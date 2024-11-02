7 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 4th to 8th November

Next week on Coronation Street, Dee-Dee makes a shocking confession, Bernie races to save Billy after he falls apart, and Mason finds a new ally.



1) Dee-Dee confesses to Joel’s murder

The twists continue to come as the mystery of who killed Joel (Calum Lill) nears its conclusion.

This past week has seen former lead officer on the case DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) herself come under suspicion from daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin), after she spotted that her mother had been hiding bruises on her back from the same night that Joel went missing.

Although that ended up being unrelated to Joel’s death, and had been the result of Lisa being knocked over by some suspects escaping in their car, it appears that Lisa isn’t out of the picture yet.

Next week, new lead investigator Kit (Jacob Roberts) informs Lisa that they’ve found some intriguing unsent messages on her phone.

The drafts suggest that she had wanted Joel, who she had discovered had been threatening daughter Betsy, dead.

As a result, Kit demands to know where Lisa was on the night that Joel died, and she later receives a further message summoning her back to the police station.

Meanwhile, Joel’s ex-fiancée Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) is struggling with a dark secret, after it was revealed to viewers that she had confronted Joel with a crowbar on the night he went missing.

After Dee-Dee was seen returning home and washing blood off the crowbar, her loved ones have noticed a change in her demeanour, with Lauren (Cait Fitton) devastated when Dee-Dee went back on her promise to open up her home to her and baby Frankie.

As Frankie’s release from hospital draws near, Roy (David Neilson) is kind enough to offer to buy Lauren a pram. But when Lauren attempts to reach out to Dee-Dee again to help her choose one, Dee-Dee is dismissive of her.

On Friday, Dee-Dee finally breaks down whilst talking to dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges), and tearfully makes a shocking confession… she killed Joel!

Dee-Dee goes on to admits to a stunned Ed that she had lashed out after realising that Joel was about to go on the run.

As viewers previously saw in a flashback, Dee-Dee had approached Joel’s car with the crowbar, but seemed to be surprised to find he was actually sat in it at the time.

As the two stared at each other through the window, we could see that Joel was still uninjured, and was yet to receive the head wound that he was seen to be sporting when he later left a final voicemail for Dee-Dee.

Could it be the case that Dee-Dee believes she killed Joel, but in fact only injured him?

Dee-Dee tells her dad that she is going to hand herself into the police, a prospect which horrifies Ed.

Will he able to talk her out of confessing?

2) Billy falls apart

Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) faces a further blow next week, and ends up at his lowest point since the death of husband Paul (Peter Ash).

Billy made the decision to return to work this past week, but ended up asking the bishop for a demotion from being an archdeacon.

“He’s asked if he can go back just as a normal vicar, because the role of an Archdeacon is much more clerical,” Daniel Brocklebank tells us.

“It’s sort of office based and his passion and love for the Church has always been about trying to help people be part of the community. It means that he can get back out there into the community and can be a confidant or support for other people.”

Whilst working at a rehabilitation group, Billy meets a man called Wayne (Sam Courtney), who tells him that he knew Paul from their schooldays. Hoping to help the trainee builder out with some work, Billy asks him to come back to the flat in order to remove some of the grab rails and other modifications that had to be put in place for Paul.

Back at the flat, Summer (Harriet Bibby) is surprised when she find a strange man in the flat, before Billy steps in to explain.

Wayne tells Billy that he’s hungry, and Billy heads down to the corner shop to get some food in. However, when Billy runs into Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) and tells her about Wayne, her face falls…

“Bernie knows exactly who this guy is and tells Billy to get rid of him,” Daniel continues. “He used to get Paul into trouble all the time and isn’t to be trusted.”

Billy rushes back to the flat but finds that he’s too late.

“This guy has gone and stolen Billy’s jewellery box, which has got Billy’s box of Paul’s ashes in it and Summer’s laptop with all her college work on it,” Daniel explains. “He’s obviously annoyed at himself, devastated by the thought that the only tiny little bit of Paul that he had left is now gone.”

The loss hits Billy hard, and the fact that Bernie has now had the rest of Paul’s ashes sent into space only makes things worse for him.

To add salt to the wound, the time arrives for the celebration in the Rovers that Bernie is throwing, where they’ll be watching the video of Paul’s ashes being released. Billy hadn’t been keen on the idea in the first place, and tells Summer that he’s not sure he can face attending now.

“Secretly, Billy thinks it’s not very dignified,” Daniel reveals. “Even though he’s sort of agreed to allow her to do it. I think it’s that it’s not in keeping with his belief and not what he thinks should happen after death. He has more conservative views and spirituality than Bernie does and he doesn’t like the idea of another sort of raucous party in the pub.”

Billy is also dealing with his guilt after drunkenly trying to make a pass at Todd (Gareth Pierce) following Paul’s funeral. Billy hits the bottle once again before heading over to the pub, and just as everyone sees Paul’s ashes being released into space, Billy decides enough is enough and pulls the plug on the screening.

An inebriated Billy declares to everyone gathered there that the whole thing is a farce.

“It is guilt and self sabotage, Daniel continues. “He’s so drunk, he’s not thinking clearly, and he’s full of rage for himself. He feels very hypocritical, because obviously, as a vicar, he has helped people through grief on so many occasions, and now he’s actually fallen apart.“

“He can’t deal with his own grief that he’s soiled his entire relationship with Paul, because he’s made this drunken pass at Todd. He just loses the plot, and he nicks the remote off the bar and turns the TV off, and then basically spills it all to the whole pub!“

Billy staggers out of the pub but cannot face returning home to the flat he shared with Paul. He instead acquires another bottle of whisky and ends up sat on a wooden pallet behind the factory.

Out in the cold as he drinks alone, Billy listens to clips of Paul’s voice on his phone until the battery dies. At that point Billy closes his eyes and begins to drift away…

“He isn’t suicidal,” Daniel clarifies. “He is just beyond caring any more.”

Our lips are sealed as to what happens next, but when Bernie later heads out into the bitterly cold night to try and track down Billy, she eventually finds him lying motionless behind the factory.

“Ultimately, he’s quite an intelligent person, you know, emotionally and intellectually,” Daniel adds. “And I think it’s just time that he needs.”

“Everybody deals with grief in different ways, but something happens to him when he is drifting in and out of consciousness drunk and freezing cold and that will massively help him going forward.”

But has Bernie managed to get to Billy in time?

3) Lauren finds a new home

There’s other good news for Lauren next week, when David (Jack P Shepherd) and Max (Paddy Bever) inform her that she and Frankie are welcome to move in with them and the rest of the family once they have finished in foster care.

Lauren and Max have recently taken their already close friendship to the next level by becoming romantically involved, and with the support of Max’s family now behind her also, it seems as though the future is looking bright after such a traumatic year.

But could there be something further on the horizon to shake things up…?

4) Mason finds an unexpected ally

Over at No.4, Tim (Joe Duttine) and Sally (Sally Dynevor) are concerned that they may have a rodent problem, after finding spilt food in the kitchen. Tim later announces that he thinks that mice have made it into the garden shed, leading them to investigate further… only to find a rucksack in there.

Surveying the scene, it doesn’t take long for the two to realise that someone has been living in the shed. When Tim later heads out to work, taking the rucksack with him, Mason (Luca Toolan) watches on from across the street.

Despite claiming that he had secured alternative accommodation, Mason has secretly been living on the streets since being asked to leave No.6 by Yasmeen (Shelley King).

With Stu (Bill Fellows) now having left for Germany also, Mason has been left fending for himself rather than return home to his violent elder brothers.

In Street Cars, Mason attempts to retrieve his rucksack but ends up being caught red-handed by Tim.

Mason is forced to explain that he is homeless, leaving Tim with the dilemma of whether to call the police.

In the end Tim takes pity on Mason, and after trying and failing to find him a bed for the night, he allows him to sleep on the sofa… but warns him that Sally cannot find out…

5) Bethany suffers a setback

Elsewhere, Bethany (Lucy Fallon) is still struggling to adjust with the changes to her lifestyle, after being fitted with a permanent stoma bag.

Bethany has already attempted to end her relationship with boyfriend Daniel (Rob Mallard), not feeling as though he would want to be with her now, but he has instead offered her his unwavering support.

Despite that, Bethany was embarrassed when Daniel walked in on her getting changed last week and he caught sight of her stoma bag.

When the pair attend a follow-up appointment at the hospital next week, Daniel points out to the nurse that Bethany rarely leaves the flat nowadays, leading her to suggest that Bethany might find help with a local support group.

There’s some progress later in the week when Bethany agrees to accompany Daniel to the Rovers for Paul’s celebration. However as she sits with Daniel and David, Bethany is mortified to realise that her stoma bag is leaking, and makes a hasty exit!

The unfortunate incident causes Bethany to lash out at Daniel again, for convincing her to go to the pub in the first place, but the two soon make up.

However, Bethany reiterates that she’s not yet ready to resume anything more in their relationship, still insecure about him seeing her stoma bag.

6) What’s David hiding?

Back at the Platt house, David is acting strangely as he hides something from wife Shona (Julia Goulding)…

David is already keeping secrets with the bag of stolen money he had stored in the cupboard under the stairs, but next week he’s thrown when he sees an email come in from Weatherfield Prison Services whilst on Shona’s laptop.

He quickly retrieves a further letter from his back pocket, but as he takes a look he’s forced to cover when Shona comes in,

Later that night, with Shona in bed, David goes back onto the laptop and clears out all the emails from the prison…

7) Daisy confronts Kit

Also next week, whilst helping Kit move some of his gear, Daisy (Charlotte Jordan is intrigued when she spots a familiar, almost empty whisky bottle amongst his belongings.

Ryan (Ryan Prescott) later fills a stunned Daisy in on the manipulative techniques that Kit has been utilising in the past few weeks in order to find out information on her.

Daisy had already discovered that Kit had lied about his favourite movie being ‘The Holiday’ in order to impress her, which the two even had a laugh about, but Daisy is less than impressed to realise that it hadn’t stopped there, with Kit having subtly pumped Ryan for as much intel as he could gather on Daisy’s likes and dislikes.

Ryan believes that this only proves that Kit isn’t to be trusted, and Daisy later confronts Kit about his duplicity. When then asked about the whisky bottle, Ryan lies and tells Daisy that he’d swiped it in order to drown his sorrows after Paul’s funeral… but what’s the real reason?