5 Hollyoaks Spoilers for Next Week – 28th to 30th October

Next week on Hollyoaks, Frankie turns to Lucas, Mercedes puts pressure on Grace, and Misbah makes a shocking discovery.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 28th to Wednesday 30th October.

1) Will Grace give in to Mercedes?

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), who is currently battling bowel cancer. Some weeks back, she was informed by Misbah (Harvey Virdi) that the hospital was unable to source the drugs that she needed to help fight her cancer.

Searching for a solution, Mercedes reached out to Freddie (Charlie Clapham), who she knew was sourcing drugs to keep his daughter Lexi’s (Marnie Fletcher) epilepsy at bay. Unfortunately, a blow-up saw Freddie spend a night in the lock-up, and as a result, he vowed to clean up his life.

Stuck with no other avenues, Mercedes called up her best friend and Freddie’s wife Grace (Tamara Wall). Initially, Grace was against the idea, but when Mercedes upped the ante, turning to blackmail, Grace was backed into a corner.

Since Lexi was diagnosed with epilepsy, the belief has been that she had fallen. Unbeknownst to Freddie, it was actually Grace’s son Curtis (Reuben Shepherd) who pushed her, resulting in her life-threatening illness.

Next week, Mercedes once again turns to her friend – she begins piling the pressure on Grace, emphasising that she is desperate for the drugs.

Grace is well aware, but is cautious about the ramifications if she’s caught. For Mercedes, it’s a no-brainer – they both have a lot to lose if Grace doesn’t hold up her end of the bargain…

2) JJ’s condition worsens

The last few weeks haven’t been great for JJ (Ryan Mulvey) either. After raping his sister, the teenager was arrested and only a few weeks ago was supposed to face trial.

That is until he collapsed outside the courtroom.

Rushed to hospital, the tests came back revealing that he was suffering from leukaemia and would have to undergo immediate treatment. Although he’s been undergoing chemo, it seems the treatment plan hasn’t been working as the doctors expected.

Next week, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) arrives at the hospital with his father Jack (Jimmy McKenna) with the intention of finding out whether he is a match for a bone marrow donation. However, when the pair arrive at the hospital, they find that JJ has run away.

Planning to leave, JJ hides out in the village and pens a note for his sister Frankie (Isabelle Smith). Fortunately, he is spotted by Mercedes just in time as he collapses in front of her and Nancy (Jessica Fox).

Once he’s rehospitalised, there’s another blow – JJ has pneumonia.

Will he survive to face trial?

3) Frankie confronts JJ…

With the reality of JJ’s illness becoming known, Frankie is finding herself at a loss more and more each day. The past few weeks, she has watched as her brother’s condition worsened.

Not only that, but she’s also struggled watching her father feel torn between his twin children. The weight of the pressure became too much for her during the time jump where she turned to drinking to help soothe her pain.

Next week, Frankie finds herself worrying that she might end up needing to be JJ’s donor if Darren turns out not to be a match. Realising that this is eating her up, Frankie makes the decision to confront JJ.

Finding him outside, Frankie approaches her brother in his wheelchair, demanding to know the truth about why he abused her.

Looking her in the eyes as his life slowly escapes him, will JJ be able to open up to his sister?

4) …and turns to Lucas for comfort

Unfortunately, what JJ has to say may not appease Frankie as she would have hoped.

Soon after the chat, Frankie turns to the drink.

After being taken home by Nancy, she finds herself opening up to Lucas (Oscar Curtis).

As the pair embrace in bed, Frankie leans in for a kiss…

5) Is Abe’s web coming undone?

Since the time jump, Abe (Tyler Conti) has been keeping a secret – Cleo McQueen (Nadie Mulkerrin) hasn’t been in Bali like he has led everyone to believe. In fact, she’s locked in a small, confined space in his house in the village.

Prior to the time jump, Abe was mentally abusing Cleo, using his influence to degrade her into staying with him. Slowly, the violence escalated and he hit her.

As she tried to escape, she was involved in an accident, where she believed she was responsible for killing Abe’s mother Marie (Rita Simons) – only Marie is still very much alive!

For the last few weeks, Abe has been convincing Cleo that her confinement is the best thing for her, and that he truly loves her – even going so far as to propose to her with the ring he later used to ask Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) to marry him with.

Next week, Abe begins to sense that there is something going on with Peri, and turns to Cleo, who offers him some advice on how to keep her happy.

Cleo tries to convince Abe to ensure that Peri is excited about the idea of getting married – after all, if he’s going to keep up his façade, he needs to ensure she has no idea that Cleo is the real bride… or so she believes.

As Cleo falls deeper into Abe’s clutches, it seems that his ruse may come to an abrupt end.

Doing an internal audit, Misbah notices something very strange on the hospital’s records. Cleo’s swipe pass has been used several times at Dee Valley Hospital.

Knowing that Cleo is overseas in Bali – or so everyone believes – Misbah is stumped…

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 28th October (Episode 6479)

The Osbornes are racked with worry when a family member goes missing.

One resident finds themselves in hot water.

Will Grace risk everything to help a friend?

Tuesday 29th October (Episode 6480)

One resident challenges their abuser.

Robbie makes a promise.

Wednesday 30th October (Episode 6481)

Abe turns to an unlikely source for relationship advice.

Emotions get to one villager, who makes a shock declaration.