7 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 2nd to 5th December

Next week on EastEnders, Cindy begs Junior to stop Kojo from revealing all, Ian has a heath scare, Eve and Suki get back on track, and Jean’s financial worries grow.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 2nd to Thursday 5th December.

1) Kojo wakes up

This week’s episodes saw Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) spot Cindy (Michelle Collins) and Junior (Micah Balfour) together after George (Colin Salmon) and Elaine’s (Harriet Thorpe) wedding.

Cindy realised that their affair was sprung, and followed Kojo up the steps to Junior’s apartment, where she begged him to keep quiet.

A sort of struggle ensued, and as Kojo shouted for Cindy to get off him, he somehow went flying over the railings which were nearly the same height as him.

Ignoring the ridiculousness of the whole thing, and with questions still to be answered as to whether it was Cindy’s actions which caused him to fall, next week sees Cindy discover that Kojo is being woken from his coma. That comes shortly after she has yet another tryst with Junior – as apparently putting a man in a coma wasn’t enough to end their affair.

Cindy heads to the hospital to see Kojo, and in Tuesday’s episode, she comes clean to Junior, revealing that Kojo knows about their affair.

She begs him to keep Kojo quiet, and it’s his turn to head to the hospital, as he readies himself for an awkward chat with his nephew.

2) Ian has a medical issue of his own

As if Kojo in hospital wasn’t enough, next week sees Ian (Adam Woodyatt) have a medical scare of his own.

As Walford’s Christmas lights switch-on rolls around, Ian decides to take charge, and asks Cindy to help him prepare for an evening of festivities.

With Cindy otherwise preoccupied with Junior and Kojo, Ian bites off more than he can chew and soon finds himself suffering chest pains at No. 45, prompting Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) to call an ambulance for him.

The doctors tell Ian that he needs to take things easy – but Kathy thinks she knows the reason for his medical issue, telling Ian that Cindy is to blame for his elevated stress levels.

Kathy insists that Ian tell Cindy what happened to him, but the following day, he decides to hide the truth of the previous night’s events from his fiancée.

3) Eve returns

Eve (Heather Peace) headed to Brighton a couple of weeks ago, after ending her engagement to Suki (Balvinder Sopal) shortly after discovering that she played a major part in Keanu’s (Danny Walters) death and subsequent coverup.

She returns next week, and heads to the bap van to make amends with Stacey (Lacey Turner).

Stacey encourages Eve to talk to Suki, but as she heads to No. 41, the former fiancées share a tense exchange, resulting in Eve storming out and Suki being left heartbroken.

However, it’s not long before they get back on track. After sharing another heart-to-heart with Stacey, Eve makes a bold gesture at the Christmas lights switch-on.

The following day, Suki and Eve are a vision of happiness as they get back together and agree to get their wedding plans back on track. They hope that the road to happiness will be smooth from here on out… as if!

4) Jean’s financial worries grow

The past few weeks have seen Jean (Gillian Wright) seemingly falling for a scam, after receiving a phone call from a ‘financial advisor’ who told her she could get a better return on her long-forgotten pension.

They went on to advise her to take the funds out of her pension and invest them in technology share. In Thursday’s episode, Jean was distraught to discover that the ‘financial advisors’ she’d trusted with her investment are actually criminals, who’ve stolen everything she has invested.

Next Monday, Stacey manages to talk Jean into reporting her scamming to the police, but she’s left feeling helpless when the reality of the situation kicks in.

The following day, Jean gets some good news when she’s called by a solicitor at No. 31 and told that they can get her money back, putting her in a much better mood.

However, Stacey soon grows worried about Jean’s update, and asks Jack (Scott Maslen) to look into it…

It looks like Jean’s story may not be over just yet.

4) Yolande isn’t feeling festive

Yolande (Angela Wynter) is struggling to get into the Christmas spirit next week, after turning her back on her faith after Pastor Clayton’s death meant that he wouldn’t face justice.

She’s taken aback when she hears that Pastor Clayton’s funeral is coming up, and it’s on Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) and Patrick (Rudolph Walker) to try and cheer her up as they work on convincing her to attend Jordan’s Christingle service.

5) Mo hatches a plan

The Bridge Street Market has come under threat in recent weeks, as it was revealed that the council want to get rid of it to make way for parking.

Market manager Mr Lister (Nick Wilton) agreed to stay on and fight to keep it open, but next week Mo (Laila Morse) causes more trouble for the market when she tries to sell Christmas goods without a licence.

On Tuesday, Harvey (Ross Boatman) inspires Mo with another money-making idea for the market traders – what does he have planned?

Later in the week, Mo heads to the café where she employs the Kimfluencer (Tameka Empson) herself to run PR for the scheme, and tries to talk Nicola into sponsoring it.

5) Teddy and Sharon’s date finally arrives

After weeks of flirting, Teddy (Roland Manookian) and Sharon (Letitia Dean) finally get around to their long-awaited date next Thursday, as Teddy heads over to No. 43. However, after all that build-up, things don’t run smoothly, and Sharon asks Teddy to leave.

However, Teddy is delighted later on, when Sharon invites him back to hers, leaving his ex-wife Nicola (Laura Doddington) seething…

6) Ian discovers a clue

Next Wednesday, despite Kojo having only just woken up from his coma, things once again get steamy between Cindy and Junior at his flat. However, Junior puts his foot in it when he gives Cindy a gift, prompting her to make a swift exit.

Later, at No. 41, Ian is alarmed to discover a jewellery box in Cindy’s pocket!

How will Cindy talk herself out of this one?

7) Elsewhere…

Also next week, Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Peter (Thomas Law) put the events of last week behind them. But for how long?

Plus, Alfie (Shane Richie) worries about Linda’s (Kellie Bright) drinking.

Oh, and then there’s this…

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 2nd December (Episode 7023)

The residents of Walford gather for the Christmas lights switch-on, Ian bites off more than he can chew, and Jean is left feeling shaken as her predicament hits home.

Tuesday 3rd December (Episode 7024)

Cindy’s lies begin to unravel. Mo takes inspiration for her latest money-making scheme.

Wednesday 4th December (Episode 7025)

Jean’s fortunes go from bad to worse. Ian grows concerned after a discovery.

Thursday 5th December (Episode 7026)

A Walford pair attempt to have a romantic evening, but things don’t run smooth. Mo pulls Kim and Nicola into her business plans.