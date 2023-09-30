With recent Neighbours episodes showing Harold struggling with his memory, Georgie Stone and Alan Fletcher talk to Back to the Bay about the powerful storyline.

Recent Neighbours episodes have seen Harold Bishop (Ian Bishop) struggle with memory issues, with Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) growing concerned for Harold’s wellbeing.

The first clue came in the return episode, when Jane Harris (Annie Jones) was surprised to find Harold chatting to the Varga-Murphy family shortly before Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) wedding, having seemingly forgotten that he should be in his suit and ready to leave.

As the first fortnight of episodes progressed, it became obvious that Harold was becoming increasingly forgetful, and had grown reliant on the Ramsay Street history book to remind him of major events in the lives of his closest friends.

The storyline will develop over the coming weeks, as Harold undergoes tests to work out the cause of his issues. Next Thursday’s episode sees a milestone, with Harold supported by his loved ones as his fears for the future reach breaking point. Read more…

Back to the Bay recently caught up with Alan Fletcher and Georgie Stone, who plays Mackenzie Hargreaves, to discuss what it was like filming the new storyline alongside Neighbours legend Ian Smith.

As the show drew to a close in 2022, we saw Harold offering Mackenzie advice on the grief she was facing after the death of her husband Hendrix (Ben Turland). Georgie tells us what it was like, and reveals that there are more Harold and Mackenzie scenes to come:

“I loved those scenes that I did with Ian last year, they were just so beautiful and I felt so honoured to have that opportunity. I’ve been able to work with him again this year, [in] some really, really lovely scenes.

“I love the unexpected friendship between Harold and Mackenzie,” she continues. “I think it’s such a great example of what Neighbours does best, which is that the cross-generational divide that is so often expected, doesn’t really exist here so much, or there’s a bridge between them and it’s so lovely to see this younger character and this older character be really good, genuine friends.

“So yeah, again so honoured. He’s such a lovely guy, he’s so cool!”

Alan Fletcher explains that the storyline is completely different to the comedy that fans are more accustomed to from Harold Bishop:

“For most people who love Neighbours, Harold has always been a figure of fun, he’s a comedy character, old jelly belly, y’know,” Alan says.

“And of course, last year we got an opportunity to see what a fine dramatic actor Ian is; he brings an enormous amount to this new chapter as a guest character, he brings fear, he brings almost terror, and working with him, for me, was wonderful, because I, probably for the first time, really had an intense story with Harold that was deeply personal.

“I think for Karl now, Karl’s starting to approach an age himself where the sorts of things that are happening in Harold’s life could be happening in his own. So they’re much closer to each other now than they’ve ever been in the past.”

Harold is back in Erinsborough for a guest stint, and Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) and Elly (Jodi Gordon) are expected back in the coming months, with further returnees yet to be announced. Alan and Georgie both had their own thoughts on who they would like to return to the series:

“Margot [Robbie, who played Donna Freedman], I love her,” says Georgie. “I mean, she’s not gonna come back, but she’s great. Or, I mean, Delta Goodrem [who played Nina Tucker]. I was obsessed with Delta Goodrem when I was a kid, loved her, obsessed. If she ever came back, it’d be cool.”

“She was super,” agreed Alan. “And you know, I don’t discount the possibility that Delta could stick her beak back in, it’d be marvellous to see her.

“Jason Herbison, our Executive Producer, is fantastic at luring people back, and he’s very persistent as well. Sometimes he stays on the case, he never gives up on the possibility of bringing characters back.”

However, Alan’s top choice was one who last appeared in the final episode back in 2022, and with whom he shares his recently-returned daughter, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall):

“I must say, I do love the idea that Izzy would appear again, now that Holly is a regular on Ramsay Street. Izzy has a spectacular ability to cause the worst possible problems for the Kennedy family; we saw that at the end of the last season when she turned up with Mal as her boyfriend; genius!

“That story, by the way, was suggested by Jackie Woodburne, so I’d love to see Izzy back, and of course any of the Kennedy children, whenever they come back, is a joy!”

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 2nd October (Episode 9 / 8912)

Mike finds himself the victim of his own impulsiveness.

Dex is blindsided by a secret with potentially catastrophic ramifications.

Paul discovers a piece of information which he believes will secure his hold over Lassiters.

Mackenzie throws caution to the wind as her interest in a certain resident reaches boiling point.

Tuesday 3rd October (Episode 10 / 8913)

Dex fears that JJ could be on track to cause irreparable damage to their family.

Remi voices her doubts to Cara, throwing their plans for the future into question.

Byron benefits from a new perspective on his relationship as he reconsiders his previous decisions.

Mackenzie struggles to not let her emotions get the better of her.

Wednesday 4th October (Episode 11 / 8914)

Terese, in an attempt to form stronger bonds with the people she loves, falls victim to a devilish manipulation.

Paul’s hubris grows as he inches closer to unmasking the truth.

JJ’s search for answers reaches the point of no return.

Thursday 5th October (Episode 12 / 8915)

Jane is blindsided when she’s betrayed by a close friend.

Tensions mount on Ramsay Street as a new rivalry is born.

Harold is supported by his closest friends, as his fears for the future reach breaking point.

