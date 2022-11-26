This Week’s Emmerdale Spoilers – 27th to 30th November

Coming up this week on Emmerdale, Matty’s suspicions continue to grow, David makes another rash business decision, and the Tate empire grows even further.

Matty (Ash Palmisciano) remains suspicious about all the goings-on at Butlers Farm over the past few weeks, being the only person in the household to not know the truth that 10-year-old Kyle (Huey Quinn) was the one who killed Al (Michael Wildman).

With girlfriend Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) whisking Kyle away to Belfast with not so much as a goodbye, who was quickly followed by his mum Moira (Natalie J Robb), Matty realises that there’s something that he’s not being told, and it all has to do with Cain (Jeff Hordley).

Despite Chas’s (Lucy Pargeter) best attempts to stop his digging, Matty is determined to find out the truth about why Cain ‘killed’ Al, and Chas freaks out when she learns that Matty has arranged to visit him in prison.

Cain is surprised to see Matty waiting for him in the visitors’ room, and is quick to shoot down his theories.

Given that the secret already spreading, what with Moira’s brother Mackenzie also being in the know, Cain is intent on letting it go no further.

Cain is relieved when he believes he’s put Matty’s suspicions to rest, but little does he know that Matty has seen through his lies, and is now more determined than ever to uncover the truth…

Also coming soon, Cain and Chas’s long-lost brother arrives in Emmerdale. Read more…

Elsewhere, David is wallowing in misery after being dumped by Victoria, after he confesses to putting her name down on his speeding ticket.

Wanting to open up a delivery service at the shop, David knew that the points could have lost him his licence, so put the blame onto Victoria… despite her forbidding it.

Little did he know however that Victoria was about to pick up six points of her own, after she ran a red light whilst on her phone. To make matters worse, the only reason she did so was because she was rushing to the hospital after Harry was injured, due to David leaving the kids alone whilst opening up the shop.

Realising the perilous situation he’s put Victoria in, David is forced to admit the truth.

As friends and family gather in The Hide to celebrate David’s birthday, Bear (Joshua Richards), Ryan (James Moore) and Marlon (Mark Charnock) are all shocked when they hear from a furious Victoria about David’s betrayal.

When David finally does the right thing and confesses to the police, his belief that Victoria will simply forgive him and move on, is the last straw.

Victoria tells David that they’re over, and he gets precious little sympathy from the other party guests. Convinced he can turn things around, he’s devastated when he later finds Victoria removing her belongings from the house.

Victoria tries to convince herself that she’s doing the right thing, as she’s offered a key to Dale View by Wendy (Susan Cookson), whilst David does all he can to try and win her back.

With his business woes continuing, David is annoyed when he finds Bear in the shop, Pollard (Chris Chittell) having hired him as the new delivery driver.

It all becomes too much for David, who breaks down in front of Bear.

Bear is able to offer some words of advice, and when he leaves, David has a brainwave for his next plan to save the business (we wonder if it was the red coast and beard).

When Pollard and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) return to the store, they’re surprised to find it turned into a winter wonderland, decked out with Christmas decorations.

They’re in despair at David putting himself into even more debt, as he continues to spend money on the business for all the wrong reasons—will this latest plan turn things around for the hapless shop owner?

The Tate empire is set to grow further this week, as Kim (Claire King) tells Will (Dean Andrews) about her plans to open up a stud farm on the estate.

After hearing positive feedback about the plans, Kim offers Gabby (Rosie Bentham) an exciting opportunity to work at Home Farm.

Also coming up…

Dawn (Olivia Bromley) is relieved when she hears that Alex (Liam Boyle) has signed a private consent form.

Having put Alex through some of their intimidation tactics a few weeks back, after he threatened to have Clemmie (Mabel Addison) and Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall) taken away from Billy (Jay Kontzle) and Dawn, Kim and Will give a knowing look to one another.

The breakdown of her marriage really hits home for Leyla when Liam (Jonny McPherson) decides that they should get a divorce.

Plus, Chloe’s (Jessie Elland) friends are shocked when she finally reveals to them that she’s pregnant.

Here are this week’s Emmerdale Spoilers:

Sunday 27th November 2022 (Episode 9531–9532)

Marlon is overwhelmed when Ryan offers him a job at the Woolpack.

Vanessa is left unimpressed when Rhona tells her about buying Jamie’s share, before telling her she’s accepting a job in Canada.

David finds Victoria moving her things out of the house.

Tuesday 29th November 2022 (Episode 9533–9534)

Bernice goes to squirt Bear with the hose, but hits Mandy’s new potential client instead.

Everybody is surprised when Chloe reveals that she’s pregnant.

With Suzy missing, Vanessa’s anxieties surrounding her absence begin to resurface.

Wednesday 30th November 2022 (Episodes 9535–9536)

When David breaks down in front of Bear, he offers some wise words of advice.

After some positive feedback, Kim offers Gabby the chance to work at Home Farm.

Bernice is angry when Liam reveals that she doesn’t have dementia, but is likely going through the menopause.

Cain is relieved to have put Matty’s suspicions to bed, but Matty doesn’t believe a word of it…

Everyone says their emotional goodbyes to Vanessa.