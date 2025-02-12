Neighbours Spoilers – The race is on to find Chelsea and her baby

Next week on Neighbours, the hunt is on as Cara and Nicolette team up to try to track down Chelsea and her newborn baby.

In December’s season finale, as the Varga-Murphys prepared to board a flight to New York, Cara (Sara West) caught sight of her sister Chelsea (Viva Bianca), heavily pregnant and stepping off a flight to Melbourne.

Now Cara’s back in Erinsborough, she’s hiding a secret and it’s eating her up.

Last week, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) noticed her dodging meetings with Paul (Stefan Dennis) and asking leading questions of Andrew (Lloyd Will).

She then overheard Cara having a conversation with her mum, and realised the truth – Cara had seen Chelsea!

Cara opened up, admitting that she’d spoken to Chelsea at the airport, who admitted that she didn’t know whether her unborn baby belonged to Paul (Stefan Dennis) or IT consultant Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter).

Chelsea had asked her for her sister’s help, but Cara rejected her.

Now, she’s full of regret, knowing that Chelsea must be somewhere all alone with an unborn baby.

Nicolette, who is no stranger to keeping secrets and gave birth to Isla away from her family, offered to support Cara on her quest.

Knowing what it was like to give birth alone, Nicolette not only agreed to keep Cara’s secret, but she offered to help her track down Chelsea, whatever it took.

This week, Nicolette reveals to Cara that she’s called on an old buddy at the Department of Health, who’s discovered that there’s no record of a Chelsea Murphy having given birth anywhere in Victoria.

Cara ponders whether her sister went interstate or used a different name, while Nic wonders whether she could’ve had a home birth.

As they chat at Harold’s, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) watches on, intrigued as to what the pair are talking about.

Next week, the pair are hopeful that they have a lead when Cara remembers that her cousin Maddy is a midwife, and used used to be close to Chelsea.

The pair go to meet with her, and it’s not long before Nicolette and Maddy are vibing. Nicolette uses her charm to try and coax more information from Maddy, who seems reluctant to share. Will Nicolette’s seduction lead her to find out the truth?

Elsewhere, Cara and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) enjoy a romantic Valentine’s evening. It’s finally a chance to relax after a stressful start to the year, what with Cara’s post-surgery infection and their returning home to Remi’s brother, Taye (Lakota Johnson), throwing a house party.

The next morning, Nicolette’s dedication to the cause pays off when she finds a clue at Maddy’s home connected to Chelsea’s whereabouts – one of Chelsea’s perfumes, with a thank you note attached.

After telling Cara about her findings, she confronts her cousin who eventually admits that she did help Chelsea during the birth of her baby. However, she left after that and she isn’t sure where she is now.

Cara asks her to do one last thing for her – tell Chelsea that she’s sorry!

Her message is clearly passed on, as Cara then receives mail from Chelsea with a necklace and a letter asking her to stay away.

When Remi spots the necklace and asks where she got it, Cara has to think on her feet. Covering her tracks, she claims that the necklace is a gift from her.

Remi is thrilled by the Valentine’s gesture, although the excitement fades when she sees that Nicolette has been sending a lot of messages to Cara.

Is she suspicious that there’s more than friendship between Cara and Nic?

Soon after, Nicolette gets an unexpected visitor while on shift at Harold’s. Maddy arrives hoping for a fresh start with Nicolette, despite her deception, and proposes that they go on a date.

Nicolette is tempted by the offer, but tells Cara about the suggestion who demands that Nicolette doesn’t go. She’s concerned that it could lead to Remi getting suspicious if she finds out as it’s all connected to them keeping secrets about Chelsea behind her back.

However, a reluctant Nicolette gives into Maddy’s pursuit and goes on the date anyway. Unfortunately, they’re spotted by an oblivious Remi who is happy to see Maddy and calls Cara over for a family catch-up.

Maddy is forced to go along with it as Cara and Nicolette try their best to avoid their secret search for Chelsea being revealed.

They manage to keep Remi in the dark, but Cara is left feeling the stress of her cover-up and equally frustrated that it’s all led to nothing as they still don’t know where Chelsea is!

Also next week, the truth about Jane’s (Annie Jones) affair with Clint (Jason Wilder) comes out!

This week, their late-night adventures in an empty Eirene Rising room nearly saw them exposed, after various residents complained about the noise coming from the empty apartment, before Moira (Robyn Arthur) and Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) discovered a used condom on the floor.

The only person who knows the truth is Aaron (Matt Wilson), who put two and two together after noticing the extra spring in Jane’s step.

Next week, Jane goes to collect Aaron (Matt Wilson) from the hospital after he almost drowned in the pool at No. 32.

When Aaron checks in on how things are going, Jane confesses that she’s struggling to find somewhere for her and Clint’s romantic liaisons. A supportive Aaron suggests that she uses their house during the daytime and he will make himself scarce.

Jane and Clint meet up for an afternoon session at No. 24, only to be interrupted by Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who wants to discuss ideas to catch the Erini Rising thief!

The crisis escalates when more cleaning products disappear from Eirini Rising. Jane is left pondering who it could be and Aaron wonders whether there is a possibility that it could be Clint…

Jane shuts his suggestion down, but it does play on her mind. Could the cleaning product thief be Clint after all?

Despite this, Jane continues to relish her secret love affair with her toy boy, oblivious to the fact they’ve been spotted by someone while kissing at the school!

Back at Eirini Rising, Terese’s frustration continues that they haven’t caught the thief after more cleaning products go missing. She begins to suspect Clint could be involved after all.

Jane manages to convince Terese otherwise and the pair turn their focus to Jasmine (Frankie Mazzone) instead, who was seen outside Eirini Rising in the late evening.

But Jasmine has her own reasons for being at Eirini Rising – she’s been going to see Elenora (Gianna Affinita), who she was paired with on the community programme as they are both Italian speakers.

It turns out that she was helping Elenora to win card games against other residents, in exchange for a cut of Elenora’s winnings.

Jane reprimands Elenora for exploiting Jasmine, but Jasmine implies that Jane’s being a hypocrite. She’s the one who has been exploiting one of her own employees!

Jasmine reveals that she saw her and Clint kissing at the school. Janes’s secret is exposed, and worst of all Terese is there to hear it all…

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 17th February (Episode 9192 / 289)

Cara and Nicolette team up on a mission.

Fallon scrutinises where Krista’s heart lies.

Holly endeavours to win back what she’s lost.

Tuesday 18th February (Episode 9193 / 290)

Krista’s secret comes under threat.

Jane is unsettled by a suggestion.

Cara wrestles with her guilt.

Wednesday 19th February (Episode 9194 / 291)

Leo feels the sting of betrayal.

The walls close in on Jane.

Cara keeps up her deception.

Thursday 20th February (Episode 9195 / 292)

Jane’s news causes waves.

Max’s paranoia threatens to overwhelm him.

A favourite resident makes a fiery return.