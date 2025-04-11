13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 14th to 17th April

Next week on Neighbours, Harold Bishop says goodbye, there’s romance for Darcy and Chelsea, Nell’s killer secret is revealed, and Leo makes a risky choice.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 14th to Thursday 17th April.

1) Terese considers Darcy’s proposal

This week, Darcy (Mark Raffety) offered to help Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) with her Chelsea (Viva Bianca) issue in exchange for her letting him job-share the doctor role at Eirini Rising while Karl (Alan Fletcher) continues to recover.

Returning to the scene next week, Terese considers her tenant’s offer after he explains that he has witnessed how difficult Chelsea is making things for her with Paul (Stefan Dennis).

He’s up for being Terese’s eyes and ears over on Ramsay Street to make sure Chelsea doesn’t have any plans that Terese should know about.

Terese remains resolute that she isn’t interested in his offer, but when she finds Chelsea getting closer to Paul at the penthouse, she makes a point to try and get Paul’s attention and to prioritise time with her instead.

Paul fails to get the hint once again, after previously inviting Chelsea along to the picnic date she suggested.

Enough is enough for Terese, it’s time to recruit Darcy as her spy and into the doctor post at Eirini.

Meanwhile, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) is somewhat shocked by Terese’s change of heart, especially as she didn’t discuss it with the team first.

Karl is in turmoil by the speed in which Darcy’s suggestion has turned into a reality, despite giving his agreement.

While Darcy settles into his new role, Karl’s hesitancy around the situation and his nephew continues.

Elsewhere, Paul is angered that Terese has taken on Darcy, especially after she saw his reaction when Darcy wanted to check over Thomas at The Waterhole last week.

Terese feels guilty about the upset she’s caused, but sticks to her plan as having Darcy on side is the best outcome.

2) Darcy and Chelsea bond

Later, Darcy suggests that Chelsea joins him for a coffee to celebrate his new job. Paul makes his anger at Darcy’s new position very clear to them both, which annoys Darcy.

Chelsea starts to consider that Paul might be getting so riled up because he’s jealous of Darcy being around her. Darcy flirtation with Chelsea continues and he invites her to lunch at his where he declares how attractive he finds her.

Chelsea is taken aback by how forward he is being and tries to slow him down, leaving Darcy unsure about where he stands.

Meanwhile, Chelsea comes up with an idea for Darcy to hold an open session for the public and investors to hear more about his plan for the wellness centre, just as Paul and Terese arrive.

Unhappy to see Chelsea with Darcy again, Paul makes it clear that he doesn’t want this man near his son after his former dodgy past and pushing Paul’s ex-wife, Lyn Scully, down the stairs.

This only fuels Chelsea’s suspicion that Paul is jealous and tells him he needs to get over it as her and Darcy are dating – confirming it with a kiss!

3) A Neighbours icon bids farewell

Elsewhere on Neighbours, Agnes (Anne Charleston) is officially welcomed to Eirini Rising by her fellow residents.

But during Agnes’s happy celebrations, Harold (Ian Smith) breaks upsetting news to Susan and Karl that he’s decided to move back to Port Douglas with his grandaughter, Sky.

Agnes, his ex-wife’s doppelganger and her long lost cousin, worries she’s influenced Harold’s decision acting as she acts as a reminder of his past. Harold suggests they maintain their connection as pen pals instead and believes their moves will be a positive for them both.

Plans are quickly made for Harold’s final farewell party, as he says goodbye to Erinsborough for what’s likely to be the final ever time.

Agnes attends Harold’s surprise party at the Kennedy house, and he takes time out to give her a tour of No. 24, the home he once shared with Madge.

For the final time next week, Harold relives his memories in Erinsborough through the Ramsay Street history book – declaring it has been a life truly blessed by his close neighbors and dear friends, who will always have a place in his heart.

4) Darcy continues to challenge the new status quo

Paul and Terese are dismayed at the news about Chelsea’s new partner. Paul blows his fuse, while Terese ponders what this means for her deal with Darcy if he and Chelsea are a genuine match.

Darcy is also taken aback by the sudden turn of events after Chelsea’s earlier reaction when he said he was attracted to her. Chelsea tries to reassure him that her feelings are genuine and she was simply holding back before because her life is complicated with Thomas.

Once Paul has blown off some steam, he’s back to his game plan of keeping Chelsea on side, knowing that the alternative is to risk losing contact with his new son.

With this in mind, he offers Chelsea an apology and attempts to make it clear that he’s not actually that invested in her personal matters.

Meanwhile, Darcy tries to reassure Terese that he’s still committed to their deal, especially as he now has the motivation to not see Paul and Chelsea re-unite romantically as well.

Returning from Harold’s send-off, Karl’s unhappy to find Darcy making himself at home in his Eirni office.

Karl feels even more opposed to the new setup when Darcy takes over his consultation with Gino (Shane McNamara), who previously told Darcy he didn’t want him around because of what he did to Gino’s old friend and colleague Lyn.

Karl’s worry intensifies when Gino expresses an interest in joining the Wellbeing Centre information session as a potential investor. This leads Karl to give Darcy a stark warning that he cannot go around recruiting Eirene Rising residents to fund his new business venture…

5) Nell’s secret is revealed via a sketch

Elsewhere, as things continue to be tense for the residents at the Penthouse, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) tries to escape the drama around her by focusing her time on her digital artwork.

Despite JJ’s (Riley Bryant) excitement to have his girlfriend back in town, his attempts to reconnect with Nell repeatedly fail, and he’s forced to make it clear that he’s becoming frustrated.

This upsets Nell, causing her to have an emotional meltdown, where she begs Terese to let her go back to the States to be with her dad and brother.

Worried about her step-daughter, Terese expresses her concern to Paul that Leo’s (Tim Kano) upcoming trial, alongside the drama with Chelsea, has resulted in Nell’s wellbeing not getting the priority it needs while she’s still grieving her grandfather.

When Nell tries to avoid time with JJ yet again to focus on her art, he grabs her iPad to see what’s taking all her attention. Nell looks horrified at what he’s about to see…

JJ views a sketch of Nell pushing Sebastian (Rarmian Newton) by the lake! Is Nell the one who killed Seb?

6) Holly’s jealous side shows

Meanwhile, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Max’s (Ben Jackson) date plans are put on hold when Andrew (Lloyd Will) reminds Holly about her previous commitment to join the self-defense class that afternoon.

Holly is left disappointed again that she can’t spend time with her new boyfriend after Andrew pairs Max with a woman named Sandra instead.

When Holly steals a look at her boyfriend from the other side of the class, she thinks she sees Sandra groping Max. Becoming territorial and protective of her new man, she jumps in and flips Sandra on her back, winding her in the process.

Andrew’s unimpressed by Holly’s actions while Max clears up the mistake – Sandra was never coming onto him.

Max urges his new girlfriend to discuss matters first before jumping into action, leaving Holly embarrassed for the unnecessary situation she has caused so soon into their new relationship.

7) Wendy gets the opportunity she’s been hoping for

Elsewhere, Wendy (Candice Leask) is delighted to get a call from Ferntree Gully school to cover classes that day. She’s hopeful it’s the break she needs to make a good impression, after a tricky teaching placement in Murrayville.

On her return, it seems all went to plan and she tells Andrew the students, staff and school were the ideal fit. But it’s clear Wendy’s putting a positive spin on things for the sake of her family and it wasn’t the scenario she’d hoped for…

8) Nell did push Seb!

JJ is disturbed by Nell’s drawing and is unsure how to process this, especially considering the pair have grown apart in recent weeks.

He grills Nell and she eventually opens up about the drawing and the night of Seb’s death. Nell explains that as she was walking through Lassiters that night, Seb thought she was Fallon (Kate Connick) and grabbed her, causing her to push him away in self-defense.

After running back to the penthouse, she tried to focus on her trip to Colac for her grandad’s funeral the next day. However, on her return from the US she discovered that Seb had been killed the same night she pushed him!

With Leo’s trial a couple of months away, Nell is desperate to keep the truth from everyone and escape Australia. However, with Terese and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) clear that she needs to finish her school year in Erinsborough, she’s trapped in the place Seb died, fearful that she was to blame.

Later, JJ hears that Leo’s lawyers think they can prove Seb’s death was not deliberate. JJ attempts to reassure his girlfriend that Leo will be let off the hook, so nobody needs to know the truth.

9) Seb’s arrives in search of justice

Meanwhile, Leo’s lawyers have found a forensic specialist who believes they have enough evidence to show that it was highly unlikely that Sebastian was murdered.

This gives Leo the hope he so desperately needs that he’ll walk away a free man. With Krista (Majella Davis) and Byron’s (Xavier Molyneux) help with his case, he may just be able to prove his innocence.

However, it’s not long before a new threat comes to town in the form of Sebastian’s dad, Stan, who is here to make Leo’s life a misery.

10) It’s time for Taye to make a new start

Both Cara (Sara Wet) and Taye (Lakota Johnson) are struggling with the repercussions of Cara’s new compliance role at Lassiters, as her autiting their every move is causing her to lose favor with her colleagues.

When Cara uncovers yet more staff misconduct, she comes to the conclusion that Paul’s revenge plan is working as she struggles with the repercussions and pressure of it all.

Paul previously gave Cara the promotion after she found the evidence that proved Fallon’s innocence and put Leo back in the frame for Seb’s death.

Meanwhile, Taye is becoming the suspect at work for all the snitching after his colleagues assume he’s the one spilling their secrets to his housemate.

Cara and Taye get into squabbles at both work and home about their predicament and it’s not long before Taye throws in the towel and declares he’s moving out of No.30!

11) Leo makes a risky choice

Leo’s still angered after Stan’s threats when Byron delivers some terrible news – the witness who vowed to testify in Leo’s defence has dropped out to stand with Stan instead.

Leo starts to admit defeat and tells Byron he needs to prepare to take over at the vineyard, leaving Krista concerned about his growing despair.

Krista tries to give Leo hope but he makes it clear it’s time to face reality, while secretly hatching a plan to go on the run before his trial…

12) Remi fails to convince Taye to stick around

Remi’s (Naomi Rukavina) attempts to convince Taye to stay at No. 30 fall flat as he’s already made up his mind – it’s time for him to venture out on his own in Erinsborough.

After heading to the share house, he walks in on Holly and Max getting it on in the pool. But this doesn’t stop him seeking out what he needs, and he goes ahead with his pitch to be the new housemate at No. 32!

Max is keen to have his new buddy around, but is unsure whether Byron will agree given that he’ll want Sadie to return to her own space after her recovery from the fire.

Will Byron accept Taye as his new housemate?

13) Cara thinks she’s found her ideal career

Finally, Wendy and Cara, who formally bonded over being mature students at uni, discuss their latest career woes after following their chosen paths.

Wendy is desperate to get a full-time role as an art teacher which she can truly make her own, while Cara is struggling with the pressures of her new compliance career.

Andrew has a brainwave and suggests a better career match for Cara. After telling Remi how much helping others made her feel fulfilled, Cara excitedly announces that she wants to train to be a police officer!

Will Remi see this as a positive step forward after Cara’s vigilante moves put her in hospital, or will she be fearful of her wife’s potentially dangerous new career?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 14th April (Episode 9224 / 321)

Terese is tempted by an offer.

An unusual couple grows closer.

A local legend says farewell to Erinsborough.

Tuesday 15th April (Episode 9225 / 322)

Trouble in the family weighs on Nell.

Holly puts the moves on the wrong person.

Wendy gets the break she’s been hoping for.

Wednesday 16th April (Episode 9226 / 323)

Leo gets some relief when a truth is finally revealed, though it’s short lived.

Taye reaches breaking point.

Thursday 17th April (Episode 9227 / 324)

Leo makes a desperate decision.

The Share House gains a new resident.

Cara has an epiphany about her future.

Wendy is confronted by the realities of her new career.