11 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 30th June to 1st July

Next week on EastEnders, Elaine suffers two health scares as Linda prepares to sell her stake in The Vic, Kat discovers that Alfie has lied to her, and Bernie frames Vicki for her crimes.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 30th June to Tuesday 1st July.

EastEnders will air double episodes on Monday and Tuesday at 7pm on BBC Two, with no episodes airing on Wednesday or Thursday.

1) Linda is ready to sell The Vic

The past few weeks have seen Linda (Kellie Bright) struggle to cope with running The Vic on her own.

With Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) struggling following her split from George (Colin Salmon), and Tracey (Jane Slaughter) off sick, she’s been overwhelmed.

While Phil (Steve McFadden) at one point stepped in to help, and George has done his best to convince Elaine that her daughter is struggling, she’s been left alone on a number of occasions.

This week’s episodes saw Elaine give Denzel (Jaden Ladega) and Joel (Max Murray) a glass of alcoholic punch each, breaking the terms of the pub’s licence by serving underage punters.

Her actions landed Raymon and the twins in hospital when they went on to drink the punch back at the Trueman house.

Next week, a fed up Linda tells Elaine that she wants to sell her half of The Vic.

To make matters worse, shortly after, the police turn up! Have they heard about Elaine serving underage punters?

Things are tense as Elaine tries to convince Linda to rethink her decision, but a row soon breaks out, and Linda storms out.

She heads to the café, where George tries to talk her round, encouraging her to see the situation from Elaine’s point of view.

Despite George once again trying to support Elaine and her family, Elaine gets the wrong idea and assumes that George and Linda are plotting against her!

2) Elaine collapses!

Later, Elaine is left feeling low after a meeting with the bank proves disappointing.

She tries to get Johnny (Charlie Suff) on board as a silent partner in the pub, but he refuses, not wanting to face making things awkward with his mum.

As the stress takes its toll on Elaine, she snaps and orders all of the punters out of The Vic and closes the pub early.

As she and Linda get into a furious row, the events of the day have taken their toll on her health, and she collapses, much to Linda and Johnny’s horror!

3) Will Vicki and Ross be evicted?

Vicki (Alice Haig), Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) and Joel have been living in No. 43 since arriving on Albert Square at the end of March, and with Sharon (Letitia Dean) currently visiting Michelle, they’ve had the house to themselves for the past few months.

They borrowed money from Sharon after confessing to being in debt, which was later revealed to be because Ross had to pay off a family back in Australia after Joel filmed himself upskirting their daughter.

Next week, Zack (James Farrar) informs Vicki and Ross that Sharon is evicting them from No. 43 as they’ve failed to repay the money they owe her.

Desperate to raise the money to stop their eviction, Vicki tries to get an advance from Bernie (Clair Norris) for the accountancy work she’s currently doing for the Panesars, but she ends up getting fired.

4) Vicki blackmails Bernie

Vicki has already begun to suspect that Bernie is up to something, after she found some dodgy-looking invoices in Bernie’s name when preparing the accounts.

In retaliation for her firing, she steals Bernie’s laptop, where she learns that Bernie has been stealing money from the family’s business accounts.

Later, Vicki decides to blackmail Bernie – will her plan work?

5) Stacey is back but hiding a secret

Stacey (Lacey Turner) has been away from Albert Square for a number of weeks, initially disappearing after struggling in the wake of Martin’s (James Bye) death.

Last week, we learnt that she’s reconnected with Zoe (Michelle Ryan), who has been struggling and was holed up in a messy flat nearby.

She called on Alfie (Shane Richie) for help, and the pair did their best to convince Zoe to return to Walford and reunite with mum Kat (Jessie Wallace), but Zoe wasn’t having any of it, and she eventually ran away before catching a flight to Barcelona.

Alfie went in search of her, telling Kat that he was visiting Spencer in Australia, and planned to track her down by monitoring Stacey’s credit card activity, after Zoe took the card with her.

Next week, Jean (Gillian Wright) and Mo (Laila Morse) are delighted when Stacey returns to the square, and they bring her up to date on recent events. However, it soon becomes clear to them that Stacey is hiding something, as she acts shifty when Kat arrives at No. 31.

Kat was already suspicious of Stacey when she found her and Alfie at Zoe’s flat, and she questions Stacey on why she’s still acting weird, but Stacey claims that she’s just missing Lily.

6) Elaine suffers a second collapse

After Elaine’s collapse, Linda and Johnny rally around her, but she claims it was just a panic attack and tells them not to worry.

Shaken up by her mum’s health scare, Linda tells Johnny that perhaps she should keep her share of the pub for Elaine’s sake, but Johnny pushes her to continue with her plan to sell up.

As the pair return to The Vic, they find that Elaine has collapsed a second time! Will she pull through?

7) Bernie frames Vicki for her crimes

As Vicki blackmails Bernie, she tells her that she wants half of her stolen profits in exchange for her silence.

Bernie confides in Felix (Matthew James Morrison) and tells him exactly what she’s done, but Felix – who has no idea that Bernie knows the truth about Keanu’s death – tells her that she needs to be careful with the Panesars.

Now with enough money to pay off her debt to Sharon, Vicki manages to talk Zack into speaking with her about them staying on at No. 43.

Vicki then ropes Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) into her pleas, but when Kathy learns just how Vicki has raised the cash, she’s left horrified.

Will Bernie turn the tables on Vicki and reveal the truth about what The Six did?

Meanwhile, Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) have begun to doubt Bernie’s abilities to run the Panesar accounts – however, Suki (Balvinder Sopal) insists that Bernie is up for the job.

Shortly after, Kathy fills Suki in, telling her that Bernie has stolen money from their family’s accounts.

When Priya tells Ravi, he requests an audience with Bernie at No. 41. With nowhere to hide, she tells Ravi, Priya and Suki that she’s innocent – in fact, Vicki was the one responsible for stealing from them!

8) Ravi wants revenge on Vicki

Believing Bernie’s story that Vicki was the one responsible for scamming them, Ravi and Priya are determined to teach her a lesson. However, Suki tells them to back down, and insists that she’ll sort things instead.

After Vicki and Bernie later have a confrontation, Bernie returns to No. 41 and questions Ravi on his lack of action. Refusing to sit back, Ravi then lures an oblivious Vicki into a trap at Walford East… What does he have planned?

Later, Bernie shows the business accounts to Ravi and Priya, and they decide to enlist Vinny (Shiv Jalota) to get to the bottom of it.

Will he realise that Bernie was to blame?

9) Kat learns that Alfie isn’t in Australia after all!

This week, Kat was upset when she was unable to get hold of Alfie, who’s led her to believe that he’s in Australia looking after Spencer.

She’s struggling to look after Tommy (Sonny Kendall) and the twins alone, and she’s about to have even more issues to deal with.

Joel continues to have a negative influence on Tommy when he encourages his friend to steal vapes from the Minute Mart. The following day, Kat is furious when she discovers what her son has done, and her mood gets worse when Alfie continues to avoid her calls.

She heads over to No. 43 to discuss the situation with Ross and Vicki, and later opens up to Stacey about recent events.

Stacey pretends that she hasn’t heard from Alfie either, but Jean later puts her foot in it as she reveals that Stacey and Alfie spoke on the phone that morning!

When Kat then calls Spencer and demands to know what’s going on, Spencer finally relents, and Kat learns that Alfie isn’t in Australia after all!

As she heads to No. 31 to face off with Stacey, will she finally realise that her husband is in fact in Spain trying to track down Zoe?

10) Felix is disappointed by Johnny

Callum (Tony Clay) and Linda are surprised when new couple Johnny and Felix announce that they’re moving in together!

However, it looks like the pair’s romantic bliss won’t last long – the following day, Felix is surprised to see Johnny and Callum spending time together.

Later, when Johnny reveals that he’s going to miss The Albert’s pride celebrations as he’s visiting Elaine in hospital, Felix is left deflated.

Will the pair last?

11) Lauren and Peter make amends

Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Peter’s (Thomas Law) relationship broke down a few weeks ago, after Lauren revealed that she’d tried to buy booze from The Vic and The Albert, only to be refused service.

What Lauren didn’t tell Peter was that she’d then headed to Zack’s, where the pair shared a kiss. However, Peter ended their relationship on the spot, furious that recovering addict Lauren had been tempted to buy alcohol, and set about trying to get custody of his sons.

Next week, after a pep talk from Kathy, Lauren and Peter are finally able to put aside their differences, and even spend the night together at No. 25.

Peter is smitten when he wakes up the next day, still oblivious to Lauren’s kiss with Zack. When Zack later helps Lauren and the boys at the café, she’s quick to share her guilt over their kiss, but Zack dismisses her and tells her that their secret will stay between them.

Later, as Cindy (Michelle Collins) hosts a pride party at The Albert, Peter works to help his mum at the event. Lauren heads over to support her partner, but Cindy issues her with a stern warning…

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 30th June (Episode 7145)

Linda and Elaine don’t see eye to eye.

Vicki stumbles upon some lucrative information.

Zack is the bearer of bad news.

Monday 30th June (Episode 7146)

A situation escalates in the Vic.

Vicki resorts to desperate tactics.

Priya and Ravi’s suspicions are raised.

Tuesday 1st July (Episode 7147)

Ravi sets a trap in the hope of catching a culprit.

Kat’s day goes from bad to worse.

Felix becomes jealous of a situation.

Tuesday 1st July (Episode 7148)

Kat is determined to get the truth.

Cindy issues a stern warning.