Next week on Neighbours, Chelsea says a final goodbye, Aaron finds himself in demand, Karl is hospitalised as Darcy strikes, and Sadie and Byron split.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 9th to Thursday 12th June.

1) Terese moves back onto Ramsay Street

At the end of this week, after discovering that Paul (Stefan Dennis) had offered Chelsea (Viva Bianca) a free hotel room at Lassiters for her and Thomas, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) hit him with a bombshell – she and Nell (Ayisha Salem Towner) were moving back to Ramsay Street!

Next week, Paul desperately tries to persuade Terese to stick around and talk things through, but she’s clear that she’s leaving the penthouse as she will not live under the same roof as Chelsea (Viva Bianca).

Meanwhile, Chelsea is full of gratitude after Paul went above and beyond to accommodate her.

She thanks him by offering a cuddle with her son, who, until a matter of weeks ago, he thought was his.

Cara (Sara West) spots Paul during his fatherly moment with Thomas, and when he realises, he runs off feeling embarrassed.

It’s clear that it’s going to be hard for Paul to get go of the baby he spent weeks bonding with.

Elsewhere, JJ (Riley Bryant) helps Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Terese to move their things back into the Willis house.

It’s not long before Paul shows up, desperate to chat with Terese and make things right, but Terese is adamant that what she needs right now is space.

Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo (Tim Kano) discuss their worries about how delusional Paul is being – he can’t play happy families with Chelsea and still have Terese. Paul has a big choice to make…

2) Paul chooses to invest in Chelsea’s business

Later, Chelsea joins the Varga-Murphys for breakfast when Paul comes over and announces that he wants to invest in Chelsea’s perfume business – just another way he wants to support her life!

Chelsea previously pitched to Paul for Lassiters to stock her perfume when she first came to Erinsborough last year, but at that time he decided against investing.

Elsewhere, Krista and Leo pay Terese a visit to discuss Paul’s continued desire to father Thomas. They all agree that it’s not good for anyone involved that he continues in this way, now that he knows he’s not the father.

JJ is also there, and he speaks up about Paul’s latest stunt to support Chelsea’s perfume business.

An already frustrated Terese is left fuming, and she goes to have it out with Paul, but he simply claims it’s his way of getting Chelsea away from them.

Terese makes it clear that he needs to make a choice between her and Thomas – he simply cannot have both with Chelsea in the mix.

3) Aaron and Rhett finally get their third date

Meanwhile, Aaron (Matt Wilson) runs into Rhett (Liam Maguire), his former love interest.

The two briefly dated, but it soon became clear that Aaron wasn’t ready to move on after David’s (Takaya Honda) death.

Aaron later declared his romantic interest after bumping into Rhett some weeks later, but it was already too late as Rhett had moved on and was dating someone else.

Next week’s reunion is a happier one, and results in Aaron offering Rhett to come for coffee.

It’s clear they are pleased to be in each other’s company during their catch-up, and Rhett announces he’s single again, which Aaron is happy to hear.

Aaron hasn’t had the best run, first sleeping with David’s ex-stalker, Logan (Matthew Backer), and more recently blowing things with Colton (Jakob Ambrose) on holiday by lying about his life back home.

When Aaron and Rhett run into each other again after their catch-up, they finally get a date in the diary. Could Aaron be about to get lucky in love?

4) Taye betrays his colleague by becoming ‘the other man’

Elsewhere, Taye (Lakota Johnson) wraps up with his latest client, Monica, who is keen to book him in again.

When Taye arrives for his shift at the Piano Bar, he spots the pianist, Richard, looking sad. Richard confides in Taye that he has reason to believe his wife is cheating on him.

Before long, Monica shows up, and it’s clear Taye was the one Monica cheated on him with! Will Richard find out?

Richard starts to play dark and depressing songs on the piano, bringing the mood down and forcing Taye to ask him to change the energy.

Shortly after, Monica takes Taye to one side for a chat, and Richard happens to hear all! Influenced by Max (Ben Jackson), Taye offers Richard a sincere apology, but Richard shocks Taye with his reaction.

Rather than being angry, he confides in Taye that he’s not sure how to please his wife in that department anymore. Trying to make up for his mistake, Taye provides some hot tips by using music as an analogy.

Taye is relieved to see Richard and Monica back on track, and with the crisis averted, Taye considers his next move…

5) Paul cuts all ties with Chelsea

Paul is taken aback by Terese’s ultimatum and Leo encourages his dad to make the right call and choose Terese.

Listening to his son, he offers Terese an apology for not choosing her straight away. He makes a promise that Chelsea and Thomas are behind him now, which is a huge relief to Terese.

Paul then takes back his offer to invest in Chelsea’s business and tells her they can no longer be in each other’s lives.

Chelsea is shocked and brings up the fact that Paul already knew he wasn’t Thomas’s biological father before everyone else found out. Being coy about her next move, will Chelsea use this to her advantage and seek revenge?

Later, Chelsea goes to see Terese and warns her that Paul will find another way to fill the gap that David’s (Takaya Honda) death left behind. However, Terese makes it clear she trusts Paul.

Terese then offers Paul to move into No. 22 with her and Nell to start a fresh, and Paul gratefully agrees.

Elsewhere, Chelsea tells Cara and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) that she’s been in touch with her other children and is going to stay with them in Queensland so they can meet their new brother.

Remi and Cara take a final opportunity to mend bridges with Chelsea, and wish her well for her next steps away from Erinsborough.

As Chelsea prepares to leave Erinsborough behind once and for all, Paul is given the opportunity to say farewell to the child he once thought was his. Will this really be the end of their bond?

6) Aaron finds himself in demand

Meanwhile, after a dry spell, a love triangle is on the cards for Aaron, and it kicks off as he’s on his long-awaited third date with Rhett.

In the middle of their game of croquet, they are interrupted by Colton, who Aaron hooked up with on holiday just a few weeks ago.

Colton explains that he’s here to interview for the new role at Eirini Rising! Could we be looking at the new Assistant Manager?

Colton soon confesses to Aaron that he applied for the job in the hope that they could pick things back up.

Colton previously called things off after he and Aaron slept together on Hamilton Island, when he found out Aaron had not been truthful about his past.

How will Aaron respond to Colton’s sudden reappearance in his life? And where does it leave Rhett?

7) Karl and Darcy go head-to-head

Karl (Alan Fletcher) continues to be suspicious of Darcy (Mark Raffety) being back in Dr Anthony Halsworth’s (Jason Geary) good books, after things went sour between them when they last worked together. Paul – who’s become Karl’s ally on his plot to take Darcy down – agrees it’s a strange situation.

While Karl and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) attend Leo and Krista’s farewell bash, Darcy meets with Tess (Krista Vendy) and asks her to start a new life with him away from Erinsborough.

When Karl does a wine run for the party, he spots Darcy and Tess together and takes the opportunity to get Tess’s perspective on the investment from Halworth and dig into where she was the day Amanda (Bryony Behets) died. Tess admits she was delayed in meeting Darcy as she couldn’t find him due to a mix-up with the locations…

Karl promises to call her later to talk more, but when Darcy spots them from afar, his fury grows – fearing that Karl knows too much already, he’s determined to take him down!

Later, while Susan goes to attend an issue at Eirini Rising, Karl’s home alone when he receives a visit from Darcy. With Susan out of sight, they put their cards on the table and admit their suspicions of one another.

Realising that Karl is close to finding out the truth, Darcy strikes – he injects his uncle with a toxic substance that leaves Karl paralysed!

Will Karl make it out alive?

8) Sadie and Byron split

Elsewhere, Sadie’s (Emerald Chan) mind is made up; she’s decided she’s going to honour Amanda’s wishes and manage the trust as she wanted.

This causes further fractures in her relationship with Byron (Xavier Molyneux) after he tried to convince her otherwise.

Byron and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) then decide to formally challenge the will, aware that Amanda wasn’t of sound mind when she changed it.

Sadie is disheartened that Byron will fight her decision, but Jane (Annie Jones) supports Sadie and encourages Byron to end the dispute. She tells her son to save his relationship with Sadie, reminding him that it’s not worth risking everything over.

But it’s too late, as Sadie tells Byron they’re through. Byron is left convinced that it proves he was way more into her than she was into him.

9) Wendy uncovers Andrew’s real family

Elsewhere, Andrew (Lloyd Will) has been put on alert as a storm approaches Erinsborough.

While he pops over to Leo and Krista’s farewell party, Wendy (Candice Leask) goes on a secret mission to meet up with his biological sister, Gretchen (Amelia Bishop), who she managed to track down after being inspired to take action following a talk with Jane last week.

Gretchen informs her that Andrew’s mother passed away a while back, and their father is not a good person to be around.

Wendy asks if Gretchen would be up for meeting her brother, but she declines and says she doesn’t want to cause more disappointment.

Wendy comes home just as the storm hits, causing a power outage on Ramsay Street.

10) The Penthouse has new residents

Over at No. 22, Paul is trying to get Nell back on side by purchasing a top-of-the-range coffee machine for the house. However, Nell will not be bribed and remains firm that he’s treated her step-mum poorly over the Chelsea and Thomas saga.

Paul and Terese decide to get into the party spirit to send off Krista and Leo for take 2 of their wedding and honeymoon plans.

Their first attempt came to an abrupt end when Krista revealed she had cheated on Leo with Seb the night before their wedding.

But this time, it looks to be a happy ending for the couple, as Paul agrees that they can make the penthouse their new family home when they return.

11) Darcy frames Karl once again

After Darcy’s shock move, Karl’s left fighting for his life and the residents are baffled as to what happened to him.

Once in hospital, Remi suggests his symptoms could be the result of a stroke, which leaves Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Susan in fear – will Karl be okay if he ever wakes up from his coma?

While they consider the cause, Darcy tries to come up with a convincing reason to divert attention from his dastardly act. He claims he’s come across more opioids hidden in Karl’s bag, persuading the family that Karl’s addiction caused his latest collapse.

12) Andrew discovers Wendy’s deception

Elsewhere, Wendy is at a loss over the state of her life – her relationship is on the edge thanks to her trust issues, and she still hasn’t managed to land a local teaching gig.

While working at Harold’s, straight-talking Nicolette gives her a pep talk about her attitude – she either needs to find a way to fix her relationship, or end things. Nicolette tells her she’s got to stop with the moaning and dragging everyone down.

This motivates Wendy to do something more positive and engage the community by putting together a care package for Susan and Holly.

But just as she’s feeling better about herself, Andrew finds out about her investigations at Stony Point and she’s forced to admit that not only has she been searching for his biological relatives, but she’s located his sister!

After Andrew told her he’d rather not know the truth about his family, will this destroy the Rodwell marriage once and for all?

13) Paul’s convinced Darcy’s up to no good

Meanwhile, Paul’s keeping a close eye on Darcy after Karl shared his suspicions with him.

With Karl in a serious condition in hospital, Paul starts to track Darcy’s movements, sensing there was foul play involved. It’s clear to Paul that Susan has fallen for Darcy’s trap, so he gives up convincing her and focuses his sights on the man himself.

Will Paul be the one to bring Darcy down?

