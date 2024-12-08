5 Hollyoaks Spoilers for This Week – 9th to 11th December

Next week on Hollyoaks, Grace questions her friend, Myra-Pocahontas misses Dodger, and will Vicky and Freddie’s affair be uncovered?

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 9th to Wednesday 11th December.

1) Mercedes’ Christmas Casa

Next week, despite other dramas in her life (more on that later!), Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) finds herself struggling to pluck up the energy to go to the Christmas Casa launch at Casa McQueen.

Despite Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) offering to play Santa Claus, the sick mother is still trepidatious about attending the event.

However, the festivities of the merry season push Mercedes to reflect on the past as she reminisces about the Christmases the McQueens have shared together over the years.

With gentle prodding from cousins Theresa (Jorgie Porter) and Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), and words of support from Grace (Tamara Wall), Mercedes pushes herself and decides to attend after all.

With her loved ones surrounding her, and the ability to spend time with her twin daughters, the Marias, it’s just what the doctor ordered for Mercedes!

2) Will Vicky and Freddie’s affair be uncovered?

For the last few weeks, there’s been a steamy affair captivating the lives of two of the Hollyoaks village residents, and it seems that this week could very well see their secret liaison revealed!

Following husband and wife Freddie (Charlie Clapham) and Grace (Tamara Wall) hitting a rocky patch – after it was revealed that Grace knew that her son Curtis (Reuben Shepherd) was responsible for the fall that caused Freddie’s daughter Lexi’s (Marnie Fletcher) epilepsy – Freddie sought solace in Vicky (Anya Lawrence).

Except there was one problem (apart from the obvious, that he’s married!)… Vicky has been on-again off-again dating Freddie’s younger brother Robbie (Charlie Wernham) for some months now.

Despite the rocky relationship the brothers Roscoe have, Vicky has been intent on having the best of both worlds. However, next week, things take a turn!

After spying his girlfriend with his brother, Robbie wants to know just what Vicky and Freddie are up to. Freddie is quick to turn the situation around and assures his brother that he was supporting him in conversation. Comforted, Robbie lets his guard down and explains that he believes that Vicky might be seeing someone behind his back.

It’s not long before Freddie is opening up about his own marital issues, and the pair bond, with an assurance that they will have each other’s backs.

Meanwhile, after Freddie and Vicky’s late-night tryst in the garage, business owner Mercedes finds the door to the mechanics shop open. Terrified that they have been burgled – especially after the fiasco at Misbah’s (Harvey Virdi) house – she leans on cousin John Paul (James Sutton) to track down the CCTV footage of the night.

It’s only when he begins his investigation that Freddie arrives at the garage, wanting to know what John Paul is up to. When he reveals what he’s doing, Freddie blanches – if John Paul keeps searching, he will find the truth… What will Freddie do?

But not is all as it seems…

Later, Vicky catches up with Frankie (Isabelle Smith) at Casa McQueen, and remains tight-lipped about something that is bothering her. Just what will Vicky reveal to her best friend?

3) Grace questions Freddie and Mercedes’ relationship

Next week, Grace is over the moon when she finds a Christmas gift. Her excitement however soon fades when she realises that the gift in question is actually for Freddie… and it’s from a mystery woman.

It’s not long before Grace is on the receiving end of her own present from dear friend Mercedes. Grace is touched when Mercedes reveals that she wants to thank her for her support over the course of her treatment.

Grace’s thrill soon turns to concern when she notices that Mercedes’ handwriting matches the writing that was on Freddie’s gift. It soon becomes evident to Grace that while her best friend has been undergoing cancer treatment, she’s also been growing closer and closer to her husband.

Later, as Mercedes settles into another chemo session, Grace confronts her, voicing her upset at the notion that Mercedes could be falling in love with her husband. Threatening Mercedes, Grace orders her to stay away from Freddie or else.

Grace immediately heads off to find Freddie, who assures his wife that he hasn’t cheated on her with Mercedes and there’s nothing to worry about. Grace’s buoyance though is only temporary when she finds Freddie and Mercedes together in the village…

Uh-oh!

4) Cleo’s desperate plea

For months now, Abe (Tyler Conti) has left Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin) locked in his apartment, hidden away from the world. Next week, Cleo makes a dire declaration.

As Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) and Abe pair bond over craft time, Peri interrupts and tells Abe she’s decided it’s finally time for them to move in together. Abe’s reaction is less than what Peri desired and is cause for concern.

However, when Abe explains the development to Cleo, he explains that ever since he ended things with Peri, she’s been bothering him. Continuing his sinister lies, Abe assures Cleo that there’s no one else he’d rather be with than her, before being interrupted by a call from his brother Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed).

Upon his arrival, he’s shocked by Joel’s impromptu bucks party, where Joel has invited Peri along as a way to help the pair move forward!

Following a successful night, Abe returns home, drunk. As he crashes, Cleo is shocked to see an incoming call on his phone – and it’s from his mother!

It’s a huge shock for Cleo, who has been told by Abe himself, that she was responsible for Marie’s death in the motorcycle crash last year that also killed Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall).

The next morning, Abe awakens to Cleo vomiting and learns that she has relapsed into bulimia.

Following a turn, Cleo reveals that she’s been experiencing a pain in her arm, similar to what she experienced the day she suffered her heart attack, the day of her wedding to his brother Joel.

As the pair discuss her eating disorder, she tells him that if he ever truly loved her, he would marry her tomorrow – to let her die happy…

5) Theresa and Myra-Pocahontas’ plights

Next week, Theresa reveals a shock job opportunity that reopens a wound for her daughter.

Tracking down Jez, Theresa reveals that she has been contacted by a talent agent who has an opportunity for her to do some influencing work in Japan. She’s over the moon, and with Jez’s support, she may just go for it.

However, her daughter Myra-Pochahontas (Neave Mullen) seems very flat and when approached by Jez, she makes a shocking confession: she’s missing her dad Dodger Savage (Danny Mac). She informs Jez that it was Dodger’s birthday the previous week, and she’s been down in the dumps ever since…

With the knowledge of Theresa’s job offer, and Myra-Pocahontas’ upset over her limited contact with her father, just what will Jez do?

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 9th December (Episode 6497)

Everyone pulls together to create magical Christmas memories for Mercedes and the McQueens to cherish.

A Christmas card reveals a connection between two residents.

Will an unlocked door unveil an affair?

Tuesday 10th December (Episode 6498)

Freddie is being pulled in all directions.

Robbie frets about his future with Vicky.

One villager wants to move their relationship forward but gets a frosty reaction.

A friend stumbles upon some unexpected news.

Wednesday 11th December (Episode 6499)

It’s the TV appeal for Darren, and stress impacts one resident’s health.

When a good deed blows up in someone’s face, they have second thoughts about their future.