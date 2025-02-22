13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 24th to 27th February

Next week on Neighbours, Sadie goes missing, Roxy ruffles feathers, Taye gives Fallon an ultimatum, and can Krista win back Leo’s trust?

1) Max reaches peak paranoia

Max (Ben Jackson) is certain that Carter (Linc Hassler) is coming after him and struggles to cope as his paranoia mounts.

With his cousin Roxy (Zima Anderson) back in town, Max decides to confide in her and shares his fears.

Having spoken to Roxy, he decides to beg Andrew (Lloyd Will) to help him find out if his fears are a reality once and for all – is he at risk of being found by Carter?

Max fears Carter will seek him out, after Carter roofied his best friend, Kasey (Tayla Coad). Having roofied Carter in return and driven him out to the bush, he later discovered his target was a very dangerous man and part of the Brisbane underworld!

After telling Andrew the truth about his past last week, Andrew agrees to make a call to a colleague in Queensland to find out more.

2) Jane gives in to her suspension

Elsewhere, Aaron (Matt Wilson), Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Clint (Jason Wilder) are saddened to see Jane (Annie Jones) give up the fight after being suspended from her role as Erinsborough High principal after her saucy love affair was revealed.

Jasmine’s (Frankie Mazzone) parents complained to the Education Department, prompting department rep Lana (Elizabeth Parisi) to suspend her while they conduct a full investigation into her conduct.

Aaron and Byron are hoping to lift Jane’s spirits and decide to plan a romantic dinner for her and Clint, despite their relationship resulting in so much trouble.

However, a perceptive Clint soon realises that it’s not the job Jane is most devastated about – it’s losing Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) as a friend!

Clint gives Terese a call, and despite her anger towards him for breaching her trust, she decides to come round and hear Jane out.

Clint’s plan goes well and it seems that Jane and Terese’s friendship is back on track, winning Clint a keen invite to Jane’s bedroom.

3) Roxy ruffles Holly’s feathers

Meanwhile, Roxy ends her first day helping out at Eirini Rising by skillfully sorting an issue with Moira (Robyn Arthur).

Terese is generous with her thanks, knowing how troublesome Moira can be, and is grateful to have her niece on board with Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) still away.

Roxy tells her aunt that she’s here for a challenge and Terese assures her she’ll get that at Eirini Rising!

While Terese is delighted to have her niece to stay, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) can’t stand the sight of her.

She vents to Sadie and Max about another situation with ‘hurricane Roxy’ at the Waterhole after having to deal with her almost setting the bar alight last week while making a ‘flaming Roxy’.

Sadie (Emerald Chan) decides a night out is the answer to ease all her worries, and invites Max and Holly along. However, Max makes a stand to protect his friends, deciding they’d be safer if he avoids their night out.

However, it seems it’s all for nothing as someone has been watching his friends from a distance already…

When Holly and Sadie arrive at the club, one of Carter’s henchmen Lachie (Jack Hayes) targets who he thinks is in a relationship with Max…

As their night goes on, it takes a dark turn when Sadie disappears with her phone and handbag left behind.

Can Holly find her friend before it’s too late?

4) Fears rise for Sadie

Following Sadie’s disappearance, Max confesses to Byron and Aaron about the real reason he came to Erinsborough.

Meanwhile, Andrew has discovered that an unidentified man escorted Sadie from the bar while she was drunk, but Holly is sure that her friend only had a couple of drinks.

Now convinced that Sadie must have been roofied because of Max, Byron lashes out at his housemate for putting them all in danger.

Andrew urges Byron to leave it, forcing a shameful Max to retreat elsewhere, while the police launch a desperate search to find Sadie.

Max doesn’t get very far before coming face to face with his fears. Carter Haddon, the criminal he’s been running from, forces him to get into his car with a threat of Sadie’s safety.

Later, Holly receives a text she believes was sent by Max, claiming he’s laying low to keep everyone safe.

After discussing it, everyone decides that they have no option but to respect ‘Max’s’ choice.

5) Cara makes a decisive move

Nicolette (Hannah Monson) interrupts the Varga-Murphys, once again making Cara (Sara West) uncomfortable when talk turns to her anticts with Cara’s cousin Maddy (Emma Horn).

Nicolette had met Maddy as part of her and Cara’s secret mission to find sister Chelsea (Viva Bianca) behind Remi’s (Naomi Rukavina) back.

After hearing news of Sadie’s mysterious disappearance, Cara thinks about Chelsea who is intentionally missing and has asked to be left alone.

After considering the situation, Cara makes the call to drop the search for her sister. The decision throws off a surprised Nicolette considering they’ve been making progress in their search, but she later apologises to Cara for overstepping into her family business.

Cara finds some comfort in the hope that she and Chelsea may be able to rebuild bridges one day in the future…

6) Can Krista win back Leo’s trust?

Things are still tense between Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo (Tim Kano) after he found out about Seb’s (Rarmian Newton) secret letter and their shock kiss.

Krista went on to tell Leo that the letter was personal to her, and refused to let him read it as it contained personal details of Seb’s sobriety.

Krista is desperate to repair things with her fiancée so makes a romantic gesture to remind Leo how much they mean to each other.

Fallon (Kate Connick) tells Krista she will help with her plan, but deliberately doesn’t follow through behind her back.

However, nothing can stop a steadfast Krista who goes ahead regardless and invites Leo to join a surprise dance in the Vineyard.

Although Leo is caught off guard, he begins to slowly enjoy the moment which helps repair their bond. This makes Fallon’s jealousy grow even stronger as she watches from the wings.

Later, Taye (Lakota Johnson) tells Fallon his take on her situation – she clearly has feelings for Leo and as she’s always resented Krista and her money, seeing them happy together makes her burn.

Fallon denies his claims, but it’s clear he’s got it spot on!

7) Taye gives Fallon a shocking ultimatum

Meanwhile, Taye has been successfully showing off his skills to his new boss after securing a deal with a popular jazz crooner to play a spot at the Piano Bar.

Sadly, it seems it was too good to be true for the new Piano Bar Manager when Taye realises he’s messed up the numbers – the artist wants triple the amount he thought he agreed to.

In a panic to secure his job, and Krista’s approval, Taye begs Fallon to help him get the money from her sister.

Fallon holds a firm boundary and refuses to ask her sister for money, forcing Taye to give his new friend an ultimatum: she needs to find a way or he’ll be forced to tell Krista her secrets!

Is Krista about to discover the truth about her sister?

8) Taye and Remi share successful sibling time

Fallon is shocked and hurt by Taye’s ultimatum – she thought they were friends!

Taye apologises and tells her that they are friends, but he needs her to do this or else he’ll have no other choice. Fallon is left with a difficult dilemma, after being resolute to never to rely on Krista or the Sinclair money.

Realising she has no other choice, she spins a lie to her sister, telling her she needs a loan to cover her credit card debt.

Later, Fallon meets with Taye to transfer him the money, bitter at the situation he’s put her in. She tells him he is just as bad as all the other two-faced people in her life – aka Krista and Sebastian.

Having secured the money to save his job, Taye’s desperate to put things right with Fallon and makes a gesture to win back her friendship.

As they talk, Fallon’s anger begins to fade. But Taye becomes genuinely concerned about her growing feelings for Leo, which are bound to get complicated.

9) Fallon rages as her feelings for Leo grow

Elsewhere, Krista and Leo are firmly back on track, toasting Krista’s romantic gesture and returning to the apartment to kiss and make up.

Krista’s joy fuels Fallon’s resentment, who feels that Leo is misguided in letting her escape the consequences of her actions.

Fallon’s annoyance turns to full-on rage when she finds out that Krista has taken her special white dress without permission, and destroyed it in the process!

Fallon lashes out at her sister, leaving a startled Krista taken aback and concerned.

Later Fallon talks it over with a caring Leo who she tells about the dress’s significance – it was supposed to be her wedding dress, until her former fiancé broke her heart. Leo’s full of sympathy, completely oblivious that the man in question is Sebastian.

Leo tells Fallon how wonderful she is, and as she looks into his eyes, Fallon realises that Taye was right about her growing attraction.

After getting the context of Fallon’s reaction from Leo, an apologetic Krista tells Fallon that she would never have borrowed her dress if she knew the story behind it. But Fallon’s not ready to forgive her sister and her frustration remains.

10) Taye and Remi share successful sibling time

After an abrupt encounter with her brother, Remi is confused by Taye’s mood and vents to Cara. Later, Taye goes to find his sister at work where he makes an apology for his earlier behavior.

Remi decides to put her cards on the table: she wants to make the effort to connect with Taye, but it has to be a two-way street.

Realising he has some work to do on their relationship, Taye finds himself agreeing to Remi’s suggestion of a sibling visit to the Lassiter’s Day Spa for a luxury treatment.

The chilled day appears to be just what the siblings need to connect and find some time to bond.

11) Vera’s ready to catch Roxy out

Meanwhile, Roxy continue to enjoy the fruits of her labour at Eirini Rising, despite a challenging reunion with Vera (Sally-Anne Upton).

When the topic of Susan’s absence is raised, Roxy has a brain wave of accessing Susan’s computer – but Vera makes it clear she’s got her eye on troublemaker Roxy.

Through some scheming and manipulation, Roxy gets Susan’s logins details to access her work account. What’s her game plan?

12) Jane attempts to clear Clint’s name

Jane is full of nerves before her upcoming meeting about her suspension, knowing she’ll never secure another principal position elsewhere if she loses this one.

Clint is still under suspicion of being the cleaning product thief, which only makes it more difficult for Jane to justify her decision to date him.

Nicolette convinces her mum that there’s still time to find evidence to clear Clint’s name, while a concerned Byron urges her to use that time to prepare to save her own job.

But Jane can’t let it go and follows Nicolette’s suggestion to fiercely try and protect the man she has become very fond.

In their search for answers about the real culprit, Jane and Nicolette find some reduced-price cleaning supplies online. Will this lead them to a name before it’s too late?

They successfully discover the culprit’s identity, but sadly for Jane it leaves her feeling foolish and betrayed…

13) Roxy wants to move back to Erinsborough

After sneakily accessing Susan’s files, Roxy is pleased to stumble across a draft resignation letter!

She goes on to subtly raise questions about Susan’s commitment to the role with her aunt but Terese assures her that Susan is 100% committed to Eirene Rising.

Later, Roxy calls her husband Kyle (Chris Milligan) to convince him that now is the ideal time for them to return to Erinsborough. The couple moved to Darwin after their fairytale wedding in Erinsborough in 2022.

Roxy tells him that a great opportunity is opening up for her at Eirini Rising, but Kyle is not so keen on the idea of making the move back with their son.

A frustrated Roxy consults Aaron for advice on persuading a partner to move and he tells her that if a move is the best thing for the whole family, Kyle will come around…

Will we be seeing Roxy and her family returning to Erinsborough?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Neighbours EXCLUSIVE – Krista and Leo’s wedding day heartbreak In Neighbours‘ 40th anniversary week, Leo and Krista tie the knot, but a cheating scandal threatens their future. Majella Davis and Tim Kano tell us what to expect. Read more…

