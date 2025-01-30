8 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 3rd to 6th February

Next week on EastEnders, Cindy moves in with Junior, Phil is rushed to hospital, Ravi and Denise are caught, and Sonia gets hold of Bianca’s confession.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 3rd to Thursday 6th February.

1) Cindy waits for news on her attacker

This week saw Cindy (Michelle Collins) discover that Junior (Micah Balfour) had taken the shovel from the roof of The Vic, fearful that the police would use it as evidence that one of the Knights was guilty of the Chrismtas Day attack.

Gina (Francesca Henry) has a supposed alibi, having slept with Freddie in his shed on the night in question, but everyone else is still a suspect. However, she was also revealed as the one who threw the brick through the window of No. 25, trying to make the police suspect that the Fords were to blame.

Cindy decided to take the shovel to the police station, and shortly after, Gina turned up at No. 45, claiming she’d worked out who attacked her mum. She showed Cindy CCTV footage from one of Junior’s neighbours, showing just how angry he was on Christmas night, and that he hadn’t been home as he claimed.

Junior assured Cindy that he wasn’t to blame, as he still loved her, and Cindy then had a change of opinion – it was Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) who tried to kill her!

Next week she anxiously awaits news from the police about the key new piece of evidence. Meanwhile, Cindy and Ian (Adam Woodyatt) clash over her accusations that Kathy was the attacker.

She later tries to make peace at home, staging a truce dinner, but the happy atmosphere doesn’t last long when her true motivations are revealed.

Soon after, she realises that her locket has disappeared, and figures that her mystery attacker must have taken it after hitting her. Will that prove to be a key piece of evidence?

2) Nigel has a date

This week, as Nigel (Paul Bradley) joined Yolande (Angela Wynter) at the soup kitchen, a woman named Norma (Angela Curran) did her best to befriend him, before inviting him out for a coffee date.

He made a hasty exit, before Yolande encouraged him to take up Norma’s offer, assuring him that despite his health concerns, he’s likely still got plenty of good years left.

Next week, he takes Yolande’s advice on board, and with her help, he prepares for his date with Norma. When Norma arrives at The Vic, she’s brought her friend Livi with her.

Nigel decides to extend the invite to Phil, to give Livi someone to talk to, but things soon turn sour when Livi spots Phil’s low mood.

Phil rushes off, and Nigel nearly goes after him, but decides to stick around and have dinner with Norma instead.

As Phil leaves alone, he heads to The Arches, where his actions put him in serious danger…

3) Sonia gets a copy of Bianca’s confession

Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) may be back on the square and in the clear for Debbie’s (Jenny Meier) death, but she refuses to believe that Bianca (Patsy Palmer) was the one responsible, after her surprise confession was the key to Sonia’s freedom.

Sonia’s suspicions were raised when she realised that Reiss (Jonny Freeman) still had a copy of the confession after all, having claimed that the CPS asked him to delete it.

Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) doubts Bianca’s revelation too, and goes to see Sonia to voice her concerns, knowing that she also doesn’t believe that Bianca was really to blame. Sonia admits that she thinks Bianca only confessed to save her.

On Tuesday, Sonia begs Jack (Scott Maslen) to get her a copy of Bianca’s video, but makes it clear she doesn’t want Reiss to know she’s going to watch it.

The following day, Sonia pretends to be excited when Reiss shows her his plans to turn their middle room into a playroom for the baby.

She’s got other things on her mind, and once she gets a moment to herself, she prepares to watch Bianca’s video in secret – but Reiss catches her just as she’s about to hit ‘play’.

On Thursday, despite Reiss’s best efforts to stop her, Sonia insists that she’s watching the confession, and Reiss is forced to reluctantly agree to watch it with her.

However, her reaction isn’t one he was expecting…

Then, on Thursday, DI Xiang turns up with some big news – the police have issued a search warrant for Bianca and are going to charge her with murder.

4) Ravi continues his dodgy dealings

In tonight’s episode, Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) is angry when he walks in on Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and Denise (Diane Parish), as he’s been fretting over what to do with Nish’s (Navin Chowdhry) ashes.

He’s still angry that his dad is seeing Denise in secret, considering she was the one who landed Nish in hospital on Christmas 2023.

Next Monday, the relationship between Ravi and Nugget takes a further knock, while Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) becomes suspicious after witnessing a suspicious chat between Ravi and Nicola (Laura Doddington).

She confronts Ravi about his dealing, and urges him to get back on the straight and narrow for the sake of their kids.

Denise is worried too, and when she walks in on Ravi on the phone discussing a shady business deal, her fears are raised.

Later, Denise asks Ravi for his help with the fuse box at the salon, and she knocks him back, leaving her hurt. Thankfully, Jack (who else?) arrives to save the day, prompting Kim (Tameka Empson) to suggest that her ex-husband is a better suitor for Denise than Ravi is.

5) Ravi and Denise are caught!

Denise isn’t too put off, as when Ravi visits her to make a grand gesture, things soon get passionate. However, their moment of passion leads to disaster – Bernie (Clair Norris) mistakenly believes that someone has broken into No. 22, and as she heads inside, she finds the pair together.

Ravi and Denise’s secret relationship is finally exposed!

Unsurprisingly, with the truth out in the open, both Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) and Jack reel as they take in the news that the pair have been secretly seeing each other.

Kim and Yolande comfort Denise, and she admits to them that she can’t decide whether she wants to be with Ravi or Jack. Later, things get ugly when her two love rivals face off.

5) Ruby is upset

Ruby (Louisa Lytton) and Martin (James Bye) may be back on track after Ruby put up the cash for Martin to buy the market stall off Ian, but they’ve still got Stacey (Lacey Turner) to contend with.

Despite Stacey having assured Ruby that she and Martin are ancient history, next week sees Ruby get upset when Martin wants to share another exciting life development with Stacey.

Then, on Thursday, Martin and Stacey share a warm conversation, reminiscing about family. Is Martin really as committed to Ruby as he claims?

6) Phil is rushed to hospital

On Tuesday, Harry (Elijah Holloway) arrives for work at The Arches, where he finds Phil in a dire predicament.

Meanwhile, Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and Yolande are delighted when Nigel tells them that his date with Norma was a success.

As he heads off to check on Phil, after leaving him alone the previous evening, he’s horrified to see his best friend being loaded into an ambulance!

Will Phil be okay?

7) Nish has one final shock

He may finally be dead, but Nish still has the power to shock his family. On Wednesday, as the Panesars gather for the reading of his will, they’re stunned to discover that Bernie has been asked to attend too.

As the contents of Nish’s will are read out, his final wishes shock everyone!

8) Cindy moves in with Junior

On Tuesday, the battle lines are drawn at the Beales, while Junior offers Cindy a lifeline.

The following day, the Beales are stunned when they learn that Cindy is staying with Junior! But can he really be trusted?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 3rd February (Episode 7060)

Cindy awaits news of vital evidence, Lauren won’t let an injustice lie, and Priya’s suspicions are piqued.

Tuesday 4th February (Episode 7061)

Harry makes a shocking discovery at the Arches, Denise has a romantic dilemma, and Sonia begs a massive favour from Jack.

Wednesday 5th February (Episode 7062)

Nish’s will reading serves up a huge shock, Cindy is pushed out further by her family, and Reiss makes a startling discovery.

Thursday 6th February (Episode 7063)

The police have news for Sonia, Denise tries to make sense of what’s happening, and Martin and Stacey take a trip down memory lane.