14 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 18th to 21st November

Next week on Neighbours, a face from Krista’s past arrives, Holly is riddled with guilt over Cara’s accident, and will Melanie and Victor get their happy ending?

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 18th to Thursday 21st November.

1) Remi waits to hear if Cara pulls through

This week, Cara (Sara West) was rushed to hospital after falling off a ladder onto jagged guttering while working on a Lassiters job. After arriving at hospital, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) was the doctor on call and quickly realised that her wife was bleeding out.

Next week, with Cara close to death, Remi instructs her team to take her to surgery to stop her internal bleeding. Remi follows but is convinced by her colleague, Stevie (Jazz Bell), to sit this one out.

Remi follows her advice and anxiously awaits updates from her colleagues. When Stevie comes out, she reveals that Cara needed to be resuscitated in theatre and had a brush with death. Cara briefly regains consciousness with Remi by her side, but her apparently catatonic state leads to Remi to suspect that her wife has suffered brain damage.

Stevie gives her friend a firm talking to, encouraging Remi not to rush to conclusions. Luckily, Cara regains consciousness again and this time offers a classic Cara response, giving her wife the reassurance she needs that all is okay.

2) Holly is riddled with guilt

Elsewhere, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) feels responsible for what happened to Cara after she was manning the porter’s trolly that crashed into her ladder.

She can’t stop thinking about how this is the second time her actions have led to tragic events, having pushed Heath into the river in self-defence, where he was killed by a croc.

Krista (Majella Davis) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) attempt to convince Holly that it was an accident, but she can’t shake the belief that she’s to blame.

3) Andrew decides his next steps

After Sadie’s recent visit to see her mum in Murrayville, we hear that Wendy (Candice Leask) is settling in well. Now, after Byron (Xavier Molyneux) asked her to move into No. 32 full-time, Sadie has to take a courageous step to tell her dad that she won’t be moving back in with him at No. 26.

With Felix (James Beaufort) having just moved away from Erinsborough, Sadie fears that her dad will react badly to the news that she’s moving out for good. But surprisingly, Andrew (Lloyd Will) is happy to hear that his wife and daughter are embracing their independence.

This leads him to reflect on his need to do something similar and take some time out for himself. He decides to head to Murrayville to visit his wife, but he’ll take the journey slowly, camping along the way. Following on from his brother’s recent departure, it’s time for Andrew to leave Ramsay Street.

4) Leo’s lavish diner does a runner

Meanwhile, Krista is surprised to find out that the birthday boy who held a grand celebration at the vineyard left without paying up – leaving her boyfriend in a tricky situation.

Leo’s (Tim Kano) business, Yorokobi, had only recently recovered from a reputational scandal following dodgy Dr Gavin’s (Cameron MacDonald) wine poisonings, which led to Leo going into partnership with the Stone siblings to stop it going under.

Leo is determined not to let the culprit get away with it and lose out on the money. He gets lucky in his quest to find evidence when he develops some photos from the party, one of which features a shot of the guy who didn’t pay.

Yet when Krista spots the photo, she quickly hides it from Leo. A pic on Krista’s phone reveals that her and the guy in question were close friends…

What is Krista’s connection to the dine-and-dasher, and why has she lied to her boyfriend?

5) Nicolette’s insecurities are triggered

Nicolette (Hannah Monson) is fuming when she reads Remi and Cara’s thank you card for Aaron (Matt Wilson). It was gesture to thank him for saying that he would have supported them as a donor, if he wasn’t a carrier of the Huntingtons gene.

Nicolette prepares to have it out on Aaron but manages to refrain when she finds out Cara is in hospital.

When Aaron and Nicolette eventually get the space to talk, she confesses that she feels insecure about Aaron wanting a baby with her neighbours, who she views as ‘rock solid’ parents. She tells Aaron that ideally she would have another child with him.

Aaron is touched and assures her that even without David (Takaya Honda) in the picture, it’s something he would have wanted too, if he could.

6) Mel and Vic prepare to go their separate ways

Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) is getting ready to leave Erinsborough, but not before she holds her farewell bash. Attending to final preparations, Krista asks whether Victor (Craig Hall) has made the invite list.

Mel avoids answering and Krista can’t help but notice how much of an impact the Vic/Jane (Annie Jones) love triangle has had on her and how hard it is going to be for her to leave.

Meanwhile, Victor is spending quality time with his family over brunch before his departure to Gippsland where he has purchased a pub. But his enjoyment of the brunch with Nicolette, Byron and Jane is spoilt when when he finds out that he isn’t invited to Mel’s farewell.

Determined to say goodbye, he pops in anyway to wish Mel every happiness on her adventures. Their chemistry is still clearly visible to Jane, and she later encourages Mel to re-consider her chance of happiness with Vic.

Mel then decides that there have been enough signs from the universe to take the leap, and makes a diversion to Vic’s Gippsland pub as the first stop on her travels.

Will the pair get their happily ever after?

7) Krista gets an unexpected visitor

Elsewhere, a guilty Krista makes sure her boyfriend’s business is recompensated for the losses caused by her mysterious friend after he did a runner without paying.

Mel can tell something is up with her housemate and listens in on her call, as it’s revealed she’s trying to track down a man named Sebastian. Mel immediately realises who this is likely to be, having been Krista’s nanny when she was growing up. She remembers Sebastian, Krista’s childhood friend who got her expelled from boarding school and encouraged her to get into wild antics.

Krista has not held a grudge and considers Sebastian one of her closest friends. She knows she had a part to play in his path to drink and drugs and wonders if his stunt at Yorokobi was a way to get them to reconnect.

Before Krista hears back from her enquiries to track down Sebastian, she gets a knock at her door. Seb (Rarmian Newton) has found where she lives and wants to stay with her while he gets back on his feet!

Mel, who is about to leave town, warns her not to take him in. Krista is unsure, but eventually prioritises her long-lost friend and decides to help him out.

8) Holly takes the blame for Cara’s fall

Holly feels responsible for Cara’s hospitalisation and holds vigil while Cara is in the emergency room.

Once JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) have seen their mum on their return from camp, Holly decides to tell them that she is the one who put their mum in hospital. Yet Cara explains to Holly that it was an accident; she’d cut corners on the job and hadn’t taken the required safety precautions.

Remi and JJ accept Cara’s version of events, but Dex struggles to forgive Holly’s culpability in his mum’s near-death experience, and later heads to the Kennedys to tell Holly exactly what he thinks of her.

His reaction leads to a downward spiral for Holly, who has been struggling with panic attacks and PTSD symptoms since the siege and events in the outback.

Karl can see that it is all too much for his daughter and urges her to drop out of the Crimesborough podcast recording the next day. Holly can’t give up so easily though, believing that speaking openly about how Heath died is the only way she can move on from her mistakes.

9) Krista’s deception is revealed

Krista struggles to find a way to come clean to Leo about the situation with her old school friend Sebastian. However, all is revealed when Leo walks into her apartment to find the culprit in her shower! Krista has a lot of explaining to do.

Feeling guilty, Krista tries to apologise and provide an explanation for why the dine-and-dasher is in her apartment. She attempts to explain that she’s simply helping a friend who is in a sticky situation, but Leo can’t see past her lies and the threat Sebastian poses to his partner’s sobriety.

Krista tries to appease everyone as she suggests to Sebastian that she could help him get clean, using her own experience of recovering from addiction. Yet Leo isn’t convinced that her gesture will make any difference, especially when he finds out that Byron suspects Sebastian has been buying drugs locally.

When Leo tells Sebastian what Byron saw, he provides a stark warning for Leo not to get involved as Krista won’t be happy that her partner is turning against her oldest friend.

Leo is left wondering what to do next after Sebastian’s threat. Will he be able to handle Seb sticking around?

10) Terese and Paul are reunited

Elsewhere, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is back after her stint in rehab. Before Terese left, Paul (Stefan Dennis) confessed his love for his ex, and the pair almost spent the night together, but managed to resist temptation.

Now she’s back on Ramsay Street, neither of them know how to continue their discussions about their relationship.

Paul is keen to do the right thing by his ex-wife and keep her distracted from her demons, and decides to offer her some work tasks to keep her occupied. But Terese tells him that it’s Eirini she wants to be working for, even if she has to stay at home in a more junior role.

Paul isn’t sure whether the Kennedys and the Eirini Rising residents would let this happen, but asks Karl (Alan Fletcher) to consider the idea. He believes that he, Karl and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) all let Terese down by not seeing the signs that she’d fallen off the wagon, so thinks they need to do everything within their power to support her wellbeing.

11) Holly tells all about the outback

Despite the concern from her friends and family, Holly goes through with her commitment to the Crimesborough podcast and provides a tell-all interview about what really happened with Heath in the outback.

Blaze, the interviewer, is clearly happy with what Holly shares, and Holly leaves the interview confident that she set enough boundaries whilst saying what she needed to say.

However, the next day, the podcast airs and Blaze has edited her words portraying her authentic vulnerability on the matter into a new order, making her out to be a calculated murderer.

How will Holly cope knowing the podcast is available for all of Erinsborough to hear?

12) Terese campaigns to return to work

Terese anxiously awaits the outcome of her request to work from home, where she won’t be around the residents who were impacted by her drink driving and the subsequent gas leak at Eirini Rising.

Harold (Ian Smith) suggests that he could speak to the residents about her proposal and Terese agrees, hoping they may show her forgiveness as he has done.

Meanwhile, Terese and Paul arrange a dinner date which they both hope could lead to something more.

Yet their hopes are crushed when they learn Tim Collins is back on the scene, leading a case for Moira and the residents that Terese’s return to work would be serious safety violation. As a result, if she comes back, all residents to would have the right to have their rent refunded in full.

13) Holly faces repercussions for her choice

After the lastest Crimesborough episode portrays Holly as a villain, she decides to hide away and avoid the world. Susan and Karl encourage her not to give in to this inaccurate reflection of her story and hold her head up high.

Holly decides to give it a go but some of her neighbours are taken in by Blaze’s portrayal of her time in the outback which pushes her to the edge.

Without Felix around for support, how will she navigate the outcomes of her actions?

14) Shane decides on a new path for Max

Lucas (Scott Major), who worked at the garage when it was still Carpenter Mechanics, went onto own the business on Power Road. The last Ramsay Street resident who worked for him was Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson), Susan’s niece, until 2023.

It’s now time for Fitgerald Motors to fall under new ownership and for a new Ramsay Street mechanic to take the reins – that’s where Shane (Peter O’Brien) and Max Ramsay (Ben Jackson) come in.

It was revealed that Shane had made millions from crypto in his return for the Neighbours finale in 2022, and he uses some of his funds to buy the garage for his son.

Shane’s actions are a way for him to make amends after his lack of support for his son’s mechanic apprenticeship and for trying to push him into working at Lassisters instead of following his passions.

A confident Krista gave Shane a talking to, having her own experience of what it’s like to have a wealthy father who didn’t always give her a say in her future.

Max and Shane are hopeful that this will provide the fresh start he needs to settle into the street, and away from the dangerous but as-yet-unexplained situation Max faced in Queensland.

However, his happiness is short-lived after another difficult confrontation with Holly, who is still reeling from when he knocked her into the Lassiters pond. Max realises he has a long way to go to put things right and settle into Erinsborough.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 18th November (Episode 9148 / 245)

Remi’s fears for Cara spiral.

Holly struggles with her guilt.

Leo is hit with a loss.

Andrew contemplates his future.

Nicolette’s insecurities flare.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 9149 / 246)

Krista receives a surprise visitor.

Holly’s guilt deepens.

Melanie sets off on a new adventure.

Wednesday 20th November (Episode 9150 / 247)

Leo discovers a string of secrets.

Paul and Terese navigate the unspoken.

Holly puts herself in the spotlight.

Thursday 21st November (Episode 9151 / 248)

Terese’s campaign is met with blowback.

Holly is pushed to the brink.

A resident’s new career shakes up the neighbourhood.

Monday 25th November (Episode 9152 / 249)

Jane’s nostalgia leads to a surprising encounter.

Paul helps Terese process her loss.

Cara’s stubborn resolve becomes cause for trouble.

Tuesday 26th November (Episode 9153 / 250)

Cara finds herself in a world of pain.

Jane is confronted by a realisation.

Leo takes matters into his own hands.

Wednesday 27th November (Episode 9154 / 251)

A familiar face returns with a mysterious agenda.

Cara is dealt a devastating blow.

Leo commits to his lies.

Byron’s jealousy surges.

Thursday 28th November (Episode 9155 / 252)

An intriguing newcomer arrives in Erinsborough.

Terese is shocked by a proposal.

Remi is given cause for concern.