7 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 6th to 9th January

Next week on EastEnders, the Panesars adapt to life after Nish, chaos erupts as Elaine searches for answers, Phil makes a reckless offer, and Reiss summons the square’s residents to The Vic.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 6th to Thursday 9th January 2025.

1) The Panesars begin a new chapter

Despite Nish’s (Navin Chowdhry) secret return to Walford, Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve’s (Heather Peace) wedding eventually went off without a hitch… until it didn’t!

A late-night New Year’s Day episode ended with Eve out cold having drunk Nish’s poisoned champagne, while Denise (Diane Parish) also began the new year unconscious after tracking Nish down to his hiding place, having followed Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) after noticing he was acting suspiciously.

Then, in the final moments, Ravi (Aaron Thiara) found Nish and Suki on the balcony of Suki and Eve’s hotel room.

After some cruel taunts from Nish, Ravi went to push him off, not realising that Nish had his hand wrapped around the strap of Suki’s outfit.

Nish and Suki pair went tumbling off the balcony to the ground below, and the episode ended with four characters fighting for their lives.

Tonight’s episode revealed that Nish had died, but all three women had survived, with Suki waking from a coma in the final minutes of the episode after Eve begged her to fight.

While Suki and Eve are now free of Nish forever, his actions on New Year’s Eve look set to affect the family for some time to come.

As we head back to Albert Square on Monday 6th January, the Panesars struggle to come to terms with Nish’s death, and more bad luck comes their way when Suki’s condition takes a turn for the worse. Eve panics, but the family are later reassured when the doctors explain to them what’s happening.

Meanwhile, Vinny (Shiv Jalota) attempts to speak to Nugget – whose decision to help Nish in secret enabled to him to carry out his evil New Year attack. So far, only Avani (Aaliyah James) and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) know the truth, but it remains to be seen how long until Nugget’s explosive secret comes out.

Elsewhere, Ravi heads to the hospital to ask for Suki’s forgiveness, after his decision to push Nish inadvertently put Suki’s life in danger.

2) Elaine searches for answers

It’s already been announced that Cindy’s (Michelle Collins) attacker won’t be unmasked until the show’s 40th anniversary episodes in February, so don’t expect any answers there any time soon, but there are plenty more twists and turns in store as the residents of Walford try to figure out who was responsible for putting Cindy in a coma on Christmas Day.

Kathy is currently one of DCI Arthurs’ (Ian Burfield) main suspects, after she was the one who found Cindy unconscious on the square.

This week, Harvey (Ross Boatman) gave her a fake alibi, telling DCI Arthurs that the pair were together at the time of the attack – a move which backfired when Martin (James Bye) then suspected them of having an affair.

Next week, Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) decides to hold a crisis meeting at The Vic on Monday as she tries to get to the bottom of what happened, but just like on Christmas Day itself, chaos soon erupts in the pub as new revelations come to light.

With everyone a suspect, the spotlight is soon shining on Junior. Desperate to clear his name, Junior then shocks everyone in the pub as he makes a huge admission! The revelation leads to a fight between Peter (Thomas Law) and Junior, before George (Colin Salmon) tells Junior some home truths.

Later, Junior heads to Cindy’s bedside in hospital, but he’s shocked by what he finds…

The drama continues on Tuesday, as tensions rise when Elaine questions George’s loyalty.

As conversations continue to develop and the repercussions of Christmas continue to reverberate for all of the accused, Elaine, Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry) make a shocking discovery!

In Wednesday’s episode, the trio try to decide on the best course of action following their discovery. They secretly attempt to dispose of the item, but unbeknown to them, Peter is following them…

On Thursday, their luck runs out when Peter confronts Gina and Anna and demands the truth. With nowhere to hide, they reveal all to Peter, and he reluctantly agrees to keep their secret.

Later, Peter grows concerned when he discovers that Ian (Adam Woodyatt) hasn’t visited Cindy in hispital, but Ian brushes off his son’s concerns. Later, Ian receives a call from the hospital with an update – the doctors are preparing to wake Cindy up.

3) Stacey struggles with her feelings for Martin

On the week of Christmas, Stacey (Lacey Turner) made a heartfelt plea to Martin for them to get back together, shortly after the exes shared a kiss. Stacey was frustrated by Martin’s silence after her declaration of love, until she realised it was because he was fast asleep!

Then, as Martin and his other ex-wife Ruby (Louisa Lytton) spent New Year’s Eve together at the hospital, they shared a kiss of their own, and tonight’s episode saw Martin tell Ruby that he wanted them to be a family together.

Next week, Jean (Gillian Wright) offers Stacey some sage advice about how to deal with the situation with Martin.

However, with Martin and Ruby now closer than ever, Stacey is forced to endure another encounter with the pair as they arrive at the bap van to update her on their son Roman’s condition.

4) Denise is torn between Jack and Ravi

Denise and Ravi have had a couple of tender moments over the past few weeks, including a very brief kiss at Christmas, which was interrupted by a call from Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams), bringing news of Cindy’s attack.

Denise is currently battling her feelings for Ravi, and it’s made all the more difficult by the fact that she still holds a flame for Jack (Scott Maslen), despite the pair having only just finalised their divorce.

Next Monday, after visiting Suki in the hospital to ask for her forgiveness, Ravi meets with Denise for a heart-to-heart.

Then on Tuesday, Denise meets with Jack, and the former husband and wife share a warm moment as Jack comforts her following the events of New Year, which saw Denise knocked unconscious by Nish, until she was discovered by Jack just in the nick of time.

On Wednesday at the Salon, Kim (Tameka Empson) questions Denise on where she’s been, but Denise keeps quiet.

When Denise later receives a delivery of flowers, Kim’s interest is piqued even more.

Later, Denise is left mortified when she misreads a situation, and she’s forced to reveal all to Kim…

5) Nigel begins to turn his life around

Phil (Steve McFadden) has spent the past few months distancing himself from his loved ones, but it seems like the return of his and Grant’s old friend Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) has begun to inject some much-needed energy into poor old Phil, as he focusses on helping Nigel rebuild his life.

Now feeling more positive and with a fresh new haircut, Nigel heads to the café next week, where he helps Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) out with the lunchtime rush. When Kathy is impressed by Nigel’s work ethic, he manages to bag himself a job!

Later, Billy questions Nigel on what has brought him back to Walford after such a long time away, and it soon becomes clear that Nigel may not be telling the full story…

We’ve already seen Nigel receive a text from his wife Julie, begging him to come home, shortly after Nigel claimed that Julie had left him – what is he hiding?

6) Phil makes a surprising offer

As if a job at the Bridge Street Café wasn’t a good enough start to turning his life around, next week also sees Nigel get a surprising offer from Phil.

Having already sold Peggy’s to Nicola (Laura Doddington) in recent months, next week Billy (Perry Fenwick) discovers that Phil has decided to sign over his half of the Boxing Den to a reluctant Nigel!

On Wednesday, as Nigel heads down for breakfast, he tries to talk to Phil about his unexpected offer, but when Nigel tries to reject the deal, Phil doesn’t budge.

Nigel then approaches Sharon (Letitia Dean) and fills her in on Phil’s offer, asking her for help in making Phil back down on his decision. Sharon is shocked to learn of Phil’s reckless offer, and heads to The Vic to give him her thoughts.

As she grows increasingly concerned by Phil’s irresponsible behaviour, she calls on Jay (Jamie Borthwick), Teddy (Roland Manookian) and Billy for help, organising a meeting to plan an intervention for Phil, but she’s shocked when her request isn’t received as openly as she was expecting.

On Wednesday, Nigel attempts to flee Walford, but instead ends up seeking solace in the laundrette, where Yolande (Angela Wynter) tries to support him before he reveals a truth.

Then on Thursday, Sharon joins forces with Phil as they begin the search for Nigel, with no idea that he’s just over the road at the laundrette, as he continues to open up to Yolande about his true reasons for being in Walford.

7) Reiss hatches a plan

After what feels like months off our screens, Reiss (Jonny Freeman) is finally back.

He’s made some blink-and-you’ll-miss-them appearances in recent weeks, presumably as he’s been otherwise occupied travelling back and forth to his lock-up, where he’s got Bianca (Patsy Palmer) hidden away after she finally found evidence that Reiss was responsible for his ex-wife Debbie’s death.

As we finally return to the Reiss/Bianca/Sonia storyline, next Thursday’s episode sees Reiss summon the Walford residents to The Vic to discuss his new plan for Sonia’s trial, but he soon realises that not everyone shares his encouragement.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 6th January (Episode 7044)

The events of New Year’s Eve continue to have repercussions. One Walford resident helps a friend in need by extending a gesture of goodwill, while Billy’s suspicions are raised.

Tuesday 7th January (Episode 7045)

The drama continues in Walford. Jean shares some pearls of wisdom, while Kim tries to meddle as her suspicions are raised.

Wednesday 8th January (Episode 7046)

The Mitchells make a worrying discovery, Walford’s residents attempt to conceal a secret, and Denise misreads a situation.

Thursday 9th January (Episode 7047)

A Walford pair join forces as a problem presents itself, Reiss summons the Square’s residents, and Kim attempts to offer advice.