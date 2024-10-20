6 Hollyoaks Spoilers for Next Week – 21st to 23rd October

Next week on Hollyoaks, Marie questions her new relationship, Darren is stuck between a rock and a hard place and Donny hatches a dangerous plan to make a quick buck.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 21st to Wednesday 23rd October.

1) Will Marie pull the pin on her new romance?

The secret romance between Tony (Nick Pickard) and Marie (Rita Simons) has been simmering for a few weeks now and after this week, where Tony ghosted Marie, it looked like there could be some trouble. But next week, things take a turn.

With the pair secretly seeing one another, Tony invites Marie over for a date – a tea and cake date to be precise.

When Marie arrives, it’s clear that the tension between the two is palpable, and they could be the next hot couple to take the village by storm. However, when Tony’s ex-wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) returns at an inopportune time, Marie finds herself hiding in the flat – will their romance be outed?

Later in the week, Diane can’t help but blank Tony. She’s upset about how their marriage ended, and devastated more so now that the divorce papers have been signed. Deep down, there’s a part of her that believes her drinking problem is to blame for the breakdown of their marriage.

Finally, as Tony goads her into talking, Marie spies the pair sharing a tender moment.

As Marie and Diane share a close bond, will the guilt of seeing the pair together push Marie to put the breaks on her romance with Tony in favour of her dear friend?

2) Dillon blanks Lucas

Ever since returning to the village, Lucas (Oscar Curtis) couldn’t wait to reignite the flame that he and boyfriend Dillon (Nathaniel Dass) had prior to his going away.

Unfortunately for Lucas, he had no idea that Dillon was hiding a secret – that he was in fact the father of Leah’s baby, following a one-night stand between the pair.

When confronted by Frankie (Isabelle Smith) who threatened to reveal all, Dillon decided to end things with Lucas, once and for all.

Next week, Dillon continues to push Lucas away. With his father occupied, sister gone and now his boyfriend too, will Lucas be able to move forward?

3) Sienna finds an ally in Vicky

With Sienna (Anna Passey) still behind bars, now charged with Ethan’s (Matthew James-Bailey) murder, she demands to see Vicky (Anya Lawrence). It’s no secret that the pair aren’t friends – especially after the spectacle Vicky made at Sienna and Ethan’s wedding, which led to a smackdown between the pair.

Vicky’s struggling too – not only has she lost her ex Ethan, but her boyfriend Robbie (Charlie Wernham) dumped her after finding out that she still held a flame for her ex. Next week, it’s her father Donny’s (Louis Emerick) turn to find out the truth.

When Donny learns that Robbie and Vicky have seemingly reconciled, it’s one thing. But when Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) reveals exactly what explosive allegations Vicky made at the wedding – that she and Ethan’s affair over Christmas ended in her falling pregnant and him paying her to have an abortion – it’s another.

Hesitant about taking Vicky to the prison, Donny relents and the pair front Sienna.

Revealing what’s made her want to see Vicky, Sienna wants to know about the impact that Dave’s (Dominic Power) death had on his little brother – whether it could’ve been enough to see Ethan jump off the roof of the reception venue.

When Vicky reveals that not only does she believe Ethan wouldn’t have taken his own life, but that she doesn’t think Sienna pushed him either, the jailbird mum realises that she may just have a new ally – her (now former!) love rival, Vicky…

4) Darren’s dilemma

Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is stuck between a rock and a hard place next week, as he struggles to cope with the mounting pressure his abusive son JJ’s (Ryan Mulvey) illness is putting on his family.

As they anxiously await the results of JJ’s leukaemia treatment, there’s a concern that the chemotherapy may not be working. What’s eating JJ even more is that he misses his family.

Darren, who has maintained a bedside vigil, only has tough love for his son – he wants him to recover, so he can face trial for sexually abusing his sister Frankie.

The guilt soon begins to mount again JJ – will he take drastic action to stop his father’s pain?

5) Is James alive?

Ste (Kieron Richardson) has been struggling ever since rousing from his coma.

Not only did he learn that his daughter Leah (Ela-May Demircan) had given birth to a baby boy, and that his son Lucas (Oscar Curtis) had been carted off to Young Offenders, he also learnt that his beloved husband James (Gregory Finnegan) had been killed in the bomb blast that left him comatose for a year.

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for Ste, who believed James was still alive. When he learnt that his sister Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) had sold the Nightingale house to pay for Leah and Lucas’s respective costs, he was livid. He entered the house in search of James, but instead frightened the new owners.

This week, he overheard his new confidante Rex (Jonny Labey) in conversation, telling a mysterious person that Ste believes James has died and that they should keep it that way.

Next week, Ste is more sure than ever that James is still alive. Despite his sister’s arguments to the contrary – that his mind is playing tricks on him – Ste is adamant that he needs to get to the truth.

Leela and Joel (Rory Speed-Douglas) try to steer Ste in the right direction – looking after his newly released son. Although he puts on a front, Ste refuses to back down. As far as he’s concerned, James is still alive and Rex knows the truth…

6) Donny’s dangerous plan

Meanwhile, Donny’s having dramas elsewhere. Ever since proposing to Misbah (Harvey Virdi), the pair have been on cloud nine.

Misbah cannot wait to begin planning her wedding, but Donny’s a little more reserved. He can’t seem to shake his worry about the mounting expenses – while he wants Misbah to have the perfect day, he knows that comes at a cost.

After clashing with Robbie over his renewed romance with Vicky, noting that he doesn’t trust him one little bit, Donny soon learns that Robbie has something over him.

As the money troubles continue to take centre stage, Donny devises a plan with Robbie that could see them both benefit.

Hatching a plan that would see Donny fake a break in at his house and then claim the costs on insurance, Robbie has his girlfriend’s father exactly where he wants him. However, when things go belly up, the get-rich-quick scheme could have dramatic ramifications on them both…

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 21st October (Episode 6476)

Tony and Marie can’t stay away from each other, but are they flying too close to the sun?

Vicky has a confession to make.

Ste is pointing fingers.

Tuesday 22nd October (Episode 6477)

Donny makes a deal with the devil.

Grace fears for her brother.

Loved-up Marie puts on the brakes.

Wednesday 23rd October (Episode 6478)

Ste hatches a plan to play the long game.

Misbah makes a discovery.

A dad crumbles in an impossible situation.