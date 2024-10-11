Next week on Neighbours, Terese falls off the wagon, JJ discovers Cara’s desire for another baby, the Rodwells attend marriage counselling and the Boylesque plans face further setbacks.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 14th to Thursday 17th October.

1) Terese moves towards old habits

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has been getting closer to ex-husband Paul (Stefan Dennis) since Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and her step-children Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) left the street last month.

Next Monday, we see Terese try to assure a worried Susan (Jackie Woodburne) that despite feeling a connection to Paul, she will resist going there again. But she almost breaks her word after she receives a phone call from homesick Nell and Paul offers her comfort with a hug.

The emotional turmoil of recent events starts to take its toll and the temptation to break her sobriety and use alcohol as a coping mechanism begins.

After Terese is tempted by a bottle of wine, left as a gift at Eirini Rising, she remains strong until she discovers that Susan has accidentally let slip to Paul that she may have feelings for him.

Growing anxious about where this could lead, she takes the bottle home and drinks when it all gets too much.

2) Wendy realises how much her marriage is on rocky ground

Andrew (Lloyd Will) was suspended last week after taking his relationship frustrations to work and shouting at a junior officer and suspect inappropriately.

In light of this, Wendy (Candice Leask) is seriously concerned that things are falling apart for them. She insists they talk immediately and says he can no longer put it off after he rejected her gesture to talk over dinner last week.

When they finally talk, Andrew admits that he has realised he can’t move past the thought of her and Quinn (Louis Lè) together and it has tarnished their successful marriage.

Wendy is shocked to discover the seriousness of Andrew’s feelings and insists that they attend marriage counselling. Andrew, worn down by their constant fighting, agrees – will counselling get them back on track?

3) JJ discovers that his Mum wants to have another baby

JJ (Riley Bryant) accidentally discovers the letter his Mum, Cara (Sara West), wrote to herself before her 40th birthday. The letter reveals that one of his mum’s dreams is to have another baby, another sibling for him and 15-year-old brother Dex (Marley Williams).

JJ decides to show the letter to Remi (Naomi Rukavina), who broaches the subject with Cara. Cara claims that it is only a dream and she never expected it to become a reality for practical reasons.

However, despite her hesitations, Remi decides to be open to the prospect of another child.

4) Holly faces up to her PTSD

Last week saw Felix (James Beaufort) learning the ropes at The Tram after Karl gave him a job. Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) told her dad she disapproved after his first shift, not admitting that it was because Felix had highlighted her symptoms of PTSD as a result of her recent experiences with Heath (Ethan Panizza) and Justin (Richard Sutherland).

Felix offered Holly a self-help book on dealing with trauma, but when he discovers that Holly has thrown the book away next week, he decides to persevere and find another way to get her to read it.

Holly remains resistant until she accidentally injures Susan. When she becomes startled again, she abruptly swings round and hurts her step-mum, giving her a much-needed wake-up call.

Finally facing up to her issues since the outback and siege, Holly decides to give Felix’s book a chance.

5) Terese battles temptation

Feeling ashamed after falling off the wagon, Terese decides that she needs a new project to keep her busy. When she declares to Susan and Jane (Annie Jones) that she has decided to re-landscape her front garden, her best friends show their support, not realising what is driving her.

Elsewhere, Paul asks Leo (Tim Kano) about Terese’s renewed feelings for him. He reassures his son that he will stick to his word and keep his distance from the woman he loves.

Meanwhile, Susan checks in on Terese about her feelings for Paul after their heart-to-heart at the day spa last week where she told Susan how reassuring it is for her to have him around, but Terese assures her that all is well.

Finding Gino (Shane McNamara) dealing with a delivery of wine at Eirini Rising, Terese offers to help sort it which only leads to further temptation. She takes one of the bottles but is interrupted by Krista (Majella Davis) before she gets a chance to drink it.

Not long after the spate of students stealing the residents’ items, an angry Moira (Robyn Arthur) tells Karl and Susan that her wine has been stolen and demands another investigation into the goings on at Eirini Rising.

6) Krista faces further Boylesque setbacks

As Boylesque preparations begin to shape up, Krista is thrilled with the progress the boys are making. She also basks in the glory of praise from Paul for taking the initiative to install a new piano bar in the hotel foyer.

But the reprieve in their rivalry ends when she finds out that Moira and Hilary (Anne Scott-Pendlebury) are set to launch a campaign to cancel the event.

Gino (Shane McNamara) and Leo reassure Krista that Moira has gone too far, but Paul disagrees. He takes the view that the Eirini residents are a part of the community he doesn’t want to alienate, and if the event costs him business it’ll be down to Krista.

7) Vic’s feelings are holding him back

Last week, we saw Victor Stone (Craig Hall) return after leaving his children in the lurch earlier this year when he found out his terminal cancer was in remission, jeopardising their bid to secure a stake in Leo’s business. Upon his surprise return, he offered the pair $100,000 as a peace offering and a way to repay their debts, but both were reluctant.

After deliberations, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) decide to accept their dad’s offer of money, while making it clear that this will not be in exchange for their forgiveness.

Vic accepts his kids’ stance and pledges to transfer the money immediately, regardless of their terms. The siblings are relieved until Vic announces that he is looking for a business nearby so he is around if they change their minds about forgiving him in the future.

Later, Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) attends a hospital check-up for osteoporosis and bumps into Vic who’s volunteering at the hospital to return the kindness someone showed him during treatment. Vic insists that Melanie doesn’t disclose this to anyone, a request that pains her when she realises how harsh his children have been to him lately.

Melanie tells Vic that she can see he has changed, but she’s thrown when he hints that he still likes her romantically.

Also next week, Jane takes the final step in her recent breakup as she sells Mike’s (Guy Pearce) motorbike. Yet she’s frustrated to discover that the buyer has put it up for sale for more than they paid her.

She’s furious when she learns that Vic is the mystery buyer, and as she goes to confront him, she vows to never trust him again.

Vic is genuinely remorseful, having made the purchase anonymously to ease the burden of what he knew was a painful task for Jane. He admits to Melanie that he feels partly responsible for the breakup, resulting in Melanie revealing Vic’s version of events to Jane.

Mel asks Jane to give Vic another chance to explain, and when Jane listens to Vic’s story of guilt, she decides it’s time to set the record straight. She admits that Vic actually did them a favour, pushing her to do what was needed to end her and Mike’s engagement.

With a weight off both their shoulders, Jane and Vic are back on better terms but Byron remains cautious for his mum.

8) The Rodwell rift deepens

Sadie (Emerald Chan) is relieved to hear that her parents have decided to go to marriage counselling, hoping that it will get them back on track. Wendy embraces the opportunity to speak about her long-held insecurities about her identity and relationship with her culture.

In the session, she assures Andrew that her decision to embrace this aspect of herself, with the support of Quinn, was not connected to an attraction to him.

Andrew absorbs this news but is more resistant to opening up in the session, only acknowledging that the relationship with Quinn has caused a shift in their marriage.

Later, he confides in Aaron that he doesn’t know if he can trust Wendy anymore but Aaron suggests that solving marriage issues is not like his usual role of solving a crime.

Aaron’s words have the opposite effect, as Andrew goes into detective mode, tracking down Quinn’s number and planning to ask for his version of events. Yet he’s shocked when an angry Wendy turns up to meet him instead!

9) Aaron is caught with his pants down

With the help of Sam (Henrietta Graham), Leo and some disappearing ink pens, Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Krista manage to stop the petition to end the Boylesque event.

With the event confirmed as going ahead, Aaron decides to test the limits of his tear-away pants so that nothing goes wrong on the night. But when he rushes to respond to an emergency at The Waterhole, he forgets that he has them on and only makes it halfway across the complex before they rip and he’s exposed from the waist down.

Hilary happens to be there and gets photographic evidence, before revealing that she’s going to lodge a complaint with the police, whilst also promising to picket the upcoming event.

But a determined Krista is going to let nothing stand in her way of making Boylesque a great success.

10) Wendy and Andrew take time out

Wendy confronts Andrew on the revelation that he contacted Quinn behind her back after their marriage counselling session.

Andrew only makes things worse when he takes her phone to check her messages, proving his mistrust. He attempts an apology as he realises that he has taken things too far.

The next day, once she has had some time to cool off, Wendy invites her husband along for an excursion to see an Ancient Chinese Fashion exhibition in the city. Desperate for the opportunity to make things up to his wife, Andrew tries to really hear her during their trip but is it too little too late?

11) Felix comes between Nell and JJ’s reunion

After struggling to talk over the phone since his new relationship went long-distance, JJ is over the moon to when he gets a text to say that Nell is on a bus to visit him.

Despite his recent return to Erinsborough High after being expelled, the excitement influences him to skip school and take the opportunity to spend time with Nell in person.

Felix, JJ’s biological father, spots them sneaking off and follows them. Felix confronts JJ about skipping school and threatens to tell his mums. Shocked, JJ attempts to call Felix out on his hypocrisy, but Felix reveals that it is because he doesn’t want JJ to make the same mistakes he did.

As the two come to an agreement, could this be a new start for their relationship now that Felix looks set to be sticking around in Erinsborough?

12) Terese struggles to hide her alcoholism

At the end of next week, Terese starts to suffer from alcohol withdrawals each time she tries to stop drinking.

Despite her efforts to cover it up, those around her start to notice that she isn’t her usual self and Terese decides to take the day off to hide away at home. Just when she thinks she’s managed to hide her relapse, she is shocked to discover that her step-daughter Nell has used her key to let herself in and catches her in the act.

Will Nell keep her secret or share it with her friends and family?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 14th October (Episode 9128)

JJ and Remi are shocked by an accidental discovery.

Terese feels the pull of old habits.

Holly faces the truth.

Tuesday 15th October (Episode 9129)

Terese’s resolve is tested.

Jane heralds in a new chapter.

Melanie’s forbidden affection grows.

Krista’s win is short-lived.

Wednesday 16th October (Episode 9130)

Jane is confronted by an anonymous gesture.

Aaron finds himself in a compromising position.

Thursday 17th October (Episode 9131)

Terese struggles to hide her secret.

JJ is caught out.

Monday 21st October (Episode 9132)

Cara resolves to do the right thing by JJ.

Dex worries he’s becoming a burden to his family.

Karl’s accusation causes shockwaves. Terese’s lies snowball.

Tuesday 22nd October (Episode 9133)

A raunchy performance leads to a spark of romance.

Cara acts on her suspicions.

Terese can’t escape her own demons.

Wednesday 23rd October (Episode 9134)

Melanie and Jane find themselves on a crash course to collision.

Karl entertains an exciting offer.

The Share House searches for a new housemate.

Thursday 24th October (Episode 9135)

Sadie puts Byron in an awkward position.

Melanie takes charge of her romantic future.

Jane makes a bold move.