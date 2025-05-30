14 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 2nd to 5th June

Next week on Neighbours, Darcy is shocked by a blast from the past, Chelsea leaves Thomas behind as the truth is exposed, Amanda’s will brings a big surprise for Sadie, and Cara wants to adopt.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 2nd to Thursday 5th June.

1) Jeffrey reveals Thomas’s true father to Terese

At the end of this week’s episodes, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) received a letter from Jeffrey (Tim Potter) revealing that Paul (Stefan Dennis) isn’t Thomas’s biological father.

Jeffrey recently confirmed that he’d hacked the DNA results system so he could use it as leverage to blackmail Chelsea (Viva Bianca), aware that she would want Paul to be the father over him.

While Paul recently discovered the truth, he’s been keeping it to himself, and kept up the façade of being Thomas’s dad. However, now Terese is in the know, Paul is forced to face the reality that he will need to let Thomas go as his ‘son’.

As Paul and Terese digest the letter next week, Paul is relieved that Jeffrey hasn’t told Terese that he already knew the truth. As they confront Chelsea at No. 30, Terese suggests they should test Jeffrey’s claims by arranging for another DNA test, but Chelsea believes that there’s no need – it’ll only prove Jeffrey right.

With Paul’s friends and family now in the know, they gear up to support him through another unexpected loss after losing David last year. Later, Paul has a moment with Thomas to say goodbye, and he breaks down in tears at the reality of losing the baby he has grown to love as his own.

2) Chelsea abandons Thomas

Meanwhile, Chelsea is struggling to deal with the implications of her actions. She and Cara (Sara West) rebuilt their relationship last week, but that comes crashing down as Cara gives up on her sister after another betrayal; meanwhile, Paul’s heart is broken, while Krista (Majella Davis) puts Chelsea in place once and for all after continuing to cause devastation to her family.

Feeling immense guilt and self-loathing, Chelsea makes the monumental decision to give up her son after convincing herself that he’ll be better off without a monster of a mother like her.

After an emotional goodbye, she chooses to leave him at the Penthouse with a goodbye letter, making it clear that she intends for Paul to become his guardian.

3) Taye’s almost caught in the act

Elsewhere, Taye (Lakota Johnson) secures himself a new escorting gig for the night, keen to make back the money he’s lost after his recent splurges on designer clothes.

But it seems he’s in over his head after discovering that there’s no getting out of his Piano Bar shift. This means he’s forced to sneak off to see his client, who is conveniently staying at Lassiters, but he’s playing a risky game if he’s caught.

Trying to perform for his new client, Taye leaves her disappointed when he fails thanks to the distraction and the pressure of it all.

Deeply embarrassed, he makes a quick exit from the room where he is spotted by his manager, Krista!

Luckily, Max (Ben Jackson) steps in with a cover story for Taye, claiming that he has a stomach bug and ran to use the shower. However, Max warns Taye that he can’t service clients while he’s on duty, and he’ll lose his job the second he’s discovered.

However, this is the least of Taye’s problems, after not being able to make the extra cash he needs.

4) Paul wants a second chance with Thomas

When Terese gets back to the penthouse, she’s confused to find Thomas there alone. Paul and Terese find a letter accompanying him, stating that Chelsea is leaving Thomas under Paul’s care.

Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara arrive in search of a missing Chelsea and are horrified to find out that she’s done a runner and left Thomas with Paul, who they now know isn’t even family.

Paul is stubborn in his decision to keep Thomas with him – after all, it’s what Chelsea intended. However, Cara makes it clear that although he can stay the night to settle, he has to come home first thing.

But the next day, Paul makes the announcement to his loved ones that he has decided to take Thomas into his care, just as Chelsea wanted.

When Paul fails to show up at the Varga-Murphys, this leads to a full-blown argument with Cara, and Remi and Terese are forced to step in before it gets too heated.

Later, Leo (Tim Kano) warns his dad to think carefully about his decision, especially as he’s not Thomas’s real father and has no real rights to be in his life now. But Paul is determined to continue with his plan regardless.

Terese attempts to convince Paul to take Thomas back to Cara to keep Remi and Cara on side, which is vital as he doesn’t have any legal rights without their support and could risk losing Thomas entirely.

Paul eventually takes Thomas back to his aunts, hoping they’ll agree to keep him in Thomas’s life, but Cara makes no promises.

5) Jane decides to join her mum’s funeral

Elsewhere, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) are getting things ready for Amanda’s (Bryony Behets) funeral and are at a loss when Jane (Annie Jones) – who is desperately struggling with guilt over her mother’s death – tells them she won’t be in attendance.

Jane believes she has no right to be at the memorial due to her strained relationship with her mum, and because of how it all ended for Amanda. She blames herself for Amanda heading off to the Dandeongs alone, still oblivious to the fact that Darcy (Mark Raffety) was with her.

Luckily, Sadie (Emerald Chan) manages to step in and persuade Jane to join the family, making the point that all Amanda ever wanted was for people to make a fuss of her.

Jane ruminates over Sadie’s words and considers how self-absorbed her mum could be. As the service gets underway, Jane makes a speech where she shares just how infuriating her mother could be, alongside the sadness she is feeling at the loss.

6) Amanda’s will reading shocks the Harrises

Following the funeral, the family attend the reading of the will and are astounded to learn that Amanda recently asked for a major change.

Amanda has requested for her estate to be managed by Sadie, and for all of her money to be put into a trust for a scholarship for students studying fashion and beauty!

This follows Amanda’s recent conversation with Sadie at the day spa about how she wanted to study beauty but couldn’t afford it, while Sadie shared her own struggles with making her course work financially.

How will Jane, Amanda and Byron react to the surprise new development?

7) Karl’s onto Darcy’s involvement in Amanda’s death

Meanwhile, Karl (Alan Fletcher) continues with his scheme to make Darcy believe he’s using the herbal supplements he asked for. After taking advice from Paul, Karl has decided to pretend to be Darcy’s friend, apologising to him for doubting him, and asking him for help staying clean.

Karl attempts to use his façade of forgiveness to ask Darcy about Amanda’s death, while having a gut feeling that Darcy played a part in it. Darcy puts together a convincing response, oblivious that Karl is onto him.

8) Sadie and Byron disagree over Amanda’s will

Jane, Byron and Nicolette are stunned at the news that Amanda wants to use all of her money for student scholarships.

Sadie, equally stunned that she’s been put in charge of Amanda’s money, seeks advice from Darcy, who’s still hiding the fact that he transferred $2 million of Amanda’s shares to himself. Desperate not to be found out, he pushes Sadie to keep control of the trust herself, and not hand it over to Jane and the kids.

When Sadie tells the trio that she’s going to carry out Amanda’s wishes, Jane accepts her decision, but Nicolette and Byron can’t believe that she would happily give away their nan’s money to strangers.

Byron does his best to change his girlfriend’s mind, but when she stands her ground, backed up by Andrew and Wendy (Candice Leask), it’s clear that the cracks are beginning to show in Byron and Sadie’s relationship.

9) Wendy begins a search for Andrew’s biological parents

Last week, Wendy showed Andrew the Ramsay-Robinson family tree, which Max had prepared for Agnes (Anne Charleston), and suggested that they try to put together a Rodwell family tree. However, Andrew pointed out that there’d be one thing missing – his biological parents – expressing his sadness that he’d never gotten to know them.

Next week, Wendy admits to Susan that things are still fraught with her husband after the catfishing incident. She tries to make things right, but Andrew admits that he’s still struggling and needs more time to forgive her for doubting him.

Hoping that she can offer a distraction, she brings up the Rodwell family tree again, but Andrew expresses that he’s reluctant to go searching for his biological parents. Wendy, being Wendy, begins to do some digging of her own…

10) Cara wants to adopt Thomas

When discussing the Chelsea situation with Andrew (Lloyd Will), Cara drops in that they may adopt Thomas – leaving Remi stunned as it’s the first she’s heard of it.

Elsewhere, Paul frets about never being able to connect with Thomas again, while Krista tries to convince Terese that Paul has to be the one to let Thomas go.

To everyone’s surprise, Chelsea returns later in the week, admitting that she couldn’t bear to be without her son any longer.

Paul and Terese accompany Chelsea to get Thomas from Cara and Remi, where Cara and Chelsea end up fighting over Chelsea’s decision to abandon her son.

Cara confides in Remi that she’s not ready to let Thomas leave their lives. This influences Remi to ask Chelsea to consider the feelings of everyone involved before she makes her next move.

Will Chelsea decide to stick around after all?

11) Terese leaves Paul

Elsewhere, Paul mentions to Terese and Krista that he could offer Chelsea a home, hoping that she’ll stick around in Erinsborough for good. However, Terese tells him it’s not an option – he has to find a way to let go for the sake of everyone involved.

Despite this, Paul storms ahead and gives Chelsea a room at Lassiters, urging her not to tell Terese he knew the truth about Thomas’s real paternity before Jeffrey told her.

When Krista spots that Chelsea is staying at the hotel, she tells Terese, who is left feeling betrayed. Enough is enough for Terese and she decides that she and Nell are moving back to No.22 and leaving Paul and the penthouse behind!

12) Sadie ends things with Byron over Amanda’s will

Elsewhere, Andrew supports Sadie, who’s questioning her relationship with Byron after all the drama around Amanda’s will.

Meanwhile, Byron and Nicolette are not ready to give up the fight and make the decision to contest Amanda’s decision to write them out and give the money to the scholarship fund.

When Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) tells Sadie about their plan, Sadie storms over to Byron in a rage and tells him in no uncertain terms that they are over.

Byron tries to plead with Sadie to see his point of view, but Sadie’s mind is made up – they’ll never agree on the matter.

13) Darcy’s forced to cover up a ghost from the past

Karl continues to be suspicious of Darcy, despite pretending to Susan that he’s letting things go. With Holly one of the few people to suspect that Darcy isn’t all he says he is, Karl admits to her that he’s only keeping the peace until he can prove his suspicions.

The next day, Karl admits to Holly that he’s been researching one of Darcy’s former business partners, a Dr Anthony Halsworth, and plans to give him a call. He later expalins that Tess (Krista Vendy) told him that Darcy had a bad ending with Anthony, who was his partner in a previous venture which went on to fail.

Later in the week, as Darcy and Susan work alongside one another at Eirini Rising, Darcy is desperately trying to keep Susan on side. As Darcy is left alone for a moment, a blast from the past appears – his former business partner!

Anthony explains to Darcy that Karl got in touch with him about his health centre plans, and he wants a 50% share in it to make up for Darcy destroying his career!

Before departing, Anthony introduces himself to Susan, and Darcy is forced to lie that he’s a potential investor. When Susan returns home, she mentions to Karl that she met Darcy’s new investor, Dr Halsworth, leaving Karl in shock!

14) Paul shares his wisdom on how to trap Darcy

Karl goes to confide in Paul that something is going on with Darcy, but he can’t put his finger on it…

Paul suggests that he continues to befriend Darcy because he’ll show his true colours eventually. Karl heeds his advice and is ready and waiting for Darcy to slip up. But what will Darcy do next if Karl uncovers the truth?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 2nd June (Episode 9252 / 349)

Terese pushes for the truth.

Paul and Chelsea face the consequences of their lies.

Taye’s job gets him in a sticky situation.

Tuesday 3rd June (Episode 9253 / 350)

Paul and Cara have a disagreement.

Jane says a difficult farewell.

Karl plans to uncover sinister machinations going on in Erinsborough.

Wednesday 4th June (Episode 9254 / 351)

Sadie makes an unpopular decision.

Karl continues his mission to uncover the truth.

Wendy works to reconnect with Andrew.

Thursday 5th June (Episode 9255 / 352)

Byron and Sadie’s relationship hits rocky shores.

Terese is forced into blindsiding Paul by making a strong decision.

Wendy begins a secret search for answers.