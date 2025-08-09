Next week on Coronation Street, Theo cracks under pressure, Carla plans to propose, Dorin goes missing, and a cheeky photo causes issues for Abi and Carl.

1) Theo reaches breaking point

The presence of Noah (Richard Winsor) continues to haunt Theo (James Cartwright) next week, after discovering that his former conversion therapist is in a relationship with ex-wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson).

Since Theo moved out of the family home—in order to embrace his true sexuality and enter into a relationship with Todd (Gareth Pierce)—Noah has been using every trick in the book in an attempt to ‘save Theo’s soul’ and bring him back into the fold of their church.

Todd soon found himself arrested following an altercation with Noah, and was forced to sit through one of the group therapy sessions with gritted teeth as part of a restorative justice programme.

When Todd discovered that Noah was now seeing Danielle, with the pair colluding against Theo, the resulting confrontation in the bistro saw Theo’s son Miles (Lewis William Magee) lunge towards Todd.

As Theo stepped in, he accidentally struck his son, leading to Danielle banning him from seeing both kids.

“He’s really struggling,” James Cartwright tells us. “It’s also still all so new, there’s been so much change for Theo so quickly. He’s never had the opportunity to truly settle into who he is, and this relationship because it’s literally been one thing after another.”

“It’s a lot to deal with, especially after the conversion therapy, and then all these reminders and meetings are happening right on his doorstep,” James continues.

“It’s like old wounds being reopened and I think with Noah coming back, the conversion therapy aspect is particularly poignant because he is now living as a homosexual man. Noah has reappeared when Theo is finally living his truth so the timing of it couldn’t be any worse.”

Next week, Theo’s mood hits rock bottom when Todd hands him a leaflet from Noah’s church, promoting ‘Traditional Family Values’—complete with a photo of Theo’s family.

Shaken and angry that his own family are being used in the homophobic campaign, Theo skips their planned lunch and vents his frustration by trashing the builder’s yard.

“I think it’s a pressure that’s built up inside of him,” James explains. “The amount of pressure he’s feeling is unprecedented. Threats to anyone’s family is most people’s main trigger.”

Gary (Mikey North) returns to find the place in chaos and is stunned at what’s happened. But rather than lashing out at Theo, he ends up being an unlikely confidant.

“What Theo likes about Gary is he sees him as a man’s man,” James reveals. “He’s a builder, and he’s from Theo’s world which is scaffolding, yet he is completely accepting of the fact that Theo is a gay man.”

2) Gary goes after Noah

Later in the week, Theo urges Gary not to get involved with Noah, worried it could ruin his chances of seeing his kids. But Gary isn’t swayed and heads to the community centre to confront him.

“He gets to the point where he just can’t see his friend being treated like that, so he takes it upon himself to serve a bit of vigilante justice,” James adds.

“Gary says it’ll only be a warning. But it can never be just a warning with Gary Windass can it! He’s grateful to Gary in a way, [but] one wrong move could mean curtains for him.”

As Gary lies in wait in the community centre with a hammer, Maria (Samia Longchambon) grows suspicious after spotting his location on her phone, and sets off to track him down.

But what will she find when she gets there?

3) Aadi is questioned by the police

Elsewhere, Aadi’s (Adam Hussain) life continues to fall apart after the truth finally came out about his party at No.7, and the robbery at the shop.

After running up debts of £6,000 at the corner shop whilst dad Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) was in India, Aadi had enlisted Brody (Ryan Mulvey) to stage a robbery in order to claim on the insurance.

Unfortunately, Aadi later realised he had forgotten to pay one of the premiums, meaning the insurance wouldn’t pay out.

A backup plan concocted with Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) also fell though, after they planned to utilise £25,000 that Dev’s aunt was gifting towards the wedding to clear the debt, with Bernie secretly doing the wedding on the cheap.

But when Aunt Rani (Josephine Lloyd-Welcome) walked into the Rovers to find the punters partaking in some pole-dancing at Dev’s stag party, Rani made it clear that Bernie was not good enough for her nephew.

Dev ordered his aunt to leave, and she took her money with her.

Following the failed wedding, called off after Bernie suffered an allergic reaction to the lilies in her bouquet, Aadi was finally forced to come clean to his dad about the shop. Disappointed, Dev branded his son as a failure.

A shamed Aadi turned to drink, and when Lauren (Cait Fitton) came looking, he finally confessed that he had been the one inadvertently responsible for spiking her at the party.

Feeling low after overhearing Amy (Elle Mulvaney) tell Asha (Tanisha Gorey) that she’d felt nothing during a kiss with Aadi, he had decided to spice things up by sharing some LSD with Nina (Mollie Gallagher) and Summer (Harriet Bibby).

But things went awry when Lauren accidentally took Aadi’s drink, leading her to have terrifying hallucinations of former abuser Joel (Calum Lill), and to fall down the stairs at Underworld suffering broken ribs and a ruptured spleen.

Having taken the first steps into a relationship with Lauren since then, she was furious that Aadi had kept the truth from her, accusing him of being like Joel.

When Aadi returned home and confessed his part in Lauren’s spiking, it was the last straw for Dev, who later told his son he could no longer support him.

He had been talking to cousin Vikram (Chris Bisson), and has arranged for Aadi to go and work for him in India.

Next week, Amy comes across a miserable Aadi sitting alone in Victoria Gardens. She pulls him into a hug, assuring him that he’s a good person and she knows he never intended to hurt Lauren.

Back at No.1, Aadi quietly admits that he wishes their relationship was more than friendship, prompting Amy to confess she feels the same.

They share a passionate kiss, before heading upstairs.

Later, as a post-coital Aadi and Amy head back to No.7, the mood is abruptly interrupted when PC Jess (Donnaleigh Bailey) intercepts them, and informs Aadi he’s being taken in for questioning!

Has Lauren decided to take her revenge by going to the police about the spiking?

Later in the week, Bernie attempts to convince Dev to give Brody a job at the shop, but a bitter Aadi overhears and exposes Brody as the person responsible for bringing drugs to the party.

With the truth out, Bernie suggests postponing her honeymoon so Dev can focus on repairing his relationship with Aadi. Dev agrees, though insists Bernie should still take the trip herself as the rest will do her some good.

Will Dev and Aadi be able to move past their issues?

4) Carla plans to propose!

Across the street, now settling into their brand new home at No.6, Carla (Alison King) is already planning to take the next step with partner Lisa (Vicky Myers).

The week begins with Carla and Lisa deciding to do something a bit different by heading to a life drawing class together. Yet their evening is abruptly brought to an end thanks to another Betsy (Sydney Martin) related mishap, leaving them bailing out earlier than planned.

Over at the factory, a sheepish Betsy shows Carla the latest batch of vest tops she’s been working on, where she’s accidentally printed the wrong logo. How will Carla react?

Carla’s got more pressing matters to worry about however, when she reveals to an overjoyed Ryan (Ryan Prescott) that she’s planning on proposing to Lisa.

Later in the week, Carla anxiously waits for the post, telling Ryan that the engagement ring’s arrival is imminent. Meanwhile, Lisa’s quietly hatching her own jewellery-related plan, arranging a special gift for Betsy’s upcoming 18th birthday—a ring that carries Becky’s fingerprints as a sentimental keepsake.

When Carla’s ring finally lands, she wastes no time putting the rest of her plan into motion. She enlists Glenda’s (Jodie Prenger) help at the Rovers, asking her to discreetly slip the ring into a glass of champagne ready for the big moment.

Carla then calls Lisa at work, insisting they meet at the pub for a drink. But as Carla sets the scene, will Lisa cotton on to what’s about to happen?

5) Battle lines are drawn between Steve and Tracy

Next door at No.1, Steve (Simon Gregson) and Tracy’s (Kate Ford) divorce is turning predictably messy.

As the family sat down to dinner last week, alongside Ken (William Roache), and Steve’s new partner Cassie (Claire Sweeney), Amy was suspicious when Tracy suddenly announced that she wanted to settle things with Steve amicably.

Tracy had previously stated her intent on going after Steve’s stake in the Street Cars business, but claimed to have had a change of heart. Instead, Steve could keep his business, and she could keep the flower shop.

Next week however, it seems that Amy’s suspicions were well-founded, when Steve calls into the Preston’s Petals to reveal that his solicitor has now received the true valuation of the flower shop—and he wants his share!

Tracy’s fuming, convinced Amy must be behind the leak. Later, Steve packs up and announces he’s moving out until the divorce is finalised, sick of all the fighting.

6) Dorin goes missing under Steve’s watch

Steve isn’t moving far, with Tyrone (Alan Halsall) agreeing that mum Cassie can move Steve into their place for the time being.

Unfortunately, Tyrone doesn’t clear this with Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) first, leading to tension between the pair.

It does mean that Steve is around later in the week, however, when Tyrone needs someone to take care of infant son Dorin (Henry Meller).

Unfortunately, a somewhat out of practice Steve soon falls asleep in front of the telly. When he wakes, he panics when he suddenly realises that Dorin is missing!

As a frantic search commences, Steve’s horrified when he realises that Dorin could have hidden himself away in an old fridge… that’s just been taken away on the back of a truck!

7) Have Carl and Abi been rumbled?

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) continues to see brother-in-law Carl (Jonathan Howard) behind Kevin’s (Michael Le Vell) back, and their affair threatens to be rumbled when Hope (Isabella Flanagan) snaps a cheeky photo.

After receiving a text from Carl who wants to meet up for some afternoon delight, Abi fakes a migraine to get out of working at the garage. But back at No.13, Abi feels guilty about doing anything in the marital home, so Carl suggests they go for a drive instead.

As they approach the precinct, they spot Tyrone working on a car up ahead. It’s too late though—Tyrone has spotted Carl.

Carl quickly jumps out to intercept him as Abi ducks down in the passenger seat, desperate to avoid being seen when she’s supposed to be at home convalescing.

Will Tyrone spot her?

8) A bum deal for Tyrone

Later in the week, unhappy about being refused permission to go to a gig with Jack (Kyran Bowes), Hope turns the tables on Tyrone by revealing that she’s snapped a photo of his builder’s bum.

Cassie can’t help but tease Tyrone over the picture, but when Abi takes a look at it, she’s horrified to spot that she and Carl are visible in the background!

Further panic sets in when Kevin asks to see it, and Abi manages to convince Tyrone to strike a deal with Hope. If she deletes the photo, then she can go to the gig with Jack.

Abi despairs when Hope declares that she still plans to post the picture online anyway, so she hurriedly tasks Carl with a mission—get himself inside No.9, and retrieve Hope’s phone before it’s too late!

9) George’s date is scuppered

Also next week, George (Tony Maudsley) is looking for love again following his split from Eileen (Sue Cleaver) earlier this year, but his foray into the world of online dating doesn’t go as planned.

When George comes into the Rovers with a new shirt, he admits to Glenda (Jodie Prenger) that he’s arranged to meet a lady named Samantha (Liz Carney) there for a date.

But when Samantha turns up shortly afterwards, both she and Glenda are shocked as they recognise each other—they were best mates at primary school!

As the two share an excited reunion, the idea of an intimate date for George seems firmly on the sidelines!