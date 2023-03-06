Shane Isheev to return to Neighbours

Exciting news has been revealed today, with the identity of another returnee revealed, this time in the script department.

When the news of the series’ revival broke back in November 2022, it was announced that executive producer Jason Herbison would be returning to the helm of the series, along with the core four cast – Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher, Stefan Dennis and Ryan Moloney.

Neighbours Script Department Finale… Love these brilliant peeps. And the biggest thanks to @ShaneIsheev for EVERYTHING! #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/yleO11mDSM — Emma J Steele (@emmajsteele1) May 22, 2022

For months now, Neighbours fans have been left guessing who would be taking on the role of script producer, the person who is responsible for the day-to-day running of the series’ story department.

While there’s no confirmation of his role, it looks like it may well be a familiar face.

Former script producer Shane Isheev has today confirmed the news of his return with a tweet, noting the mothership has called him home!

Jointly with Jason and story consultant Sarah Mayberry, the trio devised the final three weeks of episodes that saw the series out. He also wrote the two episodes immediately preceding the final two episodes.

International soap fans will be aware that Shane moved to the UK following the series’ finale to join the team at Hollyoaks. His first episode as story editor, a similar role, aired on 20th February 2023 (Episode 6051).

Who is Shane Isheev?

Prior to joining the Australian soap, Shane worked at Matchbox Pictures in a variety of roles, including associate post producer on The Real Housewives of Melbourne.

In 2015, Shane joined the team of Neighbours as a script coordinator, his first episode airing on 24th April of that year (Episode 7110). Over the years, he worked his way up the ranks, and after a stint as a script editor, he became the sole storyliner, working with the script producer Paul Gartside and his associate in the story room.

After a change in the set-up of the department, Shane was appointed story editor, running the story room with a team of storyliners, in 2018.

Following Kate Bradley’s departure at the end of 2021, Shane took over as script producer. In the role, he was responsible for the plotting, writing and editing 17 weeks of episodes.

Later in 2022, Darklands, a film produced by Shane, alongside Sarah Mayberry and her husband Christopher Gist, was released on Stan.

Neighbours’ 2012 season, as well as 50 classic episodes are now available to stream on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the US and Prime Video for viewers in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and South Africa. The 2013 season will be uploaded soon.

The newly rebooted Neighbours will go into production in mid April and will return to screens in the second half of 2023, where it will broadcast on Channel Ten in Australia, on Freevee in the UK and USA, and on Prime Video in Australia (seven days later), New Zealand and Canada.