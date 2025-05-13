Next week on Neighbours, Karl is fired from his job as dastardly Darcy sets him up. Can he prove his innocence?

Darcy (Mark Raffety) made a surprise return in Neighbours’ 40th anniversary week, where he became Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) new tenant at No.22, which was an unwelcome blast from the past for Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher).

Since his arrival, Darcy’s been trying to reassure his aunt and uncle that he’s a changed man. He certainly had a job to convince them after his attempts to steal Karl’s GP surgery and robbing their house to pay off his debts when he was last on the scene some two decades ago.

Over the last few weeks, Karl has been growing suspicious about Dr Darcy’s close friendship with Eirini Rising’s newest resident, Amanda (Briony Behets).

Darcy joined the Eirini Rising team after persuading Karl to share the role, after he clocked his uncle’s secret painkiller addiction.

Karl was sure Darcy would take the opportunity to out him to Susan, but Darcy kept quiet and instead supported him with a safe withdrawal plan through the use of herbal medication.

Last week, Darcy claimed that his exes – Tess (Krista Vendy) and Dee – had both forgiven him and moved on from the past, implying that Karl and Susan should follow suit.

But a suspicious Karl decided to check in with Toadie (Ryan Moloney), who confirmed that Dee hadn’t spoken to Darcy in years. Detective Karl then tracked down Tess to get her side of the story…

In today’s episode, Karl gets Tess’s take on Darcy, who she jilted at the alter when she was last in Erinsborough. She confesses to Karl that Darcy eventually charmed his way back into her life, and that they went on to marry.

Tess explains she was married to Darcy for two terrible years and he always showed himself as the same old Darcy every time she forgave him…

Despite Karl’s mounting evidence, Darcy has an answer for everything when he’s questioned, and Susan accepts her nephew’s alternative version of events about his time with Tess. It’s clear that Susan is much more willing than Karl to believe that Darcy is reformed…

Next week, Susan’s frustrations continue to grow that Karl can’t put his worries about Darcy to bed. Will Karl find a way to show his wife the truth before it’s too late?

Meanwhile, Karl continues his mission to find damning evidence of Darcy’s behavior, and turns to Amanda, checking her whether her new friend has asked her for money.

Amanda takes offence at Karl’s accusation of Darcy and responds with a firm no! But little does she know, Darcy’s already bagged himself her lucrative shares after stealing her documents and transferring more than $2 million to himself!

After digging himself deeper into a hole, Karl’s forced to convince Amanda to keep the conversation to herself. Amanda agrees, but only because she wouldn’t want to upset dreamy Darcy.

Karl’s not out of the woods on his undercover mission and unfortunately runs into Darcy when leaving Amanda’s apartment. It’s not long before Darcy manages to get Amanda to share why Karl was there – leaving him fearful that Karl may be close to exposing his crime.

In an attempt to stop Karl in his tracks, Darcy swaps the herbal medication he prescribed him for opioids! After taking the strong drugs, Karl is left feeling rather wobbly and woozy at The Waterhole.

Conveniently, Darcy’s on hand to escort Karl home to Susan. Cunning Darcy’s now created the perfect opportunity to expose Karl’s opioid addiction, which leaves Susan stunned!

While Karl’s blacked out in bed, Darcy feeds Susan lies and explains that he kept Karl’s addiction confidential because he was sure he was doing okay.

Darcy offers to lighten the load for Susan by breaking the news to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) about her employee’s addiction.

Despite her own struggles with addiction, Terese is horrified to hear that Karl’s been practising at Eirini while under the influence. She realises it’s the missing link as to why he misdiagnosed Vera (Sally-Anne Upton), which almost resulted in a burst appendix.

Darcy hints that the next step could be to search Karl’s oﬃce to see if there’s evidence of his drug use at work. Terese agrees to go ahead, while Susan is reluctant for them to do so.

Back on Ramsay Street, a blurry Karl awakens to a worried Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), who fills him in on what happened, before he races off to find the others.

Karl storms into his oﬃce to find Susan holding a bottle of opioids, shattered by the revelation that he’s been using at work.

Karl doesn’t understand how this came to be, while Terese demands that he step down from his role immediately.

When Karl and Darcy are left alone, Darcy tries to make out that he’s backing Karl and claims that he told Terese not to let him go. However, Karl smells another rat and is certain Darcy planted the drugs in his office.

Despite his raging anger against his nephew, Karl manages to restrain himself from having it out with him, realising he needs to take another approach… How will he prove Darcy is setting him up?

Newly released spoilers for early June show that Darcy will enact a desperate plan to get Karl off his trail, as he stabs him with a syringe. Will Karl survive? Read more…

Also next week, Darcy tells Terese that he wants to extend his lease at No. 22 for the long term, especially now he’s landed the doctor gig at Eirini Rising. Yet when Terese gives him a lukewarm reception, Darcy can’t figure out why.

Later, Terese confesses to Susan that she’s struggling with how turbulent her relationship is with Paul (Stefan Dennis) since Chelsea (Viva Bianca) came back on the scene. She updates Susan on Chelsea’s latest stunt to change Thomas’s surname to Robinson in a bid to keep Paul sweet.

An empathetic Susan tries to put Terese’s concerns over the lease extension into words: it sounds like she needs her house to be available in case things end up blowing up with Paul.

It would seem that Susan’s hit the nail on the head as Terese only agrees to offer Darcy a short-term lease renewal.

An astute Darcy quickly realises that Terese’s decision is connected to his ex-girlfriend Chelsea and her relationship with Paul. He attempts to stir up more trouble by updating Chelsea on the situation…

After her kiss with Paul later this week, Chelsea’s delighted to have more ammunition and runs to tell Paul what she’s heard. Paul’s shocked and saddened to hear that Terese wants a get-out plan.

With Chelsea clearly all in on her commitment to Paul, will this lead him to choose her?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 19th May (Episode 9244 / 341)

Terese makes a controversial decision.

Karl falls victim to sinister machinations.

Wendy’s fed up and unleashes herself.

Tuesday 20th May (Episode 9245 / 342)

Karl’s troubles deepen.

Andrew tries to prove his innocence.

Sadie discovers disheartening news for one of the families

Wednesday 21st May (Episode 9246 / 343)

Aaron enjoys his vacation – could there be romance?

Krista and Leo make a decision about their future.

The residents band together to catch a catfisher.

Thursday 22nd May (Episode 9247 / 344)

Terese attempts to get over her anxieties by throwing herself into the deep end.

Dex sets Taye up with a surprising plan.

The truth shocks Paul.