6 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 9th to 13th September

Next week on Emmerdale, several lives are on the line when Butlers is rocked by an explosion, Tracy makes a decision about Nate, and a much-loved resident disappears.

1) Caleb tells Cain what he saw

Moira (Natalie J Robb) has been causing concern with her erratic moods and zoning out in recent weeks, with everyone currently unaware that she has been suffering from horrific seizures.

This week has seen Caleb (Will Ash) witness what he believed to be an intimate moment between Moira and her stepson Nate (Jurell Carter).

Given the pair’s history, Cain (Jeff Hordley) had already been paranoid over the two in the past couple of weeks given Moira’s odd behaviour, and is stunned when Caleb reveals that he has seen the pair ‘kissing’.

Cain is quick to confront his wife, who quickly denies anything went on and downplays the incident.

“As far as she’s concerned, that’s not what happened at all,” Natalie J Robb told EverySoap. “But she’s also kind of second guessing because she’s a bit fuzzy with her memory and getting a bit confused. But she absolutely knows there was no intention to do that.”

It’s clear that Cain doesn’t believe Moira, and his incredulity at her explanation only serves to anger Moira, who storms out.

2) Cain confronts Nate

Meanwhile, having made things up with wife Tracy (Amy Wyatt), Nate is now preparing to leave the village for a new job in Shetland with her and daughter Frankie by his side. That is until Caleb turns up to cause further ructions.

Caleb angrily confronts Nate over what he thinks he saw, leaving Tracy heartbroken in the belief that Nate has been carrying on with Moira whilst simultaneously rekindling their own relationship.

Predictably enough, it’s not long before Cain turns up at Tug Ghyll, furious at his son’s apparent betrayal. Nate tries to explain but Cain isn’t interested, punching Nate to the floor.

Tracy begs Cain to stop as he unleashes his rage on Nate. When he does eventually stop, Nate continues to plead his innocence to his dad, but Cain coldly disowns him and storms out.

3) Tracy makes her decision

In the wake of Caleb’s revelation, a devastated Tracy informs Nate that she and Frankie will no longer be moving to Shetland with him.

Nate is dismayed that he’s somehow managed to lose his entire family in one fell swoop, for something that wasn’t even his fault. Tracy stands firm as she later gives Nate only a brief few minutes to explain to Frankie what’s happening and say his goodbyes.

Will an innocent Nate be able to leave the village and his loved ones behind with this hanging over his head though?

4) Moira’s terrified by a face from the past

As Cain returns to Butlers, Moira’s appalled to realise that he has beaten up Nate.

“She’s upset that he’s done that,” Natalie continues. “And then a little bit angry at him, because he’s taken matters too far and made things a lot worse than what they should have been.”

Cain continues to rant at Moira as a strange sense of deja vu comes over her, leading her to slap Cain in shock before he walks out.

Ruby is quick to pay a visit to Moira in the barn to gloat over the situation, with no love lost between the pair since Moira headbutted her.

“I think Ruby just jumps on the bandwagon, with Moira and Ruby having a bit of history,” Beth Cordingly adds “She’s very upset because Moira accused her of flirting with with Cain.”

But even she begins to worry for Moira as she remains oddly unresponsive, absent-mindedly spilling fuel over the barn floor as she attempts to fill the tractor up.

As Ruby’s voice becomes more distant in Moira’s head, it blurs into that of her old adversary and former sister-in-law Emma Barton (Gillian Kearney), who she suddenly sees standing before her in the barn as she flashes back to the events of seven years ago.

Moira raises her shotgun at a horrified Ruby and locks the barn door, ordering ‘Emma’ to stay away from her.

“The PTSD comes through because we’re in the barn where Emma obviously tried to kill me… and my little baby that I didn’t know I was having,” Natalie explains.

“Ruby obviously doesn’t know what is going on, and she’s like, ‘Who’s Emma and who’s James?’ Moira’s actually quite frightened because at that point she believes that’s what she was seeing.”

“Ruby says something quite similar to what Emma said to her just before she tried to kill her in the barn,” Natalie adds. “So she’s really triggered essentially. That’s the PTSD moment where she kind of loses the plot a bit.”

Freaked out, Moira raises the shotgun to the air and pulls the trigger as a warning shot. Sparks fly down from a light bulb above, causing a small fire to take hold.

Ruby desperately tries to grab the shotgun from Moira, but in the struggle ends up being dazed by a blow to the head.

5) The barn goes up in flames!

When a shaken Moira then comes to her senses, she’s confused to find Ruby out cold on the floor. But as she goes to help her, the flames reach the tractor fuel which erupts into a blazing inferno.

The smoke is soon noticed by Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) who is working in a nearby field, but with no luck in trying to get hold of Moira on her mobile, he races over to the barn on the quad.

There he ends up meeting adversary John (Oliver Farnworth) who is equally concerned when they realise someone is in there.

As the pair try to gain entry to the locked barn, Mack manages to get hold of Chas (Lucy Pargeter) who informs Caleb and Cain about the fire.

The three rush up to Butlers where Chas tried to hold Cain back as he races towards the burning barn desperate to get inside and save Moira.

Exactly what happens next is still under wraps, but before long a huge explosion rips through the barn, throwing everyone to the ground.

Who was still inside, and will they make it out alive?

If the pair survive, Beth believes the incident could even provide a turning point for Moira and Ruby.

“Near-death experiences affect people don’t they,” she explains. “If they’ve been through an experience like this, it might be quite a big deal for them. And because they’re both fiery characters, when they clash it’s bad, but also they’re quite passionate, so they also have an understanding of each other, I think.”

6) Will fails to meet his blackmailer



Up at Home Farm, Will (Dean Andrews) is an edge after realising that he’s being blackmailed by someone who knows about his one-night-stand with ex-wife Rose (Christine Tremarco).

When Rose disappeared after her scheme to take down Kim (Claire King) was uncovered, both Kim and Will pointed the finger at each other.

It wasn’t until last week that the truth was revealed, with Dawn (Olivia Bromley) having found her mother at the side of the road where Kim and Will had dumped her, and given her a lift to the airport.

Dawn had played along as Kim and Will tried to explain Rose’s absence, and had tested Will by claiming that son Evan could need a bone-marrow transplant, in which case they needed to get in touch with Rose.

When Will failed to admit what he thought had happened to Rose, Dawn revealed that she’d known all along, and she and husband Billy (Jay Kontzle) moved out of Home Farm with the kids.

Since then however, Will has been horrified to realise that someone, somewhere knows that Rose had succeeded in getting him into bed.

He was able to eliminate Rose as a suspect early on, and the mystery tormentor has demanded £10,000 to keep quiet.

Next week, Will has been directed to a layby in order to drop off the cash, but as he waits Caleb comes on the scene, informing him of the raging fire up at Butlers. Will has no option but to reluctantly heads up to Butlers with Caleb to assist, concealing the bag of cash he has with him.

Having missed the planned drop, Will later receives a threatening message from his blackmailer.

Later in the week, Kim informs Will that one of her beloved horses has been stolen from the Home Farm stable.

It seems very likely that the theft is connected to the blackmail plot, but with him desperate to keep things under wraps, how will Will react?