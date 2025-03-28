13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 31st March to 3rd April

Next week on Neighbours, Chelsea comes between Paul and Terese, Darcy saves the day for Karl, Harold discovers the truth about Agnes, and Fallon’s confession could save Leo.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 31st March to Thursday 3rd April.

1) Sadie starts to see the light

This week, Sadie (Emerald Chan) destroys her mirror and makeup in her frustration at the situation she has found herself in following the fire at the garage.

She’s has been left with serious scars on her back and emotional wounds after her boyfriend, Byron (Xavier Molyneux), chose to save his sister first and left Sadie amongst the flames.

With Wendy (Candice Leask) back to support her daughter, her mum realises just how much Sadie’s mental health is suffering. She’s soon introduced to the concept of ‘reframing’ a traumatic event, while Wendy takes it upon herself to unite Sadie with Byron.

Aware of how much Byron wants to put things right, Sadie asks Byron, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Max (Ben Jackson) to help her with her reframing exercise. She wants to visualise the fire, but with different outcome where she comes out unscathed.

The method seems to work well for Sadie, and it helps her make headway with her anger towards Byron. Afterwards, Byron offers to help Sadie with rebandaging her wounds, which she quickly declines – it’s a step too far, despite the day’s breakthrough.

2) Dr Darcy steps in to save the day

Elsewhere, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) give Darcy (Mark Raffety) a tour of their workplace, where he witnesses Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) in serious pain.

Karl knows about Vera’s history of indigestion and puts the stomach pains down to that, but Darcy believes it is more sinister and insists she needs to be seen at the hospital.

It turns out his interpretation of the situation was right, and the team there reveal that Vera has a swollen appendix!

Karl is left feeling worried by his failure to diagnose Vera, and Darcy gently suggests that his medication could be interfering with his judgement. Yet Karl is unimpressed with Darcy’s suggestion, certain he is carrying out his duties by the book.

Later, Susan also questions him on his judgement, causing him to snap at her, and leaving Susan wondering what is going on with her husband.

3) Cara makes an important realisation

Elsewhere, Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) are out for a stroll when they bump into Gino (Shane McNamara), who makes the assumption that they are Thomas’s mums.

Cara doesn’t correct him and instead tells him that they are – leaving Remi feeling horrified at Cara’s state of mind.

Remi goes on to confront Cara on her possessive behavior of their nephew and her concern that she’s acting like his mother.

Cara is left feeling hurt by Remi’s accusations, but upon reflection opens up about why she is being this way – she’s not over losing her chance to have another baby following her hysterectomy.

Remi wants to support her wife, but Cara’s not sure how she can move on from her pain. Will they be able to find a path together?

4) Will Karl’s addiction be revealed?

After taking out his issues on Susan, Karl start to feel the weight of hiding his addiction, while Susan reflects on Karl’s behavior since their return from Europe.

Elsewhere, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is worried about Karl and how his situation could further impact the residents of Eirene Rising. Darcy asks to speak with Terese and Susan about what happened with Vera, and it seems like he’s about to drop Karl in it.

However, Darcy instead creates a cover story for Karl, suggesting that the misdiagnosis happened due to Karl returning to work too soon when he is still recovering.

Both Terese and Susan can see his thoughts are valid, and Karl is relieved that they will be off his case for a while, all thanks to Darcy’s tale.

5) Krista perseveres to save her marriage

Elsewhere, it’s the day of Seb’s (Rarmian Newton) funeral in Sydney and Fallon (Kate Connick) decides to mark the day in Erinsborough her own way, leaving Taye (Lakota Johnson) cautious.

Fallon invites Krista (Majella Davis) to join the occasion, but she wants to remain loyal to Leo (Tim Kano).

Krista decides to prioritise the possibility of getting back with Leo over her grief for her oldest friend, who she slept with the night before her wedding.

Fallon leads an ouzo-themed tribute to Seb at the Pavilion and the unique event brings her and Taye even closer together.

When Taye takes a tipsy Fallon back to her room at Lassiters, they end up getting intimate.

Elsewhere, Dex (Marley Williams) looks through videos from a bird cam placed at The Pavillion for his school assignment.

He gets more than he bargained for when he comes across concerning footage from the night of Sebastian’s death – a fight between Fallon and Seb.

When Andrew (Lloyd Will) gets the lead, he re-interviews Fallon and the evidence shows the flaws in her statement and alibi.

What’s more, the seriousness of her anger towards Seb in the video puts the spotlight on Fallon for her ex’s murder.

Taye is left seriously concerned about what the repercussions will be for him after Fallon asked him to lie to the police as her alibi.

Remi is surprised by Taye’s choices to protect Fallon, but still tries to support her brother in his time of distress.

Later, she takes her frustration out on Fallon, telling her that she is deplorable for dragging her brother into this situation.

6) New evidence changes Leo’s charges

Elsewhere, Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Krista haven’t found a way to re-connect with Leo, who is focused on the prospect of jail time and leaving his daughter Abigail (Nikita Kato) without a parent.

Leo became Abby’s sole parent when her mum, Britney (Montana Cox), was killed in the Flamingo Bar disaster when she was a baby.

Aaron and Krista are not willing to give up and make another attempt to get Leo on side.

Leo eventually finds a way to forgive Aaron, after the police pushed him into confessing to seeing Leo and Seb arguing the night of his death.

However, he’s unable to forgive Krista for her infidelity the night before their wedding, with her honeymoon bombshell leading to his and Seb’s confrontation shortly before Seb’s death.

Leo starts to convince himself that it’s Krista’s fault that he is in this situation. Krista is left worried that she will lose Leo for good, until she hears about Fallon and the new footage that was shared with the police.

Krista believes it’s true, that Fallon killed Seb. Krista vents at Fallon and their fiery feud leads Fallon to take drastic measures.

Fallon soon reaches her limit and can’t take the anger and pain any longer – taking herself to the Police Station to hand herself in, confessing that she was the one who killed Seb!

7) Leo is back in the firing line

Leo’s loved ones are thrilled that Fallon has confessed to Seb’s murder, meaning that Leo will be spared jail time.

As they celebrate, Leo starts to regret taking out his fears on Krista, while she continues to show that he is her main focus.

Leo tells Krista he’s ready to start working on their relationship.

She’s thrilled to have some positive news after a week of devastating blows – after her honeymoon came to an abrupt end, she found out that Chelsea (Viva Bianca) had returned with a baby and her best friend had been found dead.

Yet soon after, Leo realises he was too eager to embrace his freedom as he’s dealt another devastating blow…

8) Taye’s dedication to Fallon is revealed

Despite Fallon’s confession, Taye can’t believe that Fallon was the one who killed Seb, considering everything he knows about their relationship. Even when Fallon shares her story and urges him to accept her narrative, he still has doubts.

With Cara’s support, Taye is determined to prove Fallon’s innocence, and he questions his colleagues in the hope that one of them spotted Fallon that night and can be her new alibi.

His plan does not come to fruition, but Cara has another trick up her sleeve as she recalls receiving a text that evening from a colleague who needed help with the wifi.

She was sent a photo with a list of available networks that match the time of Seb’s death, and Fallon’s phone appears on the list!

Will the evidence that Fallon was in the hotel at the time prove that she didn’t kill Seb?

Cara and Taye take their evidence to the police, who re-interview Fallon and she admits to lying about killing Seb.

Now free, Fallon decides she needs to leave town for the sake of Krista and Leo, and it’s safe to say neither of them are sad that she’s leaving…

9) Paul gets himself in the dog house

Also next week, Paul (Stefan Dennis) discovers Chelsea’s car is on the verge of being written off and insists on buying a new one for her and Thomas’s safety.

Paul takes Chelsea car shopping, which quickly rocks the boat with Terese. Later, when Terese tries to arrange a picnic date for her and Paul, he accidentally invites Chelsea along!

Realising he’s done wrong by Terese, Paul finds a way to retract the invite. Once they do eventually get some alone time, it’s quickly ruined by the news about Fallon being off the hook for Seb’s death.

Leo is back to being suspect #1, and it’s all thanks to Cara.

10) Paul threatens Cara

Paul is fuming that Cara interfered in his family’s business and lays into her for meddling. It’s the second time in as many months that Cara has meddled in his life, after Paul discovered that she had kept Chelsea’s baby news from him for months.

Cara is shaken up after Paul’s ensnarement, but tries to distract herself by planning a naming ceremony for Thomas.

Terese tries to get Paul to forgive Cara, but instead of providing her with a simple apology, he goes to her with a test.

Cara’s left angered, but is forced to go along with Paul’s games… What does he have planned?

Later, Paul joins his son’s party and it proves a fruitful opportunity for him to bond with his new family – leaving Terese feeling on the outer yet again.

11) Karl’s reputation takes a hit

Elsewhere, the Kennedys decide to introduce Darcy to some potential investors for his Health Centre as a way to thank him for his recent support.

But Karl realises his reputation is on the line after news gets out to residents about what happened with Vera. One by one, they start to cancel their appointments with him.

When Karl finds out that Moira (Robyn Arthur) is leading the pack and has become besotted with Dr Darcy, his envy builds at his nephew’s rising popularity.

It’s not the first time Darcy has tried to take his business from under his nose – is history about to repeat itself or is Darcy genuinely doing a good deed?

12) Karl’s trust in Darcy is triggered by the past

Elsewhere, Darcy’s feeling positive about his pitch to potential investors for his Health Centre, but is disappointed when it doesn’t go well.

After updating Susan and Karl, he muscles in to pitch himself as Karl’s new job-share partner – a temporary measure while he recovers. Karl is far from impressed with his nephew’s latest move…

Darcy apologises and attempts to offer an explanation. However, Karl can’t help but doubt Darcy’s real motives, and makes the drastic decision to get rid of the medicine he prescribed to help with his pain, along with the original painkillers!

What repercussions will follow from Karl’s rash decision to go it alone in the grips of his addiction?

13) Harold discovers Agnes’s true identity

With the sale of her house on the horizon, Agnes (Anne Charleston) desperately needs a new place to call home.

Karl and Susan are put in a difficult situation to try and find out if Harold (Ian Smith) is willing to deal with the unusual situation of living alongside the doppelganger of his deceased wife!

Harold decides to do the right thing by Agnes and tries to put his own feelings to one side so she can have the opportunity to live at Eirni.

He is taken aback when Agnes finally decides to share that she’s discovered she is a Ramsay-Robinson, related to Madge via her great grandmother.

While he’s shocked, he can see it makes perfect sense, given the similarities with his beloved Madge.

The news helps them bond over their familial ties, but is this bizarre blast from the past going to be too much for Harold to bear?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 31st March (Episode 9216 / 313)

Karl is shocked by a mishap with a patient.

Cara realises she still has some reconciliation to do.

Tuesday 1st April (Episode 9217 / 314)

Will Karl’s secret be exposed?

Krista fights for forgiveness.

Leo’s hopes falter with fate-altering news.

Wednesday 2nd April (Episode 9218 / 315)

A shocking twist means Leo can’t catch a break.

Karl’s reputation hits a blow.

Terese’s grievances start to build.

Thursday 3rd April (Episode 9219 / 316)

Paul ensnares Cara.

Karl’s faith in a neighbour is shaken.

Harold is stunned by a revelation.