13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 16th to 19th June

Next week on Neighbours, Susan battles to bring Darcy down, Holly looks into Andrew’s family, Taye makes a deal with the devil, and Aaron’s run off his feet.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 16th to Thursday 19th June.

1) Andrew is dealt a devastating blow

At the end of this week, after answering her phone, Andrew (Lloyd Will) learnt that Wendy (Candice Leask) went against his wishes and hunted down his biological family.

Next week, Wendy is forced to confess that his birth mother passed away and his father is a bad person, which was one of Andrew’s biggest fears and why he didn’t want to find out the truth about his birth family in the first place.

It’s all too much for Andrew to process on top of yet another betrayal from his wife, and he refuses to discuss the matter any further.

With the couple having spent months in turmoil, is this the end of the road for the Rodwells’ marriage?

2) Aaron’s caught in the middle of two prospective partners

Elsewhere, Colton (Jakob Ambrose), Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) Hamilton Island hook-up, has come to Erinsborough hoping to bag the Assistant Manager position at Eirini Rising.

This week, he reconnected with Aaron, where he learnt that although Aaron’s other love interest, Rhett (Liam Maguire), is back on the scene, Aaron is technically still single.

Next week, Colton invites Aaron to go to a yoga class with him. However, Cara (Sara West) encourages Rhett to go along too, which leaves Aaron in a very awkward situation after the men start fighting it out… in the form of yoga poses.

Aaron can’t deal with all the attention and awkwardness, and makes a run for it when the opportunity arises.

Later, he updates Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara, who share their views on who Aaron should choose – Cara’s team Rhett, while Remi’s all for Colton.

But when Nicolette (Hannah Monson) arrives with prying ears, she suggests that Aaron tries his luck with both of them and see who he prefers.

Will Aaron take Nicolette’s advice, given her shaky track record in the dating department?

3) Taye attempts to close the door on escorting

Next week, Taye (Lakota Johnson) decides he’s through with his escorting life after it collided with his job at the piano bar on multiple occasions.

He’s decided that it’s time to put an end to the drama and messages his clients to share that ‘Sunny Manhattan’ is going into retirement.

But when Taye tells Lydia (Cassandra Magrath), who was his first escorting client, she won’t accept his resignation. She offers him a substantial pay rise to stop him leaving the game, but Taye declines her offer.

Later, Taye heads for lunch with Remi and Cara at No. 30, where he is introduced to his sister-in-law’s new boss… Lydia! There’s nowhere to hide for Taye.

Once Lydia realises his link to Cara, she tells Taye that she’ll make his sister-in-law’s life difficult unless he keeps her as a client.

Will Taye give in to keep the peace?

4) Darcy’s running out of time…

Darcy (Mark Raffety) continues his charm offensive with Sadie (Emerald Chan), encouraging her to stick to her principles when it comes to Amanda’s (Bryony Behets) will after she shared her guilt about leaving the Harrises with nothing.

Despite Darcy’s advice, Sadie decides to reach an agreement with the family – she’ll share the trustee role with Byron (Xavier Molyneux), on the agreement that some of the funds are left for the scholarship Amanda wanted.

With their recent breakup hanging over them, Byron eventually agrees to Sadie’s proposal.

When Sadie updates Darcy on the latest, he’s furious at her decision and tells her he knew she would be too weak to not give in. Ultimately, Darcy has realised his time could soon be up as a savvy Byron will spot that he stole Amanda’s shares.

Elsewhere, Paul (Stefan Dennis) goes to see Darcy’s ex, Tess (Krista Vendy), to update her that Karl (Alan Fletcher) has been hospitalised under strange circumstances. Tess is left in shock, realising that’s why she never heard from Karl after he promised to call after running into her at the Piano Bar.

Tess’s suspicions are raised, as Darcy failed to mention Karl’s illness, and she shares with Paul that Darcy is suggesting they leave town together.

Tess and Paul realise this has all been a ploy for Darcy to hide his wrongdoings, and they start to wonder if Darcy could have caused Karl’s stroke.

Darcy spies Tess talking to Paul, and when Paul sees him, he takes delight in announcing that things with Karl are looking a lot more promising…

Realising the truth could soon come out, Darcy goes to book a flight out of Erinsborough.

Meanwhile, Remi updates Susan (Jackie Woodburne) that no opioids were found in Karl’s system, so that has been ruled out as a cause of the stoke, despite Darcy claiming that he found the drugs in Karl’s bag.

Paul goes to Susan with his concerns about Darcy and encourages her to get Karl tested for any other drugs that could have led to his symptoms. It’s clear to Susan that Darcy is somehow responsible for her husband’s mystery illness, and she needs to get to the truth.

In the meantime, Darcy is doing everything in his power to stop the truth from coming out before he leaves town. He goes to Karl’s bedside to put more drugs in his IV, just as Karl begins to wake up…

5) Taye’s forced to make a deal with the devil

Elsewhere, Taye finds a way to subtly ask Byron how he found his time with Lydia, and Byron admits she got way too much and he had to cut her off.

Meanwhile, Cara’s feeling the pressure after Lydia moved her law exam, giving her limited time to prepare.

It’s obvious to Taye that this is Lydia making her point, and he has no choice but to accept her offer so she leaves Cara in peace.

6) Aaron’s playing the field becomes a diary disaster

Still unsure who to choose between Rhett and Colton, Aaron decides to follow Nicolette’s guidance and date them both – what’s the worst that could happen?

He strikes lucky when Colton asks him out on a date that night. But soon after, Rhett also asks him to join him at an event the same evening!

In a conundrum about how to manage the situation, he seeks advice from Jane (Annie Jones), who suggests that his casual dating could be good for him – if he can manage the schedule – while he continues to overcome his grief.

Aaron decides to find a way to fit both men into his diary and see how it goes, but who will be the lucky winner of Aaron’s affections?

7) Susan learns the truth about Darcy

This week, Eirini Rising resident Elenora (Gianna Affinita) tried to get JJ’s (Riley Bryant) help with a pharmacy issue, but with JJ unable to understand Italian, they got nowhere.

Next week, as JJ supports Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) as she worries about Karl’s condition, they run into Jasmine (Frankie Mazzone), who previously befriended Elenora and bonded over their Italian heritage.

JJ asks if Jasmine could call Elenora and translate her issue, so they can get to the bottom of it.

Upon doing so, Jasmine shares that Elenora’s medicine has disappeared, which JJ and Nell relay to Susan. Susan realises it’s one of the medicines which could have caused Karl’s condition, and starts to put the pieces of Darcy’s involvement together.

When Susan returns to Ramsay Street, she finds a dishevelled Darcy and they both try their best to act normally around each other.

Susan swiftly hatches a plan to keep Darcy close by after spotting his bags. She’s not willing to let him do a runner from his crimes – one of which could have killed her husband!

Susan cleverly asks for Darcy’s advice on Karl’s recovery plan and Darcy offers to talk over a brew so he can spike Susan’s tea and flee!

8) The truth about Amanda’s shares is revealed

Elsewhere, the Harrises offer Sadie an apology after everything that happened between them following Amanda’s will reading.

Sadie shares Darcy’s views about her compromising with them, which Paul overhears. He’s quick to share that Karl had worries over Darcy’s interference with Amanda’s affairs and suggests they do some digging.

Byron and Sadie go to investigate Amanda’s paperwork and find a statement which raises their suspicions. They question Amanda’s lawyer, who reveals the shares were transferred over to Darcy Tyler in recent weeks!

The truth is finally out!

9) Susan makes a brave move for justice

Back at No. 28, Darcy urges Susan to finish up her tea as he waits for the drugs to make her drowsy.

However, a clever Susan suspected his game and swapped the drinks, leading Darcy to be the one to be dosed up and leaving him with no way out.

As he falls asleep on the sofa, it’s game over!

10) Darcy leaves the Harrises and Kennedys in the dark

Darcy awakens handcuffed to a bed at Erinsborough Hospital. He realises Susan’s dirty trick and cannot believe she played him at his own game.

Despite the truth coming out, Darcy’s not willing to explain his behaviour and why he did what he did to Karl, or whether he had a part to play in Amanda’s death – there are still many unanswered questions!

When Karl is awake, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) updates him about her step-mum’s bravery and how she trapped Darcy to get justice. Karl’s relieved that Susan has finally been exposed to the truth.

As Darcy is led away, Jane is desperate for answers about what happened the day her mother died.

Although ashamed about his part in all this, Darcy leaves Jane with no answers. Did he kill Amanda?

EXCLUSIVE – Read our interview with Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne, as they discuss Darcy’s downfall.

11) Colton comes to the rescue at Eirini Rising

There’s unrest at Eirini Rising after the residents find out about Darcy’s actions, considering he was brought in to serve the community as their doctor.

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) tries to get a hold of the situation, while encouraging Paul to go and visit Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) in Europe.

She’s glad to have new recruit Colton to help deal with the chaos, and Colton is keen to make a good first impression.

As Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) steps in to share her concerns, Colton charms her to not place the blame on Terese, which Terese is more than grateful for.

12) Aaron questions Colton’s commitment

Later, Colton finishes his successful day with a wonderful date with Aaron, which leaves Aaron on a high.

However, despite already hooking up on Hamilton Island, Colton rejects Aaron’s advances to take their date to the bedroom and he’s left pondering if Colton does want to be with him.

13) Byron makes Sadie a touching offer

Elsewhere, Byron is shaken up by the recent developments and is concerned about how Sadie will take the news about Darcy, considering he was her confidant. Despite all the heartache, could the truth allow Sadie to give Byron another chance?

Byron updates Sadie that the family have decided to allocate some of his grandmother’s money towards surgery for the scars she sustained in the garage fire.

Sadie finds a lot of comfort in their gesture, and she and Byron go on to share tales about Amanda – it’s an opportunity for them to reconcile after the difficult period.

Their renewed closeness gives Byron hope, and he tries to kiss Sadie, but she pulls away in shock. She’s left questioning whether his offer was only based on them getting back together, as she makes it clear they’re well and truly done!

As if one breakup wasn’t enough, she’s then concerned to learn that her parents are once again at war thanks to Wendy’s latest betrayal.

14) Holly plays detective again

Meanwhile, Holly suggests to Sadie that Andrew could look into his sister’s claims about their dad, wondering whether all is as it seems with Gretchen’s (Amelia Bishop) claims that he’s not a good man.

Sadie tries to put a stop to them getting involved, but Holly ignores her. She soon learns that Gretchen’s claims about her dad are unfounded, and suggests Andrew join her in a trip to Sandy Point to meet his dad.

Will Andrew take a leap of faith and meet his birth father with Holly by his side?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 16th June (Episode 9260 / 357)

Wendy and Andrew remain on fractured grounds.

Aaron realises he’s in a bonafide love triangle.

Taye puts to rest his side hustle, or does he?

Tuesday 17th June (Episode 9261 / 358)

The walls close in on the dastardly deeds that have been sweeping through Erinsborough.

Taye makes a dangerous deal.

Aaron has his cake… and eats it too.

Wednesday 18th June (Episode 9262 / 359)

Susan plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

Jane chases the truth.

Byron investigates a concerning mystery.

Thursday 19th June (Episode 9263 / 360)

Terese grapples with a resident’s unrest.

Aaron’s not sure where he stands.

Byron misreads Sadie’s signals.

Andrew’s confronted by a proposition from Holly.

