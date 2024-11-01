12 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 4th to 7th November

Next week on Neighbours, Melanie decides to leave Ramsay Street, JJ has a huge request for Felix, Terese becomes tangled in Paul’s lies, and Victor has a choice to make.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 4th to Thursday 7th November.

1) Two steps forward for Jane and one step back for Mel

At the beginning of next week, Vic (Craig Hall) and Jane (Annie Jones) take a romantic day trip to view the Gippsland pub he wants to purchase.

It’s a chance to discuss where they’re heading, but Vic is left disappointed that Jane doesn’t share his excitement about being a pub owner, although she encourages him to make the offer.

Meanwhile, Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) comes to the conclusion that she can’t stay and watch Vic and Jane’s romance unfold before her eyes, learning from her painful experience when she had to cope with ex-husband Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and his new wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) living across the street.

Mel’s made her decision – she has no choice but to leave Erinsborough, much to the disappointment of her housemate Krista (Majella Davis).

Jane and Vic bump into Mel and share the news that the pub purchase has gone through. Mel is genuinely glad to hear that Vic has achieved one of his dreams, especially after all he has been through with his cancer. But Jane’s left confused, how did Mel come to know about her ex-husband’s life goals!?

The truth is out and it’s time for Vic and Mel to fess up and admit they met before he returned to the street… on a dating app!

2) The share house select their new housemate

The share house are still processing the revelations from the Halloween party – with the scariest shock of the night coming when Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) suggested moving in.

Byron (Xavier Molyneux), Nicolette (Hannah Monson), Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) tell Vera that it’s time for her to reveal what’s really going on for her to propose leaving her own house for a move into No. 32’s spare bedroom!

Ashamed, Vera reveals that a gambling addiction has led her to sell the house she lives in next door.

Byron is feeling remorse for the upsetting lies he has told Vera lately – including giving an invitation for the wrong date to Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mac’s (Georgie Stone) wedding.

He suggests he is open to letting her live with them, but Nicolette stands firm until he compares their own personal experience of financial difficulty when their dad’s sudden exit left them forced them to buy into the vineyard without his money. Nicolette gives in to her brother’s plea, as long as it won’t be for long.

Soon after, Vera moves in and declares it’s time to go skinny dipping – what have the housemates let themselves in for?

3) Paul tries to lift Terese’s spirits

Meanwhile, a dedicated Paul (Stefan Dennis) sticks to his plan and takes Terese’s car light to be fixed after he discovered that she was to blame for the gas leak at Eirene Rising.

He goes a step further in checking the site for any debris that could shine the light on her as the culprit, after she crashed into a gas main last week after drinking.

When he comes back, he finds Terese in a state, stressing about Vera being on the warpath to find who has been using her bin for their stash of used wine bottles.

She has also been ruminating on Vic seeing her drinking at Boylesque since Jane’s update on them getting back together. Surely it won’t be long before her drinking comes out and links her to the accident?

Paul encourages his ex-wife to remain calm, reminding her that the police haven’t found any evidence to point the finger at anyone.

He starts to wonder how long Terese has been back on the booze, and she admits it’s been a couple of weeks. He realises that it all started when he distanced himself from her, thinking that it was in her best interests.

After realising it had the opposite effect, he is riddled with guilt and urges her to give up the drink now. Terese vows she will, but when she starts to have flashbacks of Gino (Shane McNamara) in hospital, she returns to her coping mechanism.

4) Jane quizzes Vic on his feelings

Heading to No. 24 with a box of apology muffins, Mel confesses to Jane that the reason she kept her date with Vic quiet is because of her recent history as a home wrecker, when she slept with Toadie while he was still married to Terese.

She updates Jane and Vic that she’s leaving Erinsborough and Jane can’t help but notice the impact of the news on Vic.

Jane asks Vic for confirmation – does he have feelings for Mel?

Later, Vic sees Mel who admits that she did have hopes for a future for them, but she has learned her lessons and won’t be repeating the same mistakes she made in the past by sticking around.

Melanie moved back to Ramsay Street and lived with Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) when she still had feelings for Toadie, who was living across the street.

Living in such close proximity ended in disaster when Toadie kept turning to Melanie for support, culminating in the pair sleeping together.

Byron calls out his mother on getting back together with Vic, highlighting that there must be meaning behind her accidentally calling him “Mike”, her ex-finance who recently ended their long-distance relationship. Is she really ready to move on?

With Byron’s words echoing in her head, Jane gives Mel a surprising offer: If she has feelings for Vic then she should see where it goes. Mel can’t help but reflect on Jane’s words but insists she is sticking with her plan and is going to start a new chapter elsewhere.

5) Remi’s concerns grow

Andrew (Lloyd Will) decides it’s time to invite his brother to move back in after the positive developments in his life. But he can only commit if the Varga-Murphys agree first.

He checks in with Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara (Sara West), who don’t have any reservations, but they want to run it by JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) first.

Meanwhile, Remi has some confusing discussions with Aaron and Felix (James Beaufort), leaving her concerned. Is Cara considering using Felix as a sperm donor after his shock offer this week?

Cara reassures her this is not the case… however, it is true that she’s now worried about using an anonymous donor. Is it time for them to consider other options?

The recent miscommunication on the topic has left Remi unclear how she feels about it all and the fragile situation only spirals further…

6) Terese becomes tangled in Paul’s lies

Elsewhere, Paul ends up staying over at Terese’s, but sleeping downstairs on the sofa. He urges her to get the help she needs for her addiction ASAP, but she wants to keep it between them and get it under control herself.

The following morning, Susan sees Paul leaving Terese’s and assumes that they must have spent the night together, knowing that they both have feelings for each other.

When Susan questions her friend, Terese decides to let Susan believes this, rather than confessing to her former sponsor that it’s because she’s broken her sobriety.

Shortly after, Terese finds out that the linen delivery truck driver has taken the blame for the gas leak, thinking it must have been him who crashed into the pipe. She’s faced with a big dilemma when she learns that he’s lost his job and is facing police charges.

Terese wants to confess, but Paul comes up with an alternative idea: he’ll cop the blame instead, sparing both Terese and Eirene Rising the reputational damage.

Terese feels she has to agree, but when speaking to the residents at a meeting, she has an attack of consciousness. Unable to hide the truth any longer, she confesses that it was her who caused the leak!

7) Terese faces up to her actions

Terese goes one step further and admits that she was under the influence of alcohol at the time the disaster happened.

She attempts an apology, insisting it will never happen again, but while she holds out hope that the residents might understand, they storm out.

Susan also turns on Terese, feeling betrayed that she didn’t confide in her just how much she was struggling and for keeping her relapse to herself.

Unable to hear any more, Terese leaves the meeting, but runs straight into an angry Moira (Robyn Arthur) who has realised that Terese was the one who took her missing wine bottle.

Meanwhile, Paul challenges Susan and Karl on the way they dealt with the situation, concerned at the impact their harsh words this will have on Terese. However, Paul soon falls into self-loathing as confesses that he saw the signs his ex-wife was relapsing while he was trying to respect her boundaries.

He goes to find Terese and sees her with Krista, who is giving her advice from her own experience of addiction. Having gone to rehab herself, Krista gently manages to persuade Terese to let her book her into a rehab that David (Takaya Honda) told her about.

8) Paul and Terese share a brief moment

The next day, Terese asks Susan to manage Eirini Rising when she is away at the rehab clinic. But Karl and Susan make a shock request: she should step down from her role permanently at Eirini.

They have realised that if she doesn’t resign, she will be forced out anyway by those impacted by the gas leak.

A shocked Terese is forced to agree and is subject to a walk of shame as she gathers her things and leaves, watched on by the residents who were caught up in her chaos.

A loyal Paul stays with her as she confesses everything to the police and gets ready to head to rehab.

Before going, Terese tries to talk to Paul about their conversation the other night. Reassuring her it can until she’s back, what’s in store for their relationship on her return?

9) JJ notices tension between his mum

On Wednesday, Remi blames Cara’s new concerns about using an anonymous donor on Felix’s offer. Meanwhile, JJ and Dex agree to Felix’s return to the Rodwells’.

With Wendy away, Andrew is glad that his brother has moved back in and hosts a barbeque to mark the occasion.

As the Rodwells and Varga-Murphys come together, JJ notices his mums seem awkward. Trying to get to the bottom of it, he overhears them discussing how Felix is a trigger and things are only going to get harder with him back on the street.

Remi suggests they pause their baby plans until things settle, leaving JJ sad that Felix is causing problems for his mums.

His mums’ decision leaves JJ having to make a big choice – does he need to make a sacrifice for the sake of his family? He can see that Felix has changed but Cara and Remi come first.

Taking Felix aside, he makes a huge decision and asks Felix to leave Erinsborough!

10) Cara and Remi are rocked by JJ’s decision

The following day sees the aftermath of JJ’s snap decision, as the respective families try to get their heads around the news. Andrew isn’t ready to lose his brother again, while Cara and Remi can’t work out JJ’s sudden change of heart, assuming they must have fallen out.

They’re both shocked to find out that they’re the reason JJ asked Felix to leave.

They plead with their son, telling him that he doesn’t have to do this, but JJ’s mind is made up – having his dad on the street interferes with their family dynamic and he wants to stop it in its tracks.

11) Felix seeks a new chapter

Felix is at a loss for what to do next, so turns to his faith for answers. He soon gets some divine intervention when he receives a job offer from his church, and it seems that it’s meant to be.

Holly, who has become close to her colleague in recent weeks, is devastated that Felix is leaving. How will she cope without him?

Felix reassures her that she’s strong enough now to manage her anxiety, before he departs the street next Thursday in a bittersweet goodbye.

12) Nicolette reverts to her old ways

Meanwhile, Nicolette and Aaron (Matt Wilson) are getting ready for their meeting with a representative from the Family Court for Aaron’s adoption application.

Aaron asked Nicolette to formalise their parenting arrangement after their recent conflict when her doubts about his parenting in the wake of his grief over David were revealed from notes on her phone.

David, Isla’s biological father, recorded their parenting agreement in a video message. However, Aaron realised he needed more.

Nicolette’s distracted when she finds out about Mel and her dad’s history. Aaron asks Nicolette to stay focused on the task at hand; she needs to focus on formalising the adoption process for the sake of her family.

But it’s not long before she reverts to her old ways and goes behind Aaron and Vic’s back, warning Mel off by revealing details of her father’s promiscuous past.

Elsewhere, Jane realises it is going to be a battle for Vic’s love when he declines a dinner invite, wanting to take time out to decide where his feelings lie.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 4th November (Episode 9140 / 237)

Melanie makes a drastic decision.

The Share House face a moral dilemma.

Paul is confronted by a passionate advance.

Tuesday 5th November (Episode 9141 / 238)

Jane is confronted by a wave of revelations.

Terese faces a crisis of conscience.

Remi’s fears amp up.

Wednesday 6th November (Episode 9142 / 239)

A Ramsay Street resident wears the fallout of their actions.

In the face of change, JJ makes an agonising request.

Thursday 7th November (Episode 9143 / 240)

The impact of a decision ripples through Ramsay Street.

Nicolette reverts to her old ways.

Felix receives a sign from God.

Monday 11th November (Episode 9144 / 241)

Jane’s moral compass is tested.

Susan and Karl enlist Harold on a mission.

Melanie closes a chapter.

Tuesday 12th November (Episode 9145 / 242)

A new arrival causes a splash.

Jane makes a tough decision.

Melanie’s confronted with the truth.

Paul catches up with an old friend.

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 9146 / 243)

Nicolette faces the fallout of her interference.

Cara and Remi ask Aaron a life-changing question.

A newcomer ruffles the Share House’s feathers.

Thursday 14th November (Episode 9147 / 244)

Byron makes a mess.

Cara pushes herself to the brink.

Krista puts her foot down.