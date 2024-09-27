Next week on Emmerdale, Moira is faced with a tough decision, Arthur makes a shocking claim, Aaron and Mackenzie’s plan is foiled, and sparks fly for Chas and Liam.

1) Moira makes a tough decision after multiple deaths

The effects of Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) brain tumour looks set to threaten her family’s livelihood next week, following a devastating incident on Butlers Farm.

Moira is currently living with a non-cancerous meningioma, which has caused erratic behaviour, memory loss, and seizures. Specialists have currently advised Moira to follow an active monitoring treatment plan—otherwise known as ‘watch and wait’—as opposed to immediately opting for surgery, with Moira put on medication to control the seizures.

With Cain currently away visiting dad Zac (Steve Halliwell), who has been taken ill in Scotland, a worried Matty (Ash Palmisciano) turns up at Butlers with his holdall next week to keep an eye on his mum.

Moira is a bit put out, pointing out that she’s more than capable of handling things on her own, but both Matty and Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) continue to be concerned by her behaviour.

Despite their difference over the past few months, Moira and Ruby’s (Beth Cordingly) terrifying experience together in the barn has actually managed to bring the sister-in-laws together, now that Ruby knows that Moira’s odd behaviour, including headbutting her, was down to the tumour.

The two are chatting in the kitchen when they are interrupted by Mack, who informs Moira that the sheep have managed to escape. All eyes turn on Moira being responsible, and she reluctantly agrees to not go out on her own any more.

But escapees aren’t the only issue when, out in the field later on, Mack and Matty notice that several of the sheep are lying in the field not moving. The call goes out to vet Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick), who soon confirms to a devastated Moira that the majority of them are dead, with another in a bad state.

As Moira struggles to remember what happened, and if she is somehow responsible, the sad realisation comes that she really needs to stop working on the farm completely.

Later in the week, Moira and Ruby meet up again to put the world to rights, and confide in each other about their respective problems. Moira worries for her uncertain future as she awaits her follow-up tests, whilst Ruby is also full of mixed emotions as she reveals it’s the day of her estranged mother Helen’s cremation.

2) Aaron and Mackenzie’s plan is foiled

Elsewhere, having now decided to stay on in the village and accept a job at Brook Cottage Surgery, John (Oliver Farnworth) still remains something of a mystery to many of the villagers, new boss Liam (Jonny McPherson) included.

Liam is curious about John’s relationship with Aaron (Danny Miller), who John has been having secret hook-ups with, but John doesn’t want to talk about it.

John could soon find himself inadvertently becoming Aaron’s accomplice as well his his lover however…

Early in the week, PC Swirling (Andy Moore) approaches Aaron on Main Street to question him about some stolen smartwatches. With John approaching, Aaron feigns ignorance as Swirling informs him that his car was spotted speeding away from the scene of the crime.

Whilst a quick inspection of the boot of Aaron’s car doesn’t provide Swirling with any evidence to pin on him, Aaron knows that Swirling will be watching him like a hawk from now on, leaving him with something of a dilemma.

Mack comes up with the idea of using John’s van to shift their dodgy goods, but when Aaron comes up with a less suspicious reason to ask whether he can borrow it, John refuses.

Aaron decides to resort to underhand tactics instead, and manages to swipe the keys whilst John is distracted. Knowing that John should be out of the way now that he’s employed, Aaron and Mack fill up the van with the smart watches.

But when Aaron later returns, he’s shocked to find the van is empty…

Is someone onto them?

3) Charles and Laurel’s fling is revealed

Meanwhile, Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) and Charles’s (Kevin Mathurin) unexpected dalliance soon becomes public knowledge.

The pair had been arguing over Laurel’s plans to modernise the village harvest festival this week, when their anger turned into unbridled passion.

Next week, Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) has seen that the pair have since been awkward around each other, and is soon quizzing Laurel about what’s gone down.

It doesn’t take long for the truth to come out, which Nicola finds hilarious, whilst simultaneously wondering why they’ve not taken things any further.

When Charles and Laurel meet to discuss things properly, the two decide it would be in their best interests to forget it ever happened. But that idea soon goes out of the window as they give in to temptation.

Later, as the two bask in the afterglow, Laurel’s son Arthur (Alfie Clarke) is horrified when he returns home to find his mum and Charles together.

Laurel begs Arthur not to tell anyone…

4) Arthur makes a shocking claim about John

That could be the least of Laurel’s worries however, when she in turn discovers what appears to be a shocking revelation about her son.

17-year-old Arthur seems to have had a boost of confidence since returning from Australia last month, and head has been quickly turned by the village’s latest arrival, John.

April (Amelia Flanagan) doesn’t think Arthur stands a chance with a man literally twice his age, but Arthur is keen to show his maturity as he attempts to flirt with John anyway.

Of course a smitten Arthur doesn’t get anywhere, but he later covers up his failure by claiming to April that he and John have just slept together.

In spectacularly bad timing, Laurel approaches the pair and overhears Arthur’s claim. Furious that John would get involved with her son, Laurel is quickly on the warpath as she heads to The Woolpack, with a mortified Arthur in pursuit.

“Laurel is really freaked out,” Charlotte Bellamy explains. “She immediately thinks that John’s taking advantage. Little does she know that obviously Arthur is lying, which will come out.”

“It’s really about Arthur’s insecurity,” Charlotte adds. “Wanting to be cool and experienced as a young gay man, rather than being seen as a novice.”

Finding John in the pub, Laurel rips into him as she publicly accuses the 35-year-old of sleeping with her teenage son, an allegation that a flabbergasted John of course denies.

In the midst of the arguing, Arthur manages to let slip about Laurel and Charles’s fling, just as Laurel’s ex-husband Jai (Chris Bisson) walks in!

Will Arthur come clean about John before any more damage is done?

5) Sparks fly between Chas and Liam

Also next week, there appears to still be a deep connection between Liam and former flame Chas (Lucy Pargeter), as she confides in him about a new rash.

Liam offers to check Chas over in order to put her mind at rest following her breast cancer, but later finds himself lying to current girlfriend Ella (Paula Lane) about where he had been.

As the two later share a charged look later in the week, could Liam and Chas be tempted to rekindle things?