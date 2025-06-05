Home and Away promo gives first look at new arrival Jo Langham

A new Home and Away promo has given us our first look at new character Jo Langham, as she clashes with her sister Lacey.

Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) first arrived back in March, catching eyes with Theo (Matt Evans) as he and Sonny (Ryan Bown) arrived at the River Boys’ complex to meet with the gang’s newest leader, Gage (Tom Wilson).

Lacey’s testimony against her former boyfriend ended up putting Gage behind bars, but while the latest River Boy drama may be over for now, Lacey’s drama in Summer Bay is only just beginning.

Last week saw the arrival of new police sergeant David Langham, who quickly set about berating Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) for his decision to let Tane (Ethan Browne) accompany him as they raced to rescue Theo and Sonny from the River Boys’ clutches.

As Sergeant Langham read through the case file, he was shocked to come across a familiar name – Lacey Miller.

He asked Cash to bring Lacey into the station immediately, leaving both Cash and Lacey confused – Lacey had done her bit by testifying; the case was closed.

As Lacey arrived at Northern Districts Police Station and Cash accompanied her into the interview room, her face dropped, as she came face to face with her father!

It soon transpired that Lacey had cut all contact with her father after the death of her mother, who had died in a car accident. The pair hadn’t seen each other in six months, and Lacey had changed her surname, taking her mother’s maiden name to commemorate her.

While David tried desperately to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Lacey made it clear that she wouldn’t be having anything to do with him. She then opened up to Leah (Ada Nicodemou), revealing that she was planning to leave town, as if David was sticking around, she couldn’t continue to live in Summer Bay.

Now, the new promo has revealed that Lacey will face a further shock next week, as her sister Jo arrives in town.

The promo opens with the aftermath of a car crash.

We see new arrival Jo unconscious against the steering wheel, blood on her forehead, before she wakes up and looks in horror at the situation next to her.

“It’s the secret that tore two sisters apart,” the promo’s voiceover explains.

We then see Cash talking to a visibly upset Lacey.

“Is this about your mum? That you lost her?” he asks.

Lacey snaps back. “She was taken from me.”

The promo then shows Jo following Lacey across the parkland, but Lacey is in no mood to talk.

“You can’t keep burying your head in the sand,” Jo says.

“You should suffer for taking her away from us,” Lacey tells her sister.

As Jo continues to chase Lacey, she grabs hold of her arm, causing Lacey to swing around and punch her sister in the face.

The promo then shows the three members of the Langham / Miller family together – dad David, and daughters Lacey and Jo.

“Will the truth destroy them?” asks the voiceover. “Or save them?”

“You really reckon your dad would cover up something this big?” we hear Cash ask Lacey, over visuals of Jo walking up from the beach towards her sister.

“Yeah!”

We then see David and Jo talking at Yabbie Creek Police Station.

“No one could’ve known what was gonna happen that day,” he reassures his daughter.

“It was an accident,” he insists.

“Where are the consequences?” screams Lacey, furious as she battles with her family in a dramatic showdown in the police station.

“I lost her too!” Jo shouts back.

“Well own up to what you did or I swear you are so dead to me!” Lacey retorts.

What happened on that day, and why does Lacey blame Jo for her mother’s death?

Jo’s debut appearance will air on Australian screens on Monday 9th June, and on UK screens on Wednesday 16th July.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 9th June (Episode 8498)

Cash can’t catch a break with his new boss. Tane helps a stranded stranger. Lacey’s not happy about her visitor.

Tuesday 10th June (Episode 8499)

Cash learns who he’s just arrested. Avalon and Kirby fight over Remi. Alf and John pull Mali up.

Wednesday 11th June (Episode 8500)

Remi and Avalon play a gig. Is Mali ready to sell up? Mackenzie’s on the edge of a spiral.

Thursday 12th June (Episode 8501)

Is Harper making the wrong choice? Levi can’t get through to Mackenzie. Remi messes up.