we can finally move on…” Sonny later observes as they lie in bed in the afterglow.

Dana suggests that it might be time for her to leave, but they then hear Theo arrive home with Lacey, giving Dana the perfect excuse to stay.

After all, they don’t want things to be awkward when she’s spotted leaving Sonny’s bedroom.

Sonny agrees and points out she can stay the night so they can work through more of their ‘issues’…

The next morning, Harper’s fury is palpable as she spots Dana, who didn’t come home last night, approaching the diner cart with Sonny.

Irene (Lynne McGranger) is already one step ahead as she hands Dana a coffee, figuring she could use it.

“Thanks, hardly slept!” Dana pointedly says in front of a grimacing Harper.

Later in the week, back at the coffee cart, Dana insists to Harper and Irene that she and Sonny are just friends, now having had ‘closure’.

“Harper wanted me to put the issue to bed, so I did,” she tells Irene, clearly enjoying winding up her sister.

When Sonny then turns up, he shoots Dana a cheeky grin as they exchange hellos, and goes on to loudly announce to Irene that he’s planning on heading to the surf club to play some pool later.

Dana receives the not-so-hidden message loud and clear, as a disapproving Harper voices a reminder—”Just friends, remember?”

When the ‘friends’ later meet in the surf club, they go through the motions with a couple of obligatory shots on the pool table, but their minds are clearly on other things.

It’s not long before the pair are back at the pier apartment between the sheets.

The next morning, Harper struggles to get hold of Dana, noticing her bed hasn’t been slept in. Irene suggests she could be working a night shift at the hospital, but Harper’s instincts tell her otherwise.

She lets herself into the pier apartment and knocks on Sonny’s bedroom door, asking if Dana is in there. Sonny does his best to cover, but Harper can hear every word he and Dana are saying through the door.

Fuming, Harper bursts in and confronts Dana, who gives her a cheery greeting.

As Harper orders her sister to leave, will Dana be willing to walk away from Sonny again just to keep the peace?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 7th July (Episode 8491)

Leah extends an olive branch. Lacey opens up. Dana and Sonny seek closure.

Tuesday 8th July (Episode 8492)

Justin helps to distract Leah. Cash butts heads with the new boss. Lacey’s past catches up with her.

Wednesday 9th July (Episode 8493)

Cash is offered a clean slate. Remi’s talents get noticed. Lacey makes a stand.

Thursday 10th July (Episode 8494)

Abigail celebrates her birthday. Remi gets a huge opportunity. Mali worries he’s not enough.

Friday 11th July (Episode 8495)

Abigail’s moved by Mali’s gesture. Mackenzie’s perplexed by her results. Dana and Sonny are busted.