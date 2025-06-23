EastEnders Spoilers – Elaine’s reckless decision could cost her The Vic

This week on EastEnders, Denzel’s house party goes awry after Elaine makes a reckless decision which could cost her The Vic.

Last week, Yolande (Angela Wynter) confessed to Denise that she and Patrick (Rudolph Walker) had been going through a tough time for the last few months, with Patrick refusing any intimacy with her ever since her ordeal with Pastor Clayton.

By the end of the week, things were finally looking up for the pair, and this week sees Patrick’s 85th birthday roll around.

In today’s episode, Yolande asked Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and Linda (Kellie Bright) if they could host a classy celebration at The Vic.

Linda did her best to turn Yolande down, pointing out how short-staffed they’ve been of late after Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and George’s (Micah Balfour) split, but Elaine quickly overrode her daughter and agreed to host the party.

Despite it being clear to everyone but Elaine that Linda is struggling, Elaine then left her daughter alone to hold the fort yet again.

When George stepped in to help, Elaine was furious at her estranged husband’s interference – she lashed out, making it clear that they won’t be making up any time soon.

Meanwhile, George had taken advice from Phil (Steve McFadden) and Junior (Micah Balfour), as he decided how to handle his and Elaine’s impending divorce.

Elaine had made it clear that he wouldn’t be getting a penny of the funds he’d invested in The Vic, and Phil suggested that if he played hardball, he’d risk affecting not only Elaine, but her whole family.

As the Truemans prepped for Patrick’s party, Denzel (Jaden Ladega) agreed to babysit the younger kids of the square at No. 20, and Yolande even suggested that his friends could come round for the evening.

Jean was happy when Tommy got an invite, but wayward teenager Joel (Max Murray) also tried to wrangle himself an invite so he could get closer to Amy (Ellie Dadd), who is next on his target list after he slept with Avani (Aaliyah James) a couple of weeks ago.

However, he was left annoyed when Denzel made it clear that he wouldn’t be welcome.

As the week goes on, Joel is annoyed when Amy thwarts his attempts to chat her up, making her feelings clear after the way he treated Avani.

Meanwhile, Yolade asks Jean if she can keep Patrick occupied while they finalise the arrangements for his party at The Vic.

As the pair share a drink at No. 20, they discuss Jean’s ongoing feud with Kat, and Patrick encourages her to make amends.

Meanwhile, over at The Vic, George informs Elaine that he’s found a solicitor who thinks he’s got a solid claim to the pub. Is Elaine about to lose her beloved pub so soon after it reopened?

On Wednesday at The Vic, Elaine has finished the final preparations and Patrick’s party gets underway – but the Trueman-Fox ladies are shocked when they see what she’s organised. It’s not quite the classy affair that they’d imagined, despite paying Elaine £300 for the evening.

However, Patrick is delighted by what she’s put together!

Over at the Trueman house, Denzel has distracted the kids with a movie while he welcomes his friends to his house party. Despite not getting an invite, Joel arrives anyway, and manages to bribe his way in with alcohol.

Later, he and Denzel head to The Vic to try and get some more booze, and Elaine agrees to give them a glass of punch each.

However, when her back is turned, the pair steal jugs of punch to take back home!

As the party continues, the jugs are left unattended, and it’s not long before the teens realise that Raymon and the twins have drunk the punch!

On Thursday, Linda and Elaine’s relationship is even more strained after the events at the party, and Johnny (Charlie Suff) does his best to comfort his mum.

Meanwhile, as the kids are rushed to hospital after drinking the punch, Denise and Kat are furious when they learn that Elaine served alcohol to Joel and Denzel!

With George already planning to steal The Vic from his estranged wife, will this just help his case?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for this week:

Monday 23rd June (Episode 7141)

Kat worries for Phil.

Yolande is in party-planning mode.

Jean can’t let go of a grudge.

Tuesday 24th June (Episode 7142)

Phil is forced to face a difficult truth.

Patrick dishes out some words of wisdom.

Nicola is on a mission.

Wednesday 25th June (Episode 7143)

There’s big drama on the night of Patrick’s party.

Vicki notices something strange.

Nicola gets a nasty shock.

Thursday 26th June (Episode 7144)

Elaine faces a difficult day.

Vicki digs for more information.

George bonds with an unlikely new friend.