Neighbours Spoilers – New arrival Sebastian threatens Leo

Next week on Neighbours, a face from Krista’s past looks set to cause a rift between her and Leo.

This week, Leo (Tim Kano) pulls out all the stops to host a lavish birthday party for a client at his Yorokobi vineyard. But it seems it’s too good to be true – next week, Krista (Majella Davis) can’t believe it when she discovers that the birthday boy did a runner without paying the bill!

With Leo’s business having only just recovered from the reputational damage caused by Dr Bowman’s (Cameron MacDonald) wine poisoning incident, Leo (Tim Kano) is determined to get to the bottom of it to recoup his losses.

Leo manages to develop some photos from the party, where he’s hoping he can spot the suspect and take it to the police.

However, when Krista spots the incriminating photo, she realises that she knows the culprit, as we see her looking at a photo on her phone of her and the birthday boy together.

She finds a way to hide the photo from Leo, but with the show’s producers teasing a “mysterious and troubling connection” between them, what does she have to hide?

Krista, feeling guilty, ensures that her boyfriend’s business is reimbursed for the actions of the person from her past.

Mel (Lucinda Cowden) soon realises that something isn’t right when she hears her housemate on a call trying to track down someone called Sebastian.

Mel, who was Krista’s au pair when she was growing up, is sure she knows who she is referring to and immediately becomes wary. She recalls Krista’s friendship with Sebastian after he was responsible for her expulsion from her prestigious Sydney boarding school.

Krista, however, views Sebastian as one of her oldest friends. She also believes that his behaviour may be partly her fault, as it was often her who encouraged him to partake in his wild behaviour.

Reflecting on the situation, Krista wonders if Sebastian pulled the stunt at Yorokobi as a way of trying to reconnect with her.

However, before she can get in touch with her old friend, he appears at her door and asks if she can help him with a place to stay short-term.

Melanie warns Krista this will not end well, but Krista is conflicted about what to do.

She decides to follow her gut and support Sebastian, putting her former friendships first, despite the problems he caused with her boyfriend’s business.

In next Wednesday’s episode (20th November), Krista hasn’t managed to find the best way to explain the messy situation to Leo, but it’s abruptly revealed when he finds Sebastian in the shower at her apartment!

Krista tries to apologise and explain what is going on, highlighting how much she needs to help her friend going through a difficult time.

Yet Leo is shocked at his girlfriend’s dishonesty and lack of loyalty in the situation, and he worries about the impact the new arrival could have on her recent sobriety.

Since meeting, Leo has witnessed his partner go through a very turbulent time in her battle against addiction.

When we first met Krista, we found out she had got herself into a very difficult situation with abusive partner Eden (Costa D’Angelo), who used her dependence on drugs to control her.

Eden had been dating Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and the pair had been travelling around Australia together, but Eden but dumped Holly and shifted his attention to Krista when he discovered her family’s wealth.

Krista was believed to have died on the roof of Lassiters after being pushed into the pool by Mel, but when Holly eventually helped the police to track down Eden, they found Krista very much alive, but in a terrible state.

Krista was supported by her sister, Reece (Mischa Barton), to attend rehab and she eventually returned to work at Lassiters.

Reece left her to manage their share of the hotel after she took on the CEO position of the Sinclair family business in the US after their dad passed away.

Krista was then provided with ongoing daily support for her recovery from former doctor David (Takaya Honda) who took on the role as her sober companion before his death.

David had warned Leo that an addict should not start a relationship within their first year of becoming sober, but it wasn’t long before Leo and Krista gave in to temptation and began dating.

Krista fell off the wagon in the wake of David’s death and after the death of her baby, Hope.

She went on to take prescription drugs deliberately left by Chelsea (Viva Bianca), Cara’s (Sara West) conniving sister when she was grieving the loss of her daughter.

With both Krista and Aaron (Matt Wilson) struggling with grief, they went on to take drugs together, sourced from her dealer Sharon (Grace Quealy).

Sharon later stalked Krista, wanting more of her business after she decided to remain sober. In the process, Sharon dropped a bag of drugs when Krista was in the park looking after Leo’s daughter, Abigail (Nikita Kato).

Abigail found them, thinking they were sweets, and needed her stomach pumped when she became drowsy. Krista and Leo had previously broken up but the pair eventually got back together with her relapse out in the open.

Krista already showed her kind comradery in supporting Terese with going to rehab after her drink-driving caused the gas leak at Eirini Rising.

Next week, she takes another step to help a friend with addiction and offers to help Sebastian get clean. He agrees to stick around and commit to her plan, but how will this work with Leo?

Leo remains on guard and unconvinced that her efforts are best placed, especially after Byron reveals he saw Sebastian buying drugs.

Leo confronts Sebastian about Byron’s accusation, but Seb threatens him that it’s not a good idea to go telling tales – Krista won’t be happy if he turns against her oldest friend.

As Leo is left concerned about his girlfriend’s welfare, are he and Krista biting off more than they can chew with the mysterious newcomer?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 9146 / 243)

Nicolette faces the fallout of her interference.

Cara and Remi ask Aaron a life-changing question.

A newcomer ruffles the Share House’s feathers.

Thursday 14th November (Episode 9147 / 244)

Byron makes a mess.

Cara pushes herself to the brink.

Krista puts her foot down.

Monday 18th November (Episode 9148 / 245)

Remi’s fears for Cara spiral.

Holly struggles with her guilt.

Leo is hit with a loss.

Andrew contemplates his future.

Nicolette’s insecurities flare.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 9149 / 246)

Krista receives a surprise visitor.

Holly’s guilt deepens.

Melanie sets off on a new adventure.

Wednesday 20th November (Episode 9150 / 247)

Leo discovers a string of secrets.

Paul and Terese navigate the unspoken.

Holly puts herself in the spotlight.

Thursday 21st November (Episode 9151 / 248)

Terese’s campaign is met with blowback.

Holly is pushed to the brink.

A resident’s new career shakes up the neighbourhood.