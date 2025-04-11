5 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 14th to 18th April

Next week on Emmerdale, John comes under suspicion, Kammy challenges Jacob, and will Dawn walk out on Billy?

1) John comes under suspicion

Whilst viewers have this week learned the shocking truth about John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), villagers are still blissfully unaware that there is a killer living amongst them. A series of flashbacks have revealed that John has a compulsive hero complex, and has been deliberately endangering the lives of others in order to rush to their rescue.

One such flashback finally cleared up how Nate (Jurell Carter) ended up dead at the bottom of the frozen lake, after supposedly leaving for the Shetlands.

After John came across Nate following his beating from dad Cain (Jeff Hordley), John had insisted on injecting Nate with something for the pain against his wishes. However, Nate soon had a bad reaction to the drugs and passed away, leaving John to dispose of his corpse.

John was also revealed as the true culprit behind Chas’s (Lucy Pargeter) recent collapse, after he tampered with her painkillers. Setting up Ella (Paula Lane) to take the blame, John also put a brick through the window of The Woolpack, and sent an email to cancel Chas and Liam’s (Jonny McPherson) wedding to further implicate Ella in a hate campaign.

His latest target was Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), in a ploy which would satisfy his need for heroics whilst also winning back favour with boss Liam. John deliberately switched drinks with Jacob, knowing that the almond milk in his own coffee would cause Jacob to suffer a life-threatening anaphylactic shock.

Having hidden Jacob’s AAI pen, John lay in wait as he listened to his target collapse in front of a shocked Victoria (Isabel Hodgins). Waiting until Jacob was on the brink of death, John stormed in and saved the day.

“The exciting thing is that the viewers find out first before anyone else in the village,” Oliver Farnworth reveals. “So it’s kind of like letting them into these big secrets that John’s been harbouring. It’s caused him a lot of stress and anguish having to hide things. I think the fact that the viewers find out first, is going to be really exciting although I’ll see what the backlash is I guess! It was bound to happen at some point, so I’m glad it’s come out now.”

John also found himself dealing with another body however, when Aaron (Danny Miller) divulged that he’d beaten up Ruby’s (Beth Cordingly) abusive father Anthony (Nicholas Day). As they both returned to the scene, they found Anthony apparently dead from his injuries, not knowing that Ruby had been there in the interim and seemingly finished him off.

John assured Aaron he would dispose of the body, and when the truth later came out, John showed Ruby, Caleb (Will Ash) and Steph (Georgia Jay) where he had buried Anthony in the woods.

But next week, Steph’s mental health takes a further nosedive when a bunch of flowers arrive at Mill Cottage, purporting to be from Anthony. Steph becomes convinces that Anthony is actually alive, but little does she realise that it’s all part of a cruel joke played on the family by Jai (Chris Bisson), who is certain they are hiding something about Anthony’s disappearance.

When Jai admits sending the flowers, Ruby is quick to take him down a peg or two as she discloses that her father had abused her. Jai’s mortified and immediately backs off, and whilst it seems the Miligans no longer have to worry about Jai, an intrigued Joe (Ned Porteous) has now begun to take an interest in the circumstances of Anthony’s departure…

Although it proved to be a false alarm, a suspicious Steph has already made her way up to the woods, determined to find out the truth once and for all. By the time Ruby, Caleb, John and Aaron find her, Steph is attempting to dig up Anthony’s grave.

As they try to stop her, it soon becomes clear that Steph could be onto something—the ground underneath the log is completely undisturbed, there’s no way anyone has buried a body here recently.

All eyes turn on John, as they ask whether Anthony really is dead or not…

2) Victoria digs into John’s past

There’s further questionable behaviour from John, when Aaron suggests that they could use make use of the wedding bookings that Chas and Liam had made before they decided to put their nuptials on hold. John seems particularly put out by the idea, and storms out in annoyance at not being consulted, leaving Aaron confused.

The following day, John apologises to Aaron for how he reacted to the wedding idea. Aaron is caught off guard by John’s unusually reflective mood and his willingness to acknowledge his own shortcomings in their relationship.

As they talk, John begins to open up about his struggles with control. Unaware of just how far John has gone to maintain that control, Aaron offers reassurance, and the two reconcile.

The topic soon turns to wedding guests, and when Aaron asks who John plans to invite to their big day, John is thrown and awkwardly scrambles for an answer. On the defensive, he tries to explain his lack of close family and friends—but will that leave Aaron wondering if there’s more to his fiancé’s story than he’s letting on?

Feeling sorry for her half-brother, Victoria hatches a plan to get in touch with some of John’s old army buddies to invite to the stag do.

Will Victoria succeed in pulling off a nice surprise, or is she opening a whole new can of worms…?

3) Will Dawn leave Billy?

With Joe now back on the scene following his secret kidney transplant, an organ given to him unknowingly by uncle Caleb, he is determined to win over Dawn (Olivia Bromley) once again.

The two had been partaking in an affair under the nose of Dawn’s husband Billy (Jay Kontzle), but Dawn had figured things were over when Joe did his disappearing act.

Kim (Claire King), who has known about the relationship for some time, is aghast to realise that Joe plans to pick up where he left off, as he reiterates that his feelings towards Dawn are genuine.

Although Dawn has resolved to work things out with Billy, Joe’s reappearance puts her in a quandary. As much as she wants to convince Joe, and herself, that it’s Billy she wants, Dawn knows that Joe is right as he claims that she’s actually in love with him.

Dawn soon realises that she has a big decision to make as Joe attempted to persuade her to leave Billy, particularly when she has kids Clemmie (Mabel Addison), Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall) and Evan (Malachi McKenzie) to think about.

Although Dawn has been playing away, Billy hasn’t been without fault, recently admitting to Dawn that he had been messaging other women online—not to mention subscribing to Dr Manpreet’s (Rebecca Sarker) OnlyFollowers page!

As Billy spends time with the kids, Dawn feels like a fraud as she does her best to avoid him, and eventually opens up to Manpreet about her situation.

Later, Dawn meets up with Joe, telling him that she’s finally come to a decision. Is Dawn about to walk away from her marriage?

4) Caleb edges closer to the truth

Joe’s interference in the Miligans’ affairs is becoming a concern, and Caleb makes the decision to keep his enemies close by inviting Joe over for lunch, still unaware that his dastardly nephew is the one who organised the attack on him which led to the ‘loss’ of his kidney.

No doubt dubious of Caleb’s sudden interest in getting to know him, despite the fact he played the hero by getting Caleb to a private clinic following the attack, Joe brings along half-brother Noah (Jack Downham) to the lunch at Mill Cottage.

But as they go to leave, a box of medication falls out of Joe’s coat pocket as Steph hands it over, leaving Caleb intrigued as Joe rushes to retrieve them.

Caleb is determined to get to the bottom of things, and that afternoon hatches a plan to investigate further. Purposely damaging a light fitting at the depot, Caleb summons Noah to fix it in order to get him on his own.

As he subtly interrogates Noah, Caleb’s intrigued to learn about the visions Noah had when he was spiked, believing that he saw himself in some sort of clinic with Joe by his side.

Caleb starts to investigate his suspicions further, but will he discover the true scale of what actually happened to him?

5) Kammy challenges Jacob

Also next week, Jacob doubles down on his plan to win back ex-girlfriend Sarah (Katie Hill) from her new boyfriend Kammy (Shebz Miah).

Sarah’s grandmother Charity (Emma Atkins) has not been shy in voicing her disapproval of Kammy, believing him to be a bad influence, and this week asked Jacob if they could work as a team to bring him down.

Jacob is sure he has a trump card next week as he attempts to expose Kammy by catching him with another woman, but it would seem there is a small flaw in his plan.

As the two later go on to butt heads over Sarah, Kammy challenges Jacob to a dirt bike race. Jacob quickly agrees, much to Charity and Sam’s (James Hooton) objections.

Although Jacob is confident of a win, Charity can’t help but worry about the potential risks involved, and suggests they put a proper training plan in place to boost his odds.

Is Jacob underestimating the danger he’s putting himself in for the sake of winning Sarah back?