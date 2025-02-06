Home and Away debuts brand new opening titles

Home and Away has debuted its brand new opening titles, 17 years since it last had a full title sequence.

Late last year, Australian magazine TV Week revealed that the show would bring back its famous opening titles in 2025, but when the show returned to Aussie screens in early January, it only brought with it a refreshed 8-second sequence.

Tonight’s Australian episode finally debuted the full 50-second sequence, featuring the cast for the first time since late 2008.

The sequence is primarily made up of previously seen shots of the cast which have been used in promos for the show in recent years, interspersed with stylised shots of Summer Bay.

Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) are the first characters to appear in the new titles, walking and dancing together on Summer Bay’s famous beach.

The characters are mainly grouped by relationship, with Harper (Jessica Redmayne) following Tane (Ethan Browne).

Ex-partners and Lyrik members Theo (Matt Evans) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) come next.

Followed by Remi (Adam Rowland) and Bree (Juliet Godwin).

Estranged fiancés Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) follow.

Most of the characters are seen individually or in pairs on the beach.

However, Roo (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn’s (Emily Symons) shots see them as part of a gathering on the beach with the rest of the cast.

Perhaps most surprisingly, the titles also feature Xander (Luke Van Os), who is believed to have left the show.

His final scenes aired on Australian screens in November last year, and Luke spent months travelling around South America after finishing filming.

The character is currently living in Melbourne, and in a long-distance relationship with Dana (Ally Harris), but it’s believed that he won’t be returning to Summer Bay.

His shot comes just after that of his sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier), who is also believed to be leaving the show in the coming months.

Like Roo and Maz, the shots of Irene (Lynne McGranger) and John (Shane Withington) also see them at the big beach gathering.

Like Justin and Leah, Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) don’t get individual shots, but are paired up, sitting and laughing together on the beach.

They’re followed by Dana, the show’s newest full-time arrival Abigail (Hailey Pinto), and her boyfriend Mali (Kyle Shilling).

Longest-serving character Alf Stewart, played by Ray Meagher, brings the new titles to a close.

It’s believed that the full sequence will only air sporadically, with the shorter 8-second sequence airing before most episodes.

The last time the show aired a full title sequence featuring the cast was 2008, though it only aired sporadically, with a shorter sequence airing before the majority of the episodes.

From the end of 2008, the full titles were removed completely.

At the beginning of 2009, Home and Away debuted a short 15-second sequence showcasing Palm Beach and its surroundings, with the colour scheme transitioning from sunrise to sunset.

This was shortened again in 2010, with only a title card introducing the show.

The card’s design was refreshed in subsequent years, and from 2014 onwards, a rotating series of 8-second title cards have introduced the show.

