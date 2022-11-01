Emmerdale Spoilers – Nicola King’s day in court arrives

Next week on Emmerdale, nearly five months after being viciously beaten, Nicola King finally gets her day in court as she faces her attackers.

It was back in June that Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) was set upon by a gang of teenage girls in a Hotten car park, led by Saskia (Sarah Kay Sweeney). Since then, the cafe owner has suffered from severe anxiety and agoraphobia, scared in the knowledge that the girls were still out there somewhere.

So it was a huge shock when she interviewed vicar Charles’s (Kevin Mathurin) long-lost daughter Naomi (Karene Peter) for a job, only to come to the realisation that she recognised Naomi’s voice and distinctive trainers from being at the scene of her attack.

Naomi strenuously denied the allegation at first, but eventually confessed to Charles that she had in fact been in the car park that day, albeit as a bystander.

Too scared to intervene, Naomi had approached Nicola as she lay sprawled on the floor after the attack, telling her she was sorry before fleeing.

Choosing to do the right thing and inform the police of the identity of Nicola’s attackers, the plan backfired when Saskia and the others in turn blamed Naomi for the assault, leading to her own arrest for GBH. Naomi’s sacrifice was of no comfort to Nicola either, who has remained convinced of her guilt.

The lead-up to the trial next week isn’t without its dramas for Naomi, when Charles’s partner Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) attempts to manipulate Nicola into talking favourably about Naomi in court.

The conversation doesn’t go down well, and Manpreet soon realises that her interference could well do more damage than good if Nicola decides to report it.

Meanwhile, if the trial isn’t enough to deal with, Naomi is dealt another blow when boyfriend Nate (Jurell Carter) admits that he cheated on her with his ex Tracy (Amy Walsh) on her recent visit to the village.

Naomi couldn’t help but feel a pang of jealousy when she discovered Nate was meeting up with Tracy, but he insisted that he just wanted to spend some quality time with his young daughter, Frankie. However it didn’t take long for the two to give in to temptation and sleep together.

Even asked outright by Naomi following his tryst, Nate denied anything had happened, so when the love rat decides to finally confess over a nice lunch at The Hide, Naomi isn’t best pleased!

When the trial finally begins, Naomi is caught unaware when the case against her is laid out.

Saskia’s barrister makes the claim that Naomi had fallen out with the other girls following a quarrel over money, and her bitterness at being shunned is the only reason she’s trying to put blame onto them for the attack.

Nicola also has a tough time of it, as Naomi’s barrister tells the jury that Nicola’s story lacks any credible evidence.

As the proceedings wrap up for the day, a fuming Nicola has to consider the possibility that the gang will get away with it. At the same time, Naomi is reeling from the threat that she will be put away for a crime that she didn’t commit.

When we rejoin the action on Thursday, Naomi is unfortunate enough to bump into Saskia in the courtroom toilets, who issues her with an ultimatum—either she change her version of events, or her family will be dragged into it.

A manipulative Saskia manages to keep her cool as the prosecution cross-examines her, as they point out that Naomi has no reason to lie given that she’s implicated herself in a serious crime.

As Naomi takes the stand, she does her best to ignore Saskia’s threats in order to give her version of events. But as the defence barrister tries to grind her down during the cross-examination, with Saskia’s glare tormenting her, Naomi finally snaps.

When an outraged Naomi comes clean about Saskia’s intimidation tactics, Saskia finally breaks her cool persona and fires back at Naomi, something she quickly regrets. Whilst the jury have now had a glimpse of the real Saskia, Naomi isn’t convinced that it will help her case.

As the trial comes to its conclusion and the judge sends the jury away to consider their verdict, an exhausted Nicola isn’t feeling optimistic that justice will prevail. Elsewhere, despite the best efforts of Charles and Ethan (Emile John) to think positive Naomi has already resigned herself to the fact she may be going to prison…

There’s no doubt that, whatever the verdict, it will cause hurt to someone!