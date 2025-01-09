11 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 13th to 16th January

Next week on EastEnders, Lauren becomes the prime suspect in Cindy’s attack, Denise and Ravi’s relationship is discovered, and Reiss jeopardises Sonia’s trial.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 13th to Thursday 16th January.

1) Cindy wakes up

Cindy (Michelle Collins) has been in a coma since being bashed over the head with a shovel in EastEnders’ dramatic Christmas Day episode.

The incident came shortly after her family life imploded, when the truth about her affair with Junior (Micah Balfour) was revealed in spectacular fashion in the middle of The Vic.

Next week, Cindy finally wakes up, and understandably wants answers about what’s happened to her.

She also wants to know what’s happened to her family after Ian (Adam Woodyatt) kicked her out, and when Peter (Thomas Law) deflects her questioning, she gets emotional as she realises just how much she’s lost.

Anna (Molly Rainford) heads back to Walford from the hospital, to let George (Colin Salmon) and the rest of the knights know that Cindy has woken up.

There’s sure to be mixed feelings, as one Walford resident is hiding the fact that they were to blame for Cindy’s injuries – will their reactions give them away?

At the hospital, DCI Arthurs (Ian Burfield) can finally interview Cindy to see if she caught a glimpse of her attacker, and she’s horrified to find out that she was likely attacked by someone she knows

Later, when Peter and Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) arrive to visit her, Cindy is hostile towards Lauren – does she believe that Lauren was to blame?

2) Lauren is arrested

At the end of Monday’s episode, Albert Square is rocked when the police arrive to arrest Lauren for attempted murder, as it becomes clear that Cindy has blamed her.

The following day, at the station, Lauren is quizzed about her movements on the night of the attack, in the light of Cindy’s recollections.

When Peter realises that it was Cindy’s statement which prompted Lauren’s arrest, he heads back to the hospital and demands that she retract it.

However, Peter then faces another huge shock when Cindy confides in him about what she remembers from the events of Christmas Day. Was Lauren to blame after all?

3) Denise and Ravi are caught out

Since sharing a brief kiss before Christmas, Denise (Diane Parish) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) have continued to meet up in secret, taking tentative steps towards a new romance now that Denise has finalized her divorce from Jack (Scott Maslen).

Ravi tried to push Denise away for good after his actions on New Year’s Day, and while Denise initially walked away, she had a change of heart after Suki (Balvinder Sopal) assured her that Ravi made the right decision in pushing Nish (Navin Chowdhry) to his death from the hotel balcony.

Next Monday, the lusty pair continue to meet in secret, but almost get caught by Kim (Tameka Empson) and Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) – the latter of whom has a romantic history of her own with Ravi!

However, Denise is still unsure on how she feels about Jack, and the pair have shared a number of tender moments in recent weeks.

Later on Monday, Denise invites Jack and the Brannings to celebrate Raymond’s birthday, while Ravi also bags an invite, and Nigel (Paul Bradley) encourages Phil (Steve McFadden) to go along too.

As the party gets underway, Ravi gets jealous of Jack, while Phil faces a clash with Denise, who is furious with his selfish behaviour.

Later, when Ravi and Denise steal another moment together, they aren’t as private as they thought, as Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) catches them kissing!

4) Sonia’s trial gets underway

Months after going to prison after being arrested for the murder of Reiss’s (Jonny Freeman) late wife Debbie, a heavily pregnant Sonia’s (Natalie Cassidy) trial is about to get underway.

Reiss rejects Martin (James Bye) when he suggests they get a cab to the court together, and instead he heads to prison to pay his fiancée one final visit.

Inside, Sonia desperately begs Reiss to help prove her innocence, and tells him just how important it is that Bianca (Patsy Palmer) is there to support her.

Of course, she has no idea that Reiss has been keeping Bianca locked up for months, and as Sonia arrives at court, she’s distraught to find that neither Reiss or Bianca are there.

As Martin, and Debbie’s mum Brenda (Nichola McAuliffe) watch on, how will the first day of the trial go?

On Wednesday, Martin goes to see Reiss and tells him that Sonia’s trial has been adjourned as a result of his actions – what exactly has Reiss done to jeopardise the trial?!

5) Ravi tries to keep Nugget quiet

After Nugget spots Ravi and Denise kissing, Ravi takes control of keeping his son quiet, while Denise heads home fearful that the affair is about to come out.

She’s worried that the discovery will see her lose her family, but Jack thinks she’s upset because of Phil’s antics at Raymond’s party, and offers support, which only serves to ignite a new row between Denise and Phil.

Later, Ravi spots Denise and Jack having a warm moment. As jealousy takes hold of him, he angrily tells Denise that he won’t be anyone’s dirty little secret for long.

6) Yolande is Nigel’s shoulder to cry on

This week’s episodes saw Nigel turn to Yolande (Angela Wynter), admitting to her that he’s suffering from dementia.

Next week, Yolande continues to provide Nigel with a shoulder to cry on, as she advises him to open up to Phil about what’s really going on with his health.

EastEnders recently revealed that it is working with experts and organisations, including Dementia UK, on the storyline, which will explore Nigel’s experience of young on-set dementia.

In upcoming episodes, Nigel will share more about his diagnosis and how his dementia is impacting his life, including his decision to return to Walford.

Discussing of the storyline, EastEnders‘ Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “Nigel’s story will explore the challenges faced by people diagnosed with young on-set dementia and their loved ones, which is why working with Dementia UK has been so vital.

“As Nigel’s story unfolds, viewers will learn more about the decisions he’s made and how he’s coping with such a difficult diagnosis.”

7) Peter helps out Cindy

While producers haven’t revealed what Cindy saw on the night she was attacked, or what Lauren reveals, spoilers for next Wednesday tell us that the fall-out of Lauren’s revelation will drive a wedge between her and Peter.

It seems that Peter begins to side with Cindy, as he heads to the hospital to pay her another visit.

When the doctors tell them that Cindy will be released the following day, Peter makes a kind gesture as he promises to find her a place to stay.

He tries to get Ian to let Cindy return home, but unsurprisingly he refuses. Needing a new plan, Peter manages to trick a reluctant Reiss into letting his mum stay in the spare room at No. 25. Reiss and Cindy under one roof… 🤯

Later, Peter’s woes get worse.

8) Jack steps in to help Chelsea

After Ravi’s outburst at Denise, Wednesday’s episode sees Jack invite Denise for lunch, but she knocks him back as she makes it clear that they shouldn’t be blurring the lines of their friendship.

Nicola is amused to have witnessed the exchange, and we can’t help but wonder what part she’ll play in the love triangle.

Denise then heads to see Ravi, where she tells him that she isn’t interested in her ex-husband and is fully committed to Ravi, but that she can’t go public with him for fear of losing Chelsea.

Later, Jack drowns his sorrows at Harry’s Barn when some of the bar’s other customers begin to get inappropriate with Chelsea.

Jack soon finds himself in a violent tussel with the men, and gets punched, before Nicola sends the men on their way and invites him to clean himself up in the office…

The following day, Denise thanks a hungover Jack for stepping in to protect Chelsea. As she invites him for a drink, is she really as over her ex as she claims?

9) Ruby is left sidelined

Also next week, with Bridge Street Market still under threat thanks to the council’s redevelopment plans, Ruby (Louisa Lytton) encourages Martin to seek answers from the council about the development.

Later, Martin arrives at The Vic where he reveals that he’s only got tonight to put together the traders’ case to present to the council.

When Stacey (Lacey Turner) agrees to help him put the proposal together, Ruby isn’t happy to have been left sidelined…

On Thursday, Ruby isn’t happy when she finds Martin and Stacey looking cosy as they chat about the market project. Then, Mr Lister arrives with news from the council… will it be good or bad?

10) Cindy returns to Albert Square

Finally, Thursday’s episode sees Cindy leave hospital and arrive back on Albert Square as she moves in with new housemate Reiss.

Unsurprisingly, she faces hospitality from all of the people she wronged, especially Ian. As expected, Cindy soon finds herself struggling to adapt to sharing a house with Reiss.

At The Vic. George is on edge as Anna privately voices her fears to Gina (Francesca Henry) about the events of Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, Peter struggles as he juggles supporting both Lauren and Cindy.

11) Elsewhere…

Teddy (Roland Manookian) and Sharon (Letitia Dean) recently began dating, and next week sees the pair head off on a spa break together, leaving Nicola seething.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 13th January (Episode 7048)

Reiss has an emotional conversation with Sonia, there’s drama at Raymond’s birthday party, and Nicola is jealous of Teddy’s grand gesture for Sharon.

Tuesday 14th January (Episode 7049)

Ravi takes control of an explosive situation, Reiss makes a reckless decision, and Jack tries to help Denise with a Phil problem.

Wednesday 15th January (Episode 7050)

Martin is furious with Reiss, Nicola offers a shoulder to cry on, and Martin gears up to fight for the market.

Thursday 16th January (Episode 7051)

Reiss gets more than he bargained for, Denise is grateful to Jack, and Ruby feels rattled by Stacey.