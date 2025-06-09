This week on Home and Away in Australia, as Lacey’s sister arrives in Summer Bay hoping to reconnect, Remi is led down a dark path by Avalon.

Remi’s (Adam Rowland) new professional relationship with Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart) could prove to be his downfall this week, when she tempts him with a little something to perk him up.

Remi first crossed paths with Avalon whilst he and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) were at a recording studio, laying down vocals for Kirby’s new solo album.

Avalon had been in one of the adjacent studios and was intrigued by what she heard, inviting herself into the control room where Remi was overseeing things.

Kirby was thrown by Avalon’s presence after spotting her through the window, knowing exactly who she was.

Kirby explained that her ex-manager Forrest (Elijah Williams) had made her listen to Avalon’s debut album several times when Kirby had her first crack at a solo career, having been the big thing at the time.

Although Avalon was full of praise for what she’d heard of Kirby’s song, Kirby was immediately put offside when she went on to suggest it could do with some backing vocals for more depth.

After Kirby dropped a not-so-subtle hint that Avalon was crashing their session, Avalon took the hint and made herself scarce, leaving Remi bemused at Kirby’s attitude.

Kirby explained that back when she was working with Forrest, he’d made it clear that Avalon was her main competition—and she still sees her as such.

Later that evening, after Kirby had left, Avalon found Remi alone in the studio letting rip on his guitar. Suitably impressed, Avalon invited Remi for a drink with some fellow musos, but Remi politely declined.

Before she left, Avalon pointed out that Remi looked like he was having far more fun as a musician than he had been behind the mixing desk.

Kirby’s suspicions were raised further the next day when they walked in to find Avalon going through their session notes, claiming she was just looking for some takeaway menus.

Kirby was adamant that Avalon was looking to steal the song she was working on, but it later seemed that Avalon actually had something else in mind—Remi.

As Remi later asked Avalon to keep her distance from Kirby, she agreed to on one condition—that Remi would play on her new album.

Revealing it as the reason she’s been going through the paperwork, Avalon pointed out that Remi was only producing Kirby’s album and wasn’t actually credited with playing on it.

As such, she saw no issue with asking Remi to put his talents to use by being a featured artist on her own album.

Remi eventually agreed, but is yet to tell Kirby of his moonlighting. It’s already clear that Remi will have to burn the candle at both ends, after admitting to Justin (James Stewart) that after a full day in the studio with Kirby, and feeling completely wiped out, he’d be heading back there later that evening.

This week, as TV Week reports, Remi realises that although he remains loyal to Kirby, Avalon’s album is now the one eating up most of his energy, and Kirby is beginning to notice.

When Kirby finally snaps and demands that Avalon back off, Remi manages to smooth things over with some much-needed reassurance, and Kirby reluctantly accepts his apology, hoping he’ll start putting her first again.

Later that evening, Avalon reappears and is clearly in the mood to party. Remi, however, is running on fumes and barely keeping his eyes open.

Hoping to pull him out of his slump, Avalon pulls out a small sachet and casually suggests it might give him the boost he needs.

Remi brushes off the offer, insisting that he’s not going down that route, though doesn’t rush to hand it back either…

Will Remi be tempted to turn to drugs?

Also this week, Tane (Ethan Browne) is quick to offer help to a stranded stranger when he finds her broken-down car on the road to Yabbie Creek.

The young woman, Jo (Maddison Brown), is clearly in need of help, with smoke coming from the engine and a bandage on her hand, but Tane’s met with a frosty reception as Jo orders him to leave her alone.

Jo is still stranded in the same spot when Tane returns later on, but after knocking back another offer of help, Jo decides to head to Summer Bay on foot.

Her reason for heading to the bay soon becomes apparent when she meets up for dinner with her dad, none other than new Yabbie Creek sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor).

“David and Jo have a beautiful relationship,” Maddison told TV Week. “He took a stable job in Yabbie Creek and she came to town because she doesn’t want him to be alone.”

The next morning, David takes Jo to retrieve her car, only to find Tane there tinkering under the bonnet, clearly having not taken the hint.

As Jo snaps at him for interfering, David, under the impression his daughter’s being hassled, warns Tane to back off or face the consequences.

Jo later takes the time to explore Summer Bay, where she soon finds herself crossing paths with estranged sister Lacey (Sophea Pennington).

It was revealed on David’s arrival that Lacey had left the family home six months earlier, around 18 months after the death of her and Jo’s mother.

Having changed her surname from Langham to Miller, her mum’s maiden name, Lacey wasn’t pleased when her father coincidentally ended up in Summer Bay, reiterating that she wanted nothing to do with him.

Later opening up to Leah (Ada Nicodemou) about the accident that had taken her mum’s life, Lacey revealed that her father had been more interested in forgiving the guilty driver than actually mourning for his wife.

A recent promo has revealed more of the story however, with flashbacks appearing to show that Jo was driving the car which their mother was killed in.

Whether Jo was actually the guilty party in the accident—and whether David could even have pulled some strings to protect her—remains to be seen, but the reunion between the sisters proved to be a fiery one.

Whilst Jo attempts to talk to Lacey, Lacey has no interest in having anything to do with her sibling.

“You can’t keep burying your head in the sand,” Jo is seen saying in the promo.

“You should suffer for taking her away from us,” Lacey replies.

But as Lacey turns to storm away, Jo grabs her arm… prompting Lacey to punch her in the face!

“The fight scene was actually my first day on set, which was really fun,” Maddison added. “Sophea and I get along so well in real life, so it’s always funny when we have to fight each other.”

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) steps in to break up the fight, and bundles the pair into a patrol car. Although Cash is aware of Lacey’s link to David, he’s blissfully unaware that he’s escorting both of his new boss’s daughters to the police station.

David’s in despair when he finds Lacey and Jo hauled in, and as the pair continue to argue, he’s left wondering if there’s any hope of pulling his family back together.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 9th June (Episode 8498)

Cash can’t catch a break with his new boss. Tane helps a stranded stranger. Lacey’s not happy about her visitor.

Tuesday 10th June (Episode 8499)

Cash learns who he’s just arrested. Avalon and Kirby fight over Remi. Alf and John pull Mali up.

Wednesday 11th June (Episode 8500)

Remi and Avalon play a gig. Is Mali ready to sell up? Mackenzie’s on the edge of a spiral.

Thursday 12th June (Episode 8501)

Is Harper making the wrong choice? Levi can’t get through to Mackenzie. Remi messes up.