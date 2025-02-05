Next week on Neighbours, as Max’s past comes back to haunt him, Aaron is the unintended victim of a spiking – will he survive?

Next week, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) comes across a young woman from Queensland in search of Max and begins to worry. Could this be someone seeking revenge on behalf of Carter?

Last week, Max revealed to Holly the real reason he’d arrived in Erinsborough – he was hiding from some dangerous men he’d crossed back in Brisbane.

When one of the men roofied his friend Kasey, Max had sought revenge – he tracked the guy down and roofied him back, before dumping him in the hinterland to walk back home alone.

It transpires that the guy was the brother of a dangerous man from the Queensland underworld, and Max is fearful that they’ll eventually track him down to Erinsborough and exact their own revenge.

Max (Ben Jackson) is anxious at the news that someone is searching for him, until he finds out the mystery woman is actually his best friend, Kasey, the girl he’d tried to help.

Holly tries her best to contain her paranoia at having Kasey in Erinsborough because of the risk to Max.

But when it gets to the point where she can’t deal with Kasey being around any longer, it seems she may have been overcome by jealousy…

Holly decides to warn Max that Kasey must leave for his safety. Max goes ahead with telling Kasey to go and she leaves town.

Holly later reassures Max that Kasey wasn’t around long enough for danger to have followed her here.

However, it seems Holly has spoken too soon – as the sharehouse gang party at The Waterhole that evening, alongside Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Aaron (Matt Wilson), we see a mystery hand pour powder into Max’s whiskey glass when he is distracted!

In next Tuesday’s episode, Sadie (Emerald Chan) decides to give Max’s drink an upgrade and pops a maraschino cherry in it.

Max is grossed out by Sadie’s addition, so Holly happily takes it from him instead. Will Holly be the victim of a crime intended for Max?

While Holly is in the beer garden, Max makes a smooth move and takes her coat out to protect her from the cold air.

The drinks have been flowing and their attraction mounts so Holly decides to lean in for a kiss!

But to Holly’s surprise, Max withdraws and returns to the bar.

Feeling disappointed by the rejection, Holly decides to swap her drinks for waters and offers Aaron the untouched whiskey instead, oblivious that it has been spiked.

An already-tipsy Aaron eventually drinks the tainted whiskey. As the night ends, only Aaron is keen to continue on, unaware of the danger he’s in.

The others turn down his suggestion of carrying on the night, and head home, leaving Aaron on his own.

The drugs soon start to have an effect on Aaron. After grabbing a late-night burger at Grease Monkeys, he bumps into Clint (Jason Wilder), who’s just had a secret late-night encounter with Jane (Annie Jones) at Eirene Rising.

Aaron becomes uncharacteristically aggressive with Jane’s new love interest, making Clint back away.

Elsewhere, Holly turns to Sadie to discuss what could have prompted Max’s rejection, considering he seemed keen on giving things a go just a matter of days ago.

Sadie isn’t clear of her housemate’s reasons, but expresses the opinon that Holly’s reaction is further proof that she was jealous of Max’s relationship with Kasey.

Of course, Sadie and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) are still unaware that Holly knows more about Max and Kasey’s past than she can say, and that her reaction to Kasey’s arrival was partly rooted in fear for her friend.

The next morning, Holly offers Max an apology for their awkward encounter. Max takes some responsibility for the awkwardness and tells her that he didn’t go for it as he doesn’t want her to get caught up in his dangerous situation.

Yet Max’s care and concern further piques Holly’s interest in him, and it seems that she’ll have a hard time keeping her distance from Max.

Elsewhere, Aaron is still experiencing the effects of the drugs. He wakes up after passing out behind The Tram.

Stumbling out into the road, he has a dangerous near-miss with a car.

With his brain on auto-pilot and David (Takaya Honda) firmly on his mind, he finds himself heading back to their former home at No. 32.

Once there, Aaron is more and more disoriented, and ends up heading towards the pool.

Still clothed, he climbs in and starts to lose consciousness, falling further into the water as he does so.

In Wednesday’s episode, as Andrew hangs out with Max at No. 32, he’s alerted to the dangerous situation by the sound of Trevor’s barks.

He rushes to the pool and drags Aaron out – but will he make it out alive?

Newly released spoilers for late February reveal that further danger is on its way, as Carter finally catches up with Max, while Holly and Sadie face danger from a mysterious figure as they party at the Back Lane Bar.

Are Carter and his friends about to claim another victim?

