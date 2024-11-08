7 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 11th to 15th November

Next week on Emmerdale, Vinny feels betrayed when he learns of his true parentage, Caleb is concerned for Eric, and Tom gives Paddy an ultimatum.



Note: There is no Emmerdale episode airing on Thursday 14th November due to football coverage.



1) Mandy’s shocking secret is exposed

Vinny (Bradley Johnson) is blind-sided next week, when the identity of his birth mother is finally revealed to him.

Vinny has never known his biological mother. Mandy (Lisa Riley) had taken on the role of mother figure in his life when he was only 9 months old, after she got together with Vinny’s dad Paul (Reece Dinsdale).

It wasn’t until the shock return of Mandy’s cousin Tina (Samantha Power) last month where viewers learned that she had been the mum who walked out on Vinny.

Mandy has secretly been keeping in touch with Tina over the past 28 years since her departure from the village, with no-one else in the family yet aware that Vinny has always been a biological Dingle.

Tina has now opted to use this to her advantage, threatening Mandy into handing over Zak’s (Steve Halliwell) will, in the hope that its disappearance will enable her to get a slice of Wishing Well Cottage. If she didn’t, then Tina vowed that she would tell Vinny the truth.

Mandy reluctantly obliged and handed over the will, and tonight’s episode saw Mandy finally crack and tell husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) everything. Paddy encouraged Mandy to not let Tina hold this over her, and that she should tell Vinny herself.

Although Mandy was doubtful that he’d understand, Paddy made her realise that whilst Vinny may be hurt at first, he would come around.

Mandy was left with a renewed vigour, vowing that she wouldn’t let “that scheming cow” win.

Next week, Mandy shows Tina that she’s not going to be intimidated, by taking her cousin’s caravan on a little trip. It’s quite the shock for Tina, who’s sleeping in said caravan at the time, when she opens the door to find she isn’t outside Wishing Well any more, but in a random field!

Mandy is there to greet her, and there’s a mighty showdown between the two as Mandy demands that Tina leave the family alone for good.

But when Mandy eventually gets back to Wishing Well, she’s horrified to find Tina has beat her to it… and as she spies an overwhelmed Vinny, it’s clear that Tina wasn’t bluffing and has dropped her little bombshell!

Mandy desperately tries to explain to a devastated Vinny, but he ends up quietly slipping away from the scene as Mandy and Tina descend into another slanging match.

The chaos later spills onto Main Street as the rest of the Dingle clan become aware of the shocking development, particularly on learning what Mandy has done to try and keep her secret.

As the family round on Mandy demanding answers, Tina slips away unnoticed, the damage now done.

2) Vinny gives Tina a choice as he disowns Mandy

Mandy’s worst fears are later realised when a distraught Vinny disowns her. But Vinny also a plan for his biological mum.

When she returns to Wishing Well Cottage the next day, Tina does her best to pile it on and plead her case, though Vinny is quite rightly dubious as he maintains a steely attitude towards her.

Vinny then issues Tina with a surprise ultimatum. Presenting a stuffed envelope to her, he tells her that she can either stay in his life, or take £50,000, return Zak’s will, and leave the village for good.

Tina remains poker-faced as she makes her choice… but what will she decide?

3) Eric causes chaos

Next door, Eric (Chris Chittell) starts to exhibit some worrying behaviour, as he stresses over the increased amount of HGVs passing his home en-route to Caleb’s (Will Ash) new depot.

Eric confronts Caleb up at the warehouse, but is incensed when Caleb dismisses his concerns. Furious at not being taken seriously Eric then commandeers one of the lorries.

As Caleb tries to talk Eric down, Eric is becoming more worked up due to not having been able to take his Parkinson’s medication.

As Eric’s hands tremor uncontrollably, he manages to reverse the lorry into a pile of pallets, leaving him shaken.

Eric later tries to put on a brave face when Caleb comes into the shop and warns him against interfering in his business…

4) Caleb comes to Eric’s aid

The next day, Caleb is concerned when he finds Eric seemingly wandering aimlessly towards the village. Realising he needs help, Caleb puts his feelings aside to offer Eric a lift.

Although embarrassed at being found by Caleb in such a state, a vulnerable Eric forces himself to swallow his pride as he accepts a lift to Dr Liam’s (Jonny McPherson) house.

Eric’s particularly emotional as expresses his gratitude to Caleb, as he leaves him in Liam’s capable hands. Eric then relays his concerns to Liam, explaining that he found himself temporarily paralysed, which Liam assures him was down to his not being able to source his usual medication.

Eric swears Liam to secrecy, as ever not wanting to worry Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) and grandson Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), and Liam has no choice but to agree.

Later, Caleb is surprised to find Eric back working at the shop, seemingly back to his usual self. Eric assures Caleb that he is not going to sit back over the traffic issue, but there’s a new sense of warmth between the gentlemen.

5) Angelica battles her demons

Tensions remain high at Victoria Cottage in the wake of Angelica’s (Rebecca Bakes) return home from the secure children’s home, having served eight months over the joyride that led to friend Heath’s (Sebastian Dowling) death.

Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) and Jimmy (Nick Miles) were already at loggerheads over their differing views on nephew Tom (James Chase) living with them, with Angel devastated to return home and find her parents fighting.

Its clear that her time away is having a lasting effect on Angel though, and when Nicola suggests that it’s maybe time for her to return to school next week, Angel snaps back at her.

Nicola is deeply concerned when Angel later admits that she feels she has an innate evilness inside her, particularly after attacking another inmate in the home.

Distraught, Nicola confides in Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy), who suggests that she needs to make amends with Jimmy so that he can support her and Angel through this difficult time.

But with Tom still living in the house, and Jimmy blindly supporting him, will that be easier said than done?

6) The bubble begins to burst for Jai

Elsewhere, Jai (Chris Bisson) new venture with Caleb doesn’t appear to be running as smoothly as he’d envisaged. As he faced potentially costly divorce proceedings from Laurel, Jai had turned to Caleb to squirrel away his money in an offshore account, with the understanding that he’d be working alongside him in his new distribution company.

When Kerry (Laura Norton) comes asking for a job, Jai takes great pleasure in denying her the opportunity. However, he later finds himself feeling undermined when she goes over his head to Caleb, who employs her without consulting Jai.

At the end of his tether, Jai demands that Caleb organise the return of his funds. It’s been hinted to viewers that Caleb hasn’t been fully honest about what he’s been doing with Jai’s money, but he plays along and informs Jai that it may take a little time for the cash to be returned from the offshore account.

Will Jai get his money back, or is he about to realise that Caleb has played him for a fool…?

7) Tom gives Paddy an ultimatum

Also next week, Tom makes a bold move as he defiantly continues to protest his innocence.

Tom had been suspended from his job at the vets after Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) spoke up about his domestic abuse. Paddy and Rhona (Zoe Henry) of course sided with Belle, and have so far refused to bow to Tom’s demands to give him his job back, despite him threatening legal action.

Having witnessed various shortcomings whilst working at the practice, Tom issues Paddy with an ultimatum. Either he is reinstated, or he will expose their secrets…

Will Paddy be swayed by Tom’s threats?