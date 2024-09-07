Next week on Coronation Street, Dorin and Ruby disappear, Nick has news about Rowan, Lisa teams up with Craig, and it’s a race against time for Billy as Paul begins to fade.

1) Will Billy miss Paul’s final moments?

Tragedy strikes on the street on Monday, as Paul (Peter Ash) loses his 18-month fight with motor neurone disease. And in a cruel twist of fate, beloved husband Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) is stuck on the other side of Weatherfield as Paul faces his final moments.

After Billy heads out to search for this phone, lost during a boozy night out with David (Jack P Shepherd), Todd (Gareth Pierce) and Kit (Jacob Roberts) the night before, Paul begins struggling to breathe.

Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) springs into action, but it soon becomes clear that Paul is fading fast. Summer (Harriet Bibby) calls an ambulance as they will Paul to hold on.

Finally getting hold of Billy on the phone as Paul is rushed to Weatherfield General, Bernie urges him to get to the hospital fast.

But as Billy is forced to run across town, will he make it to the hospital before Paul breathes his last?

“He’s promised Paul that he will be there in his last moment,” Daniel Brocklebank tells EverySoap. “It wouldn’t just be that he wasn’t there at the end either. It would be the fact that he’d spent Paul’s last night on earth, pissed up in a bar somewhere, whereas he could have been at home, snuggled up with him, falling asleep next to him and waking up next to him.”

For extended coverage of this story, with further discussion from both Daniel Brocklebank and Peter Ash, see our article here.

2) Nick reports Rowan

Elsewhere, now that Leanne (Jane Danson) has finally woken up to Rowan’s (Emrhys Cooper) dodgy practices, the focus is now on bringing the slippery Institute leader to justice.

The discovery of countless files, on various members of the Institute, on Rowan’s laptop confirmed to Leanne what everyone had been telling her all along.

Unfortunately when her curiosity got the better of her, after seeing a file named ‘Nick and Toyah’, Leanne was devastated to discover that her partner and sister had been having an affair.

Rowan had been attempting to blackmail Nick (Ben Price) after one of his private investigators had snapped a pic of Nick and Toyah (Georgia Taylor) kissing, but Nick had resisted paying up.

Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) hadn’t been as lucky however, having already been talked into parting with her £40,000 inheritance to invest in a new ‘resource centre’.

Changing her mind after a disastrous ‘malware’ session saw Amy eyes opened to what the Institute was really about, the money she willingly gave them had already disappeared into one of the Institute’s various accounts.

Leanne has vowed to get Amy her money back, but it seems that could be easier said than done.

Next week, Nick has taken the time to compile a notebook detailing all of Rowan’s misdemeanours, and tells Toyah that he’s going to report him for blackmail.

Nick heads down to the police station where he hands the notebook over to Lisa (Vicky Myers), who promises to look into it.

Meanwhile, when Leanne confides in Amy that she actually emailed herself a copy of all the files found on Rowan’s laptop, Amy is buoyed by the news, hoping that it will provide the key to getting her money back.

Later in the week, relations between Leanne and Toyah understandably remain frosty.

Although Leanne has thrown Nick out, she decided that she didn’t want to lose her sister too—though has stopped short of forgiving her.

As the street reels in the news of Paul’s death, Sam (Jude Riordan) urges the two sisters to make things up as they continue to bicker over breakfast, and forget that Nick ever existed.

When Nick later calls over, he has news on Rowan… but will it be good or bad?

3) Ken confides in Cassie

Back at No.1, Amy is lamenting to grandad Ken (William Roache) about how she’s going to have to work countless hours if she has any chance of replacing the £40,000 that she’s lost.

Ken is quietly feeling guilty, having recently had a £50k windfall on his premium bonds, meaning he could help out Amy if he wished and still have £10k left over to play with.

Ken’s win isn’t as secret as he thinks it is though, with employed carer Cassie (Claire Sweeney) having overheard him on the phone to his accountant.

Cassie had been planning to hand her notice in at the time, but has decided to stick around in the hope she might be able to benefit in some way…

When Ken confides in Cassie about his win, she’s secretly dismayed when he explains that he’s debating over gifting the money to Amy.

Will Cassie talk Ken out of it?

3) Will Tracy leave Weatherfield again?

Tracy (Kate Ford) is also in a bit of a dilemma when partner Tommy (Matt Milburn) begs her to return home.

Tracy left husband Steve (Simon Gregson) for the former Weathy County player earlier this year, jetting off with Tommy to his villa in Spain.

However, Tracy returned unexpectedly to No.1 last month, and whilst she bigged up her new life on the continent, Cassie couldn’t resist sticking her oar in—if life is so perfect, then what’s she doing back here?

Tracy eventually admitted to Steve that she was bored. With Tommy busy working all the time, she finds herself rattling around the luxury villa by herself every day.

Tracy has recently been supporting daughter Amy as she battles with the Institute to get her money back, but next week plays her a heartfelt voice message that Tommy has left, pleading with her to return to Spain.

Amy has been grateful to have her mum back at such a stressful time, but will she convince her to give things another go with Tommy O?

4) Dorin and Ruby disappear

Down the street at No.9, there’s good news when Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) learn that the people traffickers Tyrone’s ex Alina (Ruxandra Porojnicu) was called to give evidence against have now been locked up.

Alina made a reluctant return to Weatherfield from Romania for the court case, bringing with her two-year-old son Dorin, who was quickly confirmed as being the product of her previous relationship with Tyrone.

Alina had not planned for Ty to get too attached to his son. But she was left with no option but to leave Dorin in the care of the Dobbs household, when threats were made against her from the gang she was testifying against.

However, whilst the threat is now over, it means that Ty’s time with his soon will soon come to an end, with Alina explaining that she will be coming to pick up Dorin ready to return to Romania.

Ty’s in despair as he watches Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby (Billie Naylor) play with their little brother, knowing that it could be a long time before they ever see him again.

As emotions run high in advance of Alina’s return, Ty opens the back door to call Ruby and Dorin in from the back yard… but is horrified when he realises they’re not there!

5) Betsy confronts Lisa and Carla

Also next week, Betsy (Sydney Martin) is still determined to believe that there’s more to mum Lisa’s relationship with Carla (Alison King) than meets the eye.

The teen has recently made known her disapproval of Lisa spending so much time with Carla, pointing out that it was too soon to replace her other late mum Becky who died three years ago.

Lisa was quick to assure Betsy that there was nothing going on, but that did nothing to quell her suspicions.

“Carla’s straight!” Lisa reminded her.

“So’s spaghetti until you boil it,” Betsy quipped.

In retaliation, Betsy chose to reveal to Lisa that she had witnessed Carla knocking a youth off his bike in the precinct. The lad in question had been one of those harassing Roy (David Neilson), leading to his heart attack, and so when she later caught sight of him about to pass her car on his bike, she opened the door and sent him flying.

Betsy witnessed the whole thing, and ‘persuaded’ Carla into giving her a full-time job at the factory so that she would remain silent.

It remains to be seen what Lisa will do with this information, considering it’s still an open case with no culprit in sight.

When Betsy later comes into the police station to find Lisa and Carla in deep conversation, Betsy lashes out again, and openly insinuates that there is something romantic going on between the pair of them.

Whilst Lisa is left mortified by the accusation, how will Carla react?

6) Lisa teams up with Craig

Later in the week, Lisa is still determined to take down evil Joel (Calum Lill), despite her superiors having closed the case against him.

Lisa has already been warned for continuing her investigation, so knows she has to tread carefully as she and Joel’s ex-fiance Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) try to track down further evidence.

Dee-Dee was able to meet with one of Joel’s former employers last week, and although the firm’s boss quickly closed ranks, his assistant secretly later came to see Dee-Dee with Joel’s former work phone.

Having handed over the phone to Lisa, she goes on to inform Dee-Dee that there are several messages on there with a young female, Ellie, which requires further investigation.

Viewers will remember that Bethany (Lucy Fallon) had previously visited Ellie as she looked into Lauren’s (Cait Fitton) disappearance. Ellie confirmed that her own abuser had been Nathan Curtis (Christopher Harper), strengthening Bethany’s case, but it was later revealed that real abuser Joel had coerced her into saying that.

Lisa asks Craig (Colson Smith) to help her track down Ellie, but warns him that no-one else can find out or they could be at risk of losing their jobs.

Craig is eventually successful in tracking down an address for Ellie, but will she be willing to talk?