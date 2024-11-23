7 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 25th to 29th November

Next week on Coronation Street, the street is rocked by a shock death, Carla is attacked, Shona is determined to see her son, and has Lisa uncovered Becky’s killer?

1) Carla is attacked

Just as it looked like things had taken a turn for the better, with a potential new romance on the cards, Carla (Alison King) finds herself fighting for her life following a brutal attack in the factory.

Carla finally took the plunge in yesterday’s (Friday) episode when she took nephew Ryan’s (Ryan Prescott) advice and let Lisa (Vicky Myers) know how she felt about her.

She did so with no uncertainty, pulling Lisa in for a kiss before the pair headed off to the bedroom (twice!).

Meanwhile, Lisa’s daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin) has managed to find herself in trouble after being targeted by Logan (Harry Lowbridge) and Matty Radcliffe (Séamus McGoff).

The pair were furious to learn that younger brother Mason (Luca Toolan) had shopped them to the police for stealing Tim (Joe Duttine) and Sally’s (Sally Dynevor) car, and cornered Betsy after seeing that Mason was hanging around with her.

Matty and Logan threatened Betsy into reminding Mason of where his loyalties should lie, and when they later met up again, Betsy had a proposal for them.

Angry at Carla after learning that she’d hooked up with her mum, Betsy suggested to the brothers that she could hand over the keys to Underworld, offering them the chance to raid it, but only on the condition that they left Mason alone…

Next week, when Betsy and Mason meet in the cafe, she tells him that he doesn’t need to worry about his brothers coming after him any more, as she has made a deal with them.

His own safety is the last thing on Mason’s mind however, horrified by the idea that Betsy has managed to get mixed up with his violent siblings.

In the meantime, Carla is deflated when Lisa makes it clear to her that she isn’t ready for another relationship, particularly given Betsy’s reaction to their hook-up on the day after what would have been her late mum Becky’s birthday.

When Carla later returns to the factory, she’s upset to find it has been turned over. But as she reaches for her phone to call the police, Logan emerges from the darkness behind her and hits her over the head. Carla collapses to the floor, unconscious.

It’s touch and go when Carla is brought into Weatherfield General, and Lisa is immediately regretting giving Carla the cold shoulder as she sits by her bedside willing her to pull through.

Thankfully Carla has improved enough by the end of the week to be discharged, though when Ryan and Roy (David Neilson) arrive to take her home, she admits to feeling disappointed that Lisa isn’t with them.

Having seen the connection between the pair, Roy takes the opportunity to have a quiet word with Lisa, urging her to reach out to Carla for both of their sakes.

Will Lisa let her past jeopardise things between her and Carla, or will Roy’s wise words convince her to give love another chance?

2) Has Lisa uncovered Becky’s killer?

Meanwhile, it’s of no surprise that Matty finds himself hauled into the police station for questioning over yet another misdemeanour next week, but there’s help from an unexpected place when none other than Alya (Sair Khan) turns up with a statement to confirm his alibi!

Lisa’s frustrated with Matty seemingly being off the hook, but is thrown when he makes a snide remark about Becky’s death whilst leaving.

Becky was knocked down in the line of duty three years ago, and the fact that Matty seemingly knows the details makes a furious Lisa believe that he must have had something to do with it!

Determined to find out the truth, Lisa begins watching Logan and Matty, but is soon caught out by the pair. When Alya returns to the station with a photo of Lisa, received from Matty, she tells her that he’s claiming to be a victim of police harassment. Lisa tries to make out that she simply bumped into them, but Kit (Jacob Roberts) is somewhat dubious.

Is Lisa about to follow Betsy’s lead and get herself into strife with the notorious Radcliffe siblings?

3) Alya reconnects with Adam

Yasmeen (Shelley King) is thrilled by granddaughter Alya’s surprise return to the street, after she was last seen heading for a work placement with a Dublin law firm back in May.

“When she comes back onto the street, you can tell that she’s been influenced by the place that she’s been working,” Sair Khan reveals, after returning to set in September following maternity leave.

“It’s quite corporate, her look has changed. She’s obviously got a bit more money, her style is much more elevated, and she’s taken time out for herself, rather than pouring everything into her family relationships, which have taken a lot from her.

“I think she’s taken the opportunity to be a bit selfish, and I quite like that for her.”

Alya explains to her proud gran that she’s now shadowing a more senior colleague, but Sair admits that Alya’s already having doubts over her new client.

“I think the moment you first see Alya back on the screen, you can instantly tell that she has misgivings about the situation that she’s in,” she explains. “She feels very compromised. She doesn’t quite know the facts of what’s happening, but her spidey senses are telling her that something’s not quite right.”

“Alya doesn’t really know how the situation is going to pan out, or if she’s on the wrong side of the truth. She finds herself questioning her morals and what she thought she wanted.”

Another person happy to see Alya back is Adam (Sam Robertson), with the pair having shared a kiss shortly before her departure. When the pair reunite he admits that he’s missed her, and is keen to take her out to dinner for a catch-up.

“I don’t think there’s been that much contact while Alya’s been in Ireland,” Sair tells us. “So when they lock eyes back on each other, the spark that was there before Alya left has been completely reignited. Alya is trying to play it cool and be a bit coy, but she also knows what she wants, and that’s him, so she’s just gonna go for it!”

“I think Alya has seen a different side to Adam that she didn’t see when he was her boss, a much more caring and sensitive side, although she knows he can be a bit cocky and arrogant,” Sair adds. “I think she likes being kept on her toes, and it’s exciting for her. He’s got big aspirations, and I think she finds that a turn on”

Will this be the start of a new romance?

4) Leanne’s suspicions grow

Elsewhere, Nick (Ben Price) and Toyah (Georgia Taylor) are still managing to keep their relationship under wraps, but know that they can’t go on for much longer without coming clean to their loved ones.

Leanne (Jane Danson), who is unaware that her sister and ex-fiancé have resumed their romance following the affair fallout, came close to discovering the truth last week when she nearly walked him on them getting frisky in the bistro office.

Nick is also concerned about how son Sam (Jude Riordan) will take the news, and next week suggests that Toyah join him and Sam for dinner, hoping her increased presence around the flat may be a way of having Sam get used to the idea of seeing them together.

Nick later comes up with a further cunning plan, telling Toyah that they could break the news to Leanne and then disappear off on holiday so that she has time to process the news. Toyah suggests they at least wait until after the fourth anniversary of Leanne’s son Oliver’s passing this week.

As they convene in Victoria Gardens, Toyah is touched when Leanne arrives with a rose bush, suggesting they plant it alongside Oliver’s tree in remembrance of Toyah’s stillborn daughter.

Later, in the office, Leanne is curious when she comes across an email on Nick’s laptop detailing a holiday booking…

5) The street is rocked by a shock death

Feeling that it’s time to bite the bullet, Nick is all ready to finally reveal the truth to Leanne when they’re interrupted by the unexpected arrival of the police at the flat.

The officer breaks the news to Leanne that her dad, Les (Bruce Jones), has tragically died following an accident at work.

As Leanne reels from the news, she heads out to find Toyah so she can break the news in person, but Nick secretly decides to call Toyah and warn her.

Finding Toyah in the bistro, it doesn’t take Leanne long to realise that Toyah already knows about Les. They’re later joined by Les’s former stepson Chesney (Sam Aston), and as the three try to come to terms with the news, Toyah admits to Leanne that Nick had called her.

Leanne is not happy, and isn’t convinced when Nick tries to claim that it just slipped out during a conversation about the rotas.

Toyah’s defending of Nick also raises Leanne’s suspicions, and when she later takes another look at the holiday booking on Nick’s laptop, she decides to make a call to the hotel to check something out…

6) Chesney makes an enemy

Earlier in the week, Chesney manages to make an enemy after an incident in the Frescho car park.

As Chesney arrives at the supermarket and signals to pull into a parking space, a van flies out of nowhere and pulls into the spot. Chesney is furious as the driver then waltzes off, and so decides to park his car deliberately blocking the van in.

The retaliation backfires when Chesney finds that his car has been damaged, and when a van later goes screeching by him whilst parked up outside his house, Chesney’s shocked to realise that it’s the same van from the car park.

Working two jobs whilst trying to keep the family afloat is already taking its toll on Chesney, and this incident is the last thing he needs to add to his worries.

He’s dealt a further blow on learning the news about Les, and although he tells Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) that he wasn’t really that close to his ‘Uncle Les’, we can see that Chesney is bottling up his feelings and putting on a brave face.

Is Chesney becoming perilously close to breaking point?

7) Shona’s determined to see her son

Also next week, the Platts continue to disagree over Shona’s (Julia Goulding) wish to see son Clayton (Callum Harrison) following his attempt to end his life in prison.

Not wishing for Shona to have to deal with Clayton, who is incarcerated for killing David’s first wife Kylie (Paula Lane), David had been hiding visiting order requests sent to her via post and email.

David visited Clayton himself, claiming that Shona wanted nothing to do with him, with the news of Clayton’s suicide attempt coming shortly afterwards.

Shona was confused when she learned that, having regained consciousness, Clayton no longer wanted to see her, and remains frustrated at David’s lack of sympathy next week as she admits to desperately wanting to see her son.

Determined, Shona eventually tells David that she’s going to visit Clayton in hospital regardless of whether she has permission or not.

As she arrives on the ward, she sees Clayton in a side room handcuffed to a prison guard, but how will he react when Shona barges in determined to see her son?