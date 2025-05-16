13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 19th to 22nd May

Next week on Neighbours, Terese admits her fears to Paul, Darcy gets Karl fired, Sandra confesses to her affair with Andrew, and Leo has a proposal for Krista.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 19th to Thursday 22nd May.

1) Terese puts herself first

When Darcy (Mark Raffety) recently returned to Ramsay Street, he took on a short-term lease at No. 22 after Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) moved into Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) penthouse with Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner).

Despite his fractured relationship with Karl (Alan Fletcher), Darcy is ready to settle back into life on Ramsay Street long-term by extending his lease, especially now he’s in the money after stealing Amanda’s (Briony Behets) shares. But to his surprise, Terese doesn’t jump at the chance to make it happen.

Next week, Terese confides in Susan (Jackie Woodburne) about Chelsea’s latest tactic to woo Paul by proposing that they change Thomas’s surname to ‘Murphy-Robinson’.

She confesses that she’s still struggling with riding the waves with Paul since Chelsea returned with her shock announcement.

Susan, as wise as ever, attempts to sum up Terese’s concerns. It makes sense that she wants to keep No. 22 as her backup plan, in case things don’t work out with Paul.

Acknowledging her fears, Terese decides to follow her instincts and play it safe by only extending Darcy’s contract short-term.

A disappointed Darcy soon connects the dots and deliberately fills in ex-girlfriend Chelsea on the situation. Unsurprisingly, Chelsea immediately runs to Paul with the news, having found another way to draw a wedge between Paul and Terese.

Paul is saddened to hear about Terese’s stance on the future of their relationship. Will this draw him closer to Chelsea after their kiss last week?

2) Wendy’s on the war path

Elsewhere, a distraught Wendy (Candice Leask) turns to Nicolette (Hannah Monson) in the wake of seeing her husband cosying up to Sandra (Natassia Halabi) as she cried in his arms.

Wendy witnessed the supposedly intimate scene at the end of Thursday’s episode, as Sandra begged Andrew for help.

Without being able to overhear their conversation, this was the final proof for Wendy that Andrew (Lloyd Will) is cheating on her after Nicolette saw Sandra messaging a man named ‘HodRod69’ on a dating app who had an identical tattoo to Andrew’s.

Next week, Andrew comes into Harold’s, and Wendy holds back on speaking to him about what she saw. But when she spots Sandra on her way home from Harold’s, she can no longer hold in her rage and confronts Sandra for stealing her man.

As Wendy pushes Sandra to confess, Sandra admits all – Andrew asked her to keep quiet about their secret relationship while he made arrangements for them to be together properly!

Her worst fears confirmed, a distraught Wendy gets ready to have it out with Andrew about his shocking betrayal. Will Andrew confess?

3) Darcy reveals Karl’s addiction

Susan continues to struggle with Karl’s attempts to expose Darcy for who he really is. This week, when Karl tried to expose Darcy after meeting up with Tess Bell (Krista Vendy), Darcy had an answer for everything, leading Susan to believe that her nephew is genuine.

Karl, however, firmly believes that Darcy is up to no good. He’s still suspicious about Darcy’s growing friendship with Eirni Rising resident Amanda, and goes to ask her if Darcy has ever requested money from her.

Amanda’s shocked that he would ask such a thing about her dear friend, confirming that he’s done no such thing. Karl is forced to backtrack, and tries to convince Amanda not to tell Darcy about their chat.

However, when Darcy catches Karl leaving Amanda’s apartment, it’s not long before Amanda reveals the reason for his uncle’s visit. Darcy, who this week transferred $2 million of Amanda’s shares to himself, is left concerned that Karl has him figured out.

Later that day, a woozy Karl struggles to walk after standing up in The Waterhole, as the opioids that Darcy has slipped him begin to take effect…

Darcy offers to help Susan take Karl home, and as they arrive back at No. 28 and put a woozy Karl to bed, Darcy reveals all on Karl’s secret addiction, leaving Susan horrified.

It seems like there’s no stopping Darcy in his determination to cover up his crimes.

4) Darcy’s set-up leaves Karl without a job

With Karl blacked out back home, Darcy tells Susan all he knows about Karl’s addiction. Pretending to be concerned, he explains that he kept it confidential as he believed Karl was in recovery.

Darcy offers to support his aunt by being the one to break the news to Terese. She’s taken aback to hear that Karl had been under the influence at work, and realises that his misdiagnosis of Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) was likely connected. If Darcy hadn’t stepped in, her appendix could have burst, which could have been fatal…

Darcy then encourages Terese to check Karl’s office to see if there’s evidence of his drug use at work.

Meanwhile, a hazy Karl awakens at No. 28, and after Holly fills him in on what happened, he rushes to Eirene Rising to stop Darcy making a fool of him.

As he arrives and opens the door to his office, he finds Susan holding evidence of his supposed habit!

While Karl claims he’s got no idea how it got there, Terese instructs him to stand down from his role with immediate effect.

Darcy tries to convince Karl that he’s on his side and that he tried to discourage Terese from suspending him. Of course, it’s obvious to Karl that his nephew is setting him up, but he refrains from giving him a piece of his mind.

He needs to find another way to prove that Darcy planted the evidence that has led to his downfall…

5) Andrew claims he’s not cheating on Wendy

Meanwhile, Andrew is left hurt at Wendy’s accusations that he would cheat on her, especially after being upfront about Sandra’s crush from the get-go.

He’s baffled when Wendy presents evidence of a dating profile with a picture of his distinctive tattoo, but he quickly realises how this came to be… Sandra’s clearly been the victim of catfishing, and the offender has stolen Andrew’s identity.

Wendy’s unsure what to believe – while his explanation seems plausible, Nicolette tries to persuade her that Andrew is clearly trying to cover up his deception.

Sergeant Rodwell is determined to clear his name and looks into some leads with no luck. He also attempts to reach out to Sandra, but she doesn’t respond, leaving him frustrated that he can’t get the proof he needs to prove his innocence. He takes it out on Nicolette and warns her to stop turning his wife against him!

This only fuels Nicolette’s suspicions, and she decides it’s time for her online alter-ego to arrange a meet with HotRod69 to prove it once and for all.

Andrew is angry that she won’t let it go, unaware that they are being watched. Is the mysterious catfisher waiting in the wings with a vendetta against Andrew?

6) Sadie confirms Amanda’s memory issues

Jane’s (Annie Jones) continued worries about her mum’s cognitive decline results in Sadie (Emerald Chan) offering to give Amanda a subtle memory test during her next spa treatment.

Jane agrees, and at the spa Amanda quickly forgets the discussion she was having with Sadie. This convinces Byron (Xavier Molyneux) that it’s time for his nan to get seen by a professional.

Jane knows that getting her mum to agree will be a struggle, and she decides they need to spend some quality time together before the difficult conversation. Jane invites Amanda to take a trip to her favourite place – the Dandenongs.

Will it bring them closer together, or will the trip end in disaster?

7) Aaron hides his past to connect with someone new

Aaron (Matt Wilson) nabbed himself a dream holiday when he was gifted a trip to Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo’s (Tim Kano) honeymoon destination last week. The pair were given a credit by their hotel in the Whitsundays after they cut their honeymoon short, but decided not to return.

Away from his friends and family, Aaron fully embraces the getaway where he meets a new man by the name of Colton (Jakob Ambrose).

After connecting by the pool, Aaron decides to take on a holiday persona and claims that his name is Charlie. Wanting to present himself as being baggage-free, he also decides to hide his wedding ring to save recounting the tale of how he became a widower.

The pair continue to bond as Colton opens up about his life in Bundaberg, Queensland, which makes Aaron regret not sharing his real self.

Things get heated when they arrive at a secluded beach, and they decide to take it to the bedroom over at Aaron’s honeymoon suite. Soon after, Colton happens upon a photo of David and Isla in Aaron’s wallet, along with his wedding ring.

Feeling betrayed by his new lover, he demands an explanation. Aaron is full of shame and forced to admit to his lies about his life back in Melbourne. Is it game over for Aaron and his new holiday romance?

8) Leo has a proposal for Krista

Krista starts to feel reflective after gifting Aaron the voucher from her failed honeymoon.

With help from Taye (Lakota Johnson) – who’s also busy arranging more escorting dates – Krista decorates the Piano Bar with a French twist. It’s all to ask Leo a big question: will he redo their honeymoon in Paris?

Leo couldn’t be keener, and he takes it a step further by proposing a European tour with vow renewals in Rome.

Will Leo and Krista finally get the fairytale ending they’ve been dreaming of?

9) Nicolette plans a sting operation

Andrew is still feeling resistant about going along with Nicolette’s risky plan to honeytrap HotRod69. Eventually deciding that he has no choice, Andrew agrees to the sting and asks new trainee cop Cara (Sara West) for support.

Nicolette and Cara are ready to be there when the catfisher arrives, while Andrew and Wendy watch from a distance in their car. This leads the couple to reflect on what’s become of them, despite Wendy’s desire to make things right.

After everyone’s in position, HotRod69 bails on the meet-up.

Luckily it hasn’t all been for nothing as Nicolette can see from the dating app that the catfisher is miles away – proving Andrew’s innocence once and for all, and filling Wendy with regret for not trusting him.

Nicolette holds her hands up for being partly responsible for encouraging Wendy’s concerns, even if she had the best of intentions.

10) Holly thinks she knows who’s impersonating Andrew

Elsewhere, Sadie is devastated that her parents’ marriage is well and truly on the rocks, not long after Wendy’s friendship with her coursemate Quinn (Louis Lè) almost ended things last year.

While filling in her best friend on the latest dramas at home, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) shares her theory about who the suspect could be.

After attending classes with Sandra and Andrew, Holly remembers that there was an Erinsborough High student who was told to leave the class after giving Sandra unwanted attention.

Andrew decides to investigate her theory about Archie further, all while being watched from afar by Phil Buffet, another one of his class members…

11) Can Chelsea keep her secret from Paul?

As the week goes on, Paul has been trying to find the right time to bring up Terese’s hesitation to give Darcy a long-term lease at No. 22.

He’s hopeful that she simply wants to keep the house as backup accommodation for Nell. Yet Terese decides to tell Paul the truth: it’s down to her insecurities about where she fits in his life.

Paul is pained to hear that she genuinely does want to keep her house as a backup in case their relationship fails.

Terese apologises for the upset and acknowledges that her insecurities around Chelsea and Thomas are something she needs to work on.

Soon after, an opportunity arises for Paul to have Thomas for the night. He’s hopeful it’s another chance for Terese to bond with his son… completely oblivious to the fact that Thomas isn’t his son at all.

12) Taye gets an unexpected new client

Elsewhere, a naive Dex (Marley Williams) spots Taye hanging out with a number of different women. When he spots them exchanging money, he correctly deduces that his uncle has a side hustle, and wants the gossip!

Relieved that young Dex hasn’t suspected that he’s escorting, Taye manages to convince his nephew that he’s become a personal shopping for women. He’s all about helping them to revamp their wardrobe in style…

Taye soon regrets his choice of excuse when Dex presents him with a brand new client, who’s ready to find some sexy attire. Vera Punt is ready to splash the cash to transform her wardrobe!

13) Paul catches Chelsea with Jeffrey

In next Thursday’s episode, Chelsea leaves Thomas with Paul for the night as promised. While Paul is hoping the evening will bring help Terese and Thomas bond, Chelsea hopes it’ll just cause more friction.

In an effort to make Paul jealous, Chelsea claims that she’s using her free evening to go on a date, and dresses in a provocative manner as she drops Thomas off.

In reality, Chelsea is about to meet Thomas’s real father, Jeffrey (Tim Potter). He wants his first instalment of his blackmail money for keeping shtum about Thomas’s real paternity after he hacked the DNA test system to change the results.

When Paul finds out who Chelsea is hanging out with, he’s fuming that Chelsea would choose to spend time with Jeffrey.

Paul makes it very clear that he doesn’t want Thomas anywhere near a conniving man like Jeffrey. Is Paul close to finding out the truth about why Jeffrey is back?

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 19th May (Episode 9244 / 341)

Terese makes a controversial decision.

Karl falls victim to sinister machinations.

Wendy’s fed up and unleashes herself.

Tuesday 20th May (Episode 9245 / 342)

Karl’s troubles deepen.

Andrew tries to prove his innocence.

Sadie discovers disheartening news for one of the families.

Wednesday 21st May (Episode 9246 / 343)

Aaron enjoys his vacation – could there be romance?

Krista and Leo make a decision about their future.

The residents band together to catch a catfisher.

Thursday 22nd May (Episode 9247 / 344)

Terese attempts to get over her anxieties by throwing herself into the deep end.

Dex sets Taye up with a surprising plan.

The truth shocks Paul.