Coronation Street have released a new video looking back at the past 21 years of Tyrone and Fiz’s relationship, in advance of their Christmas Day wedding.

The pair first shared a kiss way back in 2011, and this year’s Christmas Day episode will (hopefully) see them tie the knot, thanks to Tyrone’s secret plans for a festive wedding for himself and Fiz.

21 years after they first got together, the show has decided it’s a good time to take a look back at the past two decades to see how we arrived at this moment.

To celebrate, the actors behind the popular pairing – Jennie McAlpine and Alan Halsall – sat down with their co-star Colson Smith for an exclusive interview for Coronation Street’s YouTube channel.

Colson is the actor behind Craig Tinker, who has been part of the Corrie family since 2011, and he takes the pair for a drink at the Rovers to grill them on their past, their future, and put them head to head for a very special quiz.

As well as discussing the upcoming romantic Christmas wedding plan, Jennie and Alan get the chance to watch some of the key moments from Fiz and Tyrone’s on-screen love story, going from their first kiss in 2001 to last year’s festive fight on the cobbles.

Plus, Colson draws on their decades of history in the ‘Brown Vs Dobbs Christmas Quiz’ to find out if the pair really are the perfect match.

Of her chat with Colson, Jennie said: “It is lovely to watch some of the early scenes, it is such a long time ago and you forget things that you filmed together.

“It is very funny looking back on some of the hair and fashion choices!”

Alan said: “I was nervous about doing the quiz as Jennie is a quiz fiend and knows so much about the show. You will have to watch to see who comes out on top.”

The two are recently engaged, after Tyrone proposed to Fiz in Roy’s Rolls. However, Fiz has no idea that Tyrone has planned for them to get married on Christmas Day, and his efforts to hide the surprise mean that she’s expecting Christmas to be a dud.

Tyrone is planning what he hopes is the perfect surprise wedding for his fiancée after learning that she was dreading planning another ceremony – after all, it’s only five months since her last wedding to Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna).

With the two girls, Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby (Macy Alabi) in on the plan too, the three descend the stairs on Christmas morning to find a surprise of their own. Deciding that Christmas will be a damp squib, and completely oblivious to the plans that Tyrone has put in place, Fiz is nowhere to be seen!

Will they manage to track Fiz down before she misses her own wedding?

Catch Up With Colson is available to watch on the Coronation Street YouTube channel.

Here are the Christmas Coronation Street Spoilers:

Monday 19th December (Episode 10825-10826)

Jacob’s dad Damon makes his presence felt, as Jacob is resentful of Damon’s cushy life in Ibiza while he was mixed up in gangs.

Griff’s financial backer is revealed.

Adam gives Daisy an important article Daniel has written, revealing how she’s helped him to love again after loss and rebuild his life.

Billy and Paul go to the police to report Summer as a missing person

Wednesday 21st December (Episode 10827-10828)

Max and Griff’s survival trip goes horribly wrong.

Nick goes behind Leanne’s back again.

Daisy gets news as she and Daniel attend the appointment at the breast clinic.

Fiz suggests they book a cottage in the Lakes for Christmas, leaving Tyrone scared his wedding plans could be scuppered.

Friday 23th December (Episode 10829-10830)

Toyah considers keeping Spider’s secret, as Griff convinces Max to lie to the police.

Daniel explains to Jenny that he plans to propose to Daisy and asks for her blessing.

There’s a break-in at Number 1 – all the Christmas presents have gone from under the tree, and Daniel tells Jenny that the burglars took the engagement ring.

Fiz frets over Christmas day, worried it’ll be the worst one ever.

Sunday 25th December (Episode 10831-10832)

Fiz is disappointed with her Christmas presents and heads out, oblivious to Tyrone’s wedding plans.

Tyrone is forced to call the wedding off as Fiz goes missing, having left without her phone.

Will Chris, a passing walker bearing a striking resemblance to a festive gift-giver, save their big day?

The festive cheer vanishes at No. 8 when David makes a joke about Griff.

Ken and Jenny decide to help Daniel propose.

Elaine insists Stephen joins her for a glass of wine.

Monday 26th December (Episode 10833-10834)

Stephen’s lies catch up with him.

Max announces he’s moving in with Griff.

Todd can’t mask his feelings as Laurence suggests to Sean they have a trip away.

Sam finds Hope talking to her dead dad.

Wednesday 28th December (Episode 10835-10836)

Stephen masks his inner turmoil when Teddy calls from Canada with some new information regarding Leo.

Todd makes a pass at Laurence; how will he respond?

Summer hands over her wages to Mike and Esther.

Toyah warns David to get Max out of Griff’s grasp as soon as possible.

Thursday 29th December (Episode 10837)

Stephen feels Teddy may be close to the truth, but will an accident silence him?

Todd’s intrigued as he finds new information about Laurence’s dead wife.

Summer’s forced to face Billy; how will he react to her surrogacy decision?

Friday 30th December (Episode 10838)

Todd has his own theory about Laurence.

As Teddy lies unconscious, have all of Stephen’s problems been solved?

Nina tells Roy how much easier life would be if he’d embrace technology.