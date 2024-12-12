8 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 16th to 20th December

Next week on EastEnders, a special episode focuses on Linda’s drinking, Nish sends a warning signal, Cindy delivers an ultimatum to Lauren, and Martin gets devastating news.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 16th to Friday 20th December. Next week, there is no episode on Tuesday 17th December, meaning viewers will get an episode on Friday 20th December instead.

1) A special Linda-focussed episode

Next Monday 16th December sees a whole episode dedicated to Linda’s (Kellie Bright) battle with alcoholism.

In Thursday’s episode, Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) returned from her honeymoon with George (Colin Salmon), and discovered the depths that Linda had fallen to. She makes it her mission to finally get her daughter back on the straight and narrow.

Yet Linda proceeds to embark on a shocking and devastating day, and Elaine realises she can no longer enable Linda’s drinking. She gives her daughter an ultimatum, but next Monday’s special episode sees Linda ignore her mum’s words.

Instead, she chooses the bottle, leaving her mum and embarking on a dangerous night of alcohol abuse.

Producers are keeping tight-lipped on what goes down in the episode, but will it be the beginning of Linda’s ultimate downfall, or will it be enough to convince her to turn her life around?

2) Cindy delivers an ultimatum

After Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) discovered Cindy (Michelle Collins) appeared to be to blame for Kojo’s (Dayo Koleosho) fall from the stairwell a couple of weeks ago, Cindy spotted an opportunity when she realised that Lauren had been taking Amy’s (Ellie Dadd) pain meds.

She turned to Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and got herself a supply of the prescription meds that the doctors had stopped giving to Lauren after telling her she needed to ween herself off them.

Buying Lauren’s silence, Cindy has been supplying Lauren with the drugs, keeping her addiction going. In tonight’s episode, Lauren felt her baby kick for the first time, and took it as a sign that it was time to get off the painkillers for good.

Next Wednesday 18th December, Lauren struggles with withdrawal symptoms after deciding to get clean, and refuses Cindy’s offer of more pills.

However, her withdrawal symptoms soon worsen, and when an oblivious Peter (Thomas Law) worries that something could be wrong with their baby, he rushes her to hospital.

Thankfully, a scan confirms that the baby is okay, but the drama causes a horrified Cindy to realise that Lauren has been using while pregnant.

Away from Peter and Ian (Adam Woodyatt), the pair have a vicious showdown, and Cindy delivers an ultimatum – either Lauren tells Peter the truth, or she will!

3) Martin gets devastating news

While Lauren’s baby may be okay, the same isn’t true for Ruby (Louisa Lytton) and Martin’s (James Bye) young child, Roman, who is currently in hospital with autoimmune hepatitis, and in need of a liver transplant.

Next Wednesday, the estranged parents get the devastating news that the liver donor for Roman’s transplant isn’t viable. However, it transpires that Martin is a match, and the doctors confirm that he could be Roman’s best hope.

To Ruby’s shock, Martin immediately agrees, and her shock turns to relief. Will Martin’s donation bring them closer together?

4) Martin and Stacey kiss

Lily (Lillia Turner), Martin’s adopted daughter, gets upset when she discovers that her dad is planning to undergo surgery to save the son he’s only just discovered he has. She fears what will happen to Martin’s other kids if something goes wrong.

Later, Martin has a heart-to-heart with Stacey (Lacey Turner), and as he admits his fears about the surgery, the pair share an emotional moment, prompting Martin to try and kiss his former wife.

In next Thursday’s episode, both Stacey and Martin are left confused by their kiss, as Stacey confides in Jean (Gillian Wright).

With the pair having grown close again in recent months, will they get back together?

5) Ian tries to convince Peter to propose

Next Thursday, Cindy piles on the pressure after giving Lauren her ultimatum. Meanwhile, Peter confides in Ian about his fears over Lauren’s continued mood swings, oblivious to the fact that they’re caused by her going cold turkey from her pain meds.

Ian thinks his own tried and tested plan is the best course of action, as he suggests that Peter proposes to Lauren!

In Ian’s eyes, a proposal will show Lauren that Peter plans to stick around to co-parent with her this time – will Peter take his dad’s suggestion on board?

6) Nish makes his next move

Nish (Navin Chowdhry) is currently in hiding after breaking out of prison shortly after discovering that Suki (Balvinder Sopal) planned to marry Eve (Heather Peace) after all.

Suki had promised her unhinged husband that she wouldn’t marry her fiancée in agreement for Nish taking the rap for The Six’s actions, but Nish soon discovered that Suki was lying to him.

Next week, Avani (Aaliyah James) manages to convince Denise (Diane Parish) to give her a casual job at the salon – but Denise soon gets some bad news when Jack (Scott Maslen) lets her know that there’s been a suspected sighting of Nish by an anonymous caller.

Shortly after, Avani and her new boss Denise are in the salon, as two masked men break in, claiming that Nish sent them!

What does Nish want with the pair?

7) Will Denise admit the truth to Ravi?

The following day, Ravi consoles his daughter following her ordeal with Nish’s men. He then goes over to confront Denise, but finds her in the middle of a panic attack.

After calming Denise down, Ravi quizzes her on why she would be scared of Nish coming back. Will she admit the truth?

8) Elsewhere…

Also on Albert Square next week, Kim (Tameka Empson) faces obstacles as she continues to plan her Christmas Eve carol concert.

Plus, Jean, who has recently been coming to terms with being scammed out of her pension pot, is busy preparing for Christmas while Stacey frets over her situation with Martin.

