Next week on Hollyoaks, Abe proposes to Cleo, Ste finds solace in Rex, and Frankie makes an explosive discovery that could rip a couple apart.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 14th to Wednesday 16th October.

1) Abe proposes to Cleo

Since the time jump, Abe (Tyler Conti) has spent his time wooing young Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell). Despite her mother Leela (Kirsty-Lee Porter) and step-father Joel’s (Rory Douglas-Speed) previous hesitation at the relationship, this week they decided to play along with the romance in order to lend Abe enough rope to hang himself.

However, next week, it seems that Abe has taken this as a sign that he should take things to an entirely new level.

When the pair have a scheduled date that Abe doesn’t arrive at, Peri finds herself down in the dumps at The Dog. Turning to the drink to ease her pain, Peri begins to drown her sorrows. It’s Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) who comes across her and has some news that may help placate things – he saw Abe with a ring box!

While it does help Peri, the reason behind Abe’s no-show is far more sinister – he’s been keeping Cleo locked up in his apartment for some time now and her health has been on a downward spiral ever since she tried to escape a few weeks ago.

Realising that she’s in desperate need of medication to help heal her, Abe tries his best to come up with a solution.

Not wanting Peri to ask questions, Abe concocted a plan to dupe Peri further – propose to her.

It’s Marie (Rita Simon) who is the voice of reason, confirming to Peri that although Abe has a bad boy past, she genuinely believes that her son is a changed man.

Heeding Marie’s advice, Peri returns home to find Abe has purchased her roses, champagne and a ring. Down on one knee, Abe pops the question – will Peri agree to marry Abe?

2) Sienna’s family are torn

This week saw the wedding from hell unfold for Sienna Blake (Anna Passey). When she finally got around to marrying the love of her life Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey), fate took a turn.

Despite knowing that Ethan had cheated on her with Vicky (Anya Lawrence) over the Christmas period, what she didn’t know was much more dire.

Arriving at the Church following the ceremony, Vicky made an announcement – not only had she and Ethan slept together, but she subsequently found out that she was pregnant and Ethan paid for her to have an abortion.

It was then the gloves came off and Sienna and Vicky had it out on the lawn out the front of the Church. Several hours later, Ethan fell from the roof of the reception venue to his death.

Now, Sienna has been arrested – and not because of the video that Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) found of Sienna telling her brother that if he cheated on her again, she’d kill him.

Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wenham) paid for a mysterious man to tell police exactly what he saw – Sienna push Ethan.

Next week, as Sienna is holed up in prison, Maxine refuses to visit the woman who she believes killed her brother, while Sienna’s father Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) and sisters Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) and Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) stay firmly on Sienna’s side.

Will the rift tear the family further apart?

3) Leela cops the blame

Next week, Ste (Kieron Richardson) has recovered enough to be discharged from hospital. When released into the care of his sister Leela, he’s adamant that he wants to return to the home that he and late husband James (Gregory Finnegan) shared together.

Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as he would hope.

Leela is forced to confirm that whilst he was laying comatose in hospital, she and Joel made the tough decision to sell the Nightingale house – James and Ste’s marital home – in order to cover the cost of Lucas’s (Oscar Curtis) solicitor and Leah’s (Ela-May Demircan) university fees.

Irate, Ste assigns blame to Leela – not only for selling the house, but that Lucas has found himself in a young offenders’ institution and Leah got herself pregnant.

Could this be the beginning of the end of the bond between the siblings?

4) Ste finds comfort in Rex

Needing to get out following his blow-up with Leela, Ste decides to take baby James for their first outing – just down to Price Slice, of course.

However, when they run into Rex (Jonny Labey) who attempts to help Ste, it’s fireworks. Ste blames Rex for James’s death, and believes that there is no coming back from that.

Rex is desperate to make amends with his once-lover and explains that he is on the road to redemption, and hopes Ste will come with him on the journey.

As the pair talk, Ste finds himself breaking down in Rex’s arms – is the start of something new for the couple?

5) Frankie makes the connection

The biggest secret around the village is the identity of the father of Leah’s baby James.

Although viewers have been let in on the fact that it is most likely Dillon (Nathaniel Dass) – who also happens to be the boyfriend of Lucas, baby James’s uncle – the secret has stayed well under wraps amongst the residents.

This hasn’t deterred young sleuth Frankie (Isabelle Smith), who believes she has put the pieces of the puzzle together.

With Lucas’s release from young fffenders imminent, she confronts Dillon. Will the truth find its way out?

6) Will Tony and Marie take things to the next level?

Tony and Marie have kept their developing relationship fairly close to their chests. With Marie being a close friend of Tony’s ex-wife Diane (Alex Fletcher), the pair are desperate to ensure that she doesn’t find out before she needs to.

Unfortunately, that plan could all come crumbling down now that Tony’s son Ro (Ava Webster) has caught the pair snogging.

Next week, Tony chooses to ghost Marie. How will this bode for the simmering new couple?

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 14th October (Episode 6473)

Tony breaks some difficult news to Ste, which sends him spiralling.

One resident races against time.

An arrest divides a family.

Tuesday 15th October (Episode 6474)

Ste breaks down as he is overwhelmed with emotions.

Has a friend discovered a secret that could break up more than a relationship?

One resident is stood up.

A romantic dinner doesn’t go to plan when someone has to cover up their sinister behaviour.

Wednesday 16th October (Episode 6475)

An ultimatum leads to a tough decision.

Two residents can’t seem to stay away from each other.