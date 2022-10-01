Home and Away Spoilers – Cash cuts Rose out of his life

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Felicity learns the full extent of Cash’s pain as he moves into the Parata house, whilst Rose considers leaving the bay…



After being shot in the line of duty, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) has been struggling with his mental health as he tries to come to terms with what happened at the bikie raid.

Unable to comprehend that he had taken a man’s life, Cash sought answers from colleague Rose (Kirsty Marillier). Although she wasn’t witness to the incident, she smuggled a report out of the police station to show Cash that he wasn’t at fault—he had been forced to fire at Marty (Ben Wood) in self-defence.

Even though it was the news that both Rose and Cash’s sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) were hoping for, they were concerned that it seemed to have no effect on Cash.

Fearing for her brother’s state of mind—given that his girlfriend Jasmine (Sam Frost) had also recently dumped him—Flick begged Dr Bree (Juliet Godwin) to not let Cash out of her sight, explaining that depression had caused their father to take his own life.

Next week, Flick rushes to the hospital after getting a panicked phone call from Cash, where she finds him out of bed telling Bree that he wants out of there. Bree admits that she has no power to stop him leaving, but points out that it’s firmly against her medical advice.

Cash argues that he’s had a counselling session and is now in a better place, but Flick finds it unlikely that he’d be cured after just one session—if he was better, he wouldn’t be so desperate to go home.

Flick manages to convince Cash to remain at the hospital another night by promising to stay with him, but the next morning he’s still determined to leave. As Cash reluctantly heads off for physio, Flick asks Bree if Cash is really fit enough to be discharged.

Bree comes to the conclusion that whilst physically he should be remaining in hospital, psychologically is a different matter—he clearly needs to go home.

Bree agrees to let Cash leave, on the condition that he be discharged into Flick’s care and continues his treatment. Realising that Cash would be uncomfortable moving back to Irene’s (Lynne McGranger) house, given it holds memories of his time with Jasmine, Flick is pleased when Tane agrees to let Cash move into the Parata house.

When Irene sends the rest of his stuff over from the beach house, Cash finds the ring that he was planning to propose to Jasmine with.

It’s only when Flick walks in to find him staring at it that he reveals the truth to her, and she realises the extent of his loss.

Meanwhile, Rose is annoyed when she arrives at the hospital to find that Cash has been discharged already, telling Nurse Amy (Jazz Laker) that she finds it negligent. She later confronts Bree about her decision, who is forced to remind her that she’s the one with the medical knowledge.

Rose offloads to Xander about how no-one has given her updates on Cash, given that only last week she was putting her career on the line to help him.

But when Rose finally catches up with Cash herself, spotting him sitting on a bench near the beach, she doesn’t get the reception she’s hoping for.

Seeing Rose reminds Cash of how everything he was working towards has now been lost—he convinced Rose and Xander to stay in the bay to get to know Jasmine, and now that she’s gone, he’s faced with that reminder every time he sees them.

“I can’t be around you or Xander,” Cash explains. “I need space.”

When Xander comes home that evening, he finds his sister in a melancholy mood on the couch.

Rose tells him that Cash no longer wants their help, it’s too painful for him.

Xander admits that Cash probably can’t be blamed for that, given everything that’s happened, but Rose then starts to question her place in Summer Bay.

“If our sister isn’t coming back… and the only friend I’ve made here doesn’t want anything to do with me…. then I don’t know what I’m doing here.”

Rose’s confession gives Xander food for thought, but the next day he tells Rose that he feels Summer Bay is a good place for them—he doesn’t want to leave.

Xander also has other things on his mind—his new tattoo has become infected. It was only a couple of weeks ago that Xander revealed the extent of his tattoos to Rose, having used them as a way of coping with losing patients in his job as a paramedic.

Both Rose and Cash persuaded Xander to seek help from a counsellor, but after another fatality the temptation became too great, with Xander calling a tattoo artist round to the apartment to put a new inking on his chest.

John (Shane Withington) is confused when a pat on Xander’s shoulder causes him to wince in pain, and later on, Xander tends to the tattoo with an ice pack… just as Rose walks in.

Rose immediately spots the new inking, and quickly deduces that the counselling hasn’t helped Xander with his coping mechanism.

“Tell me again how good this place is for you?” Rose comments…

Will this be the last straw that convinces Rose they need to move away from Summer Bay?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 3rd October (Episode 7866)

Felicity’s plate gets overloaded. Nikau gets lucky with a lady. Marilyn feels uncomfortable around Heather.

Tuesday 4th October (Episode 7867)

Felicity discovers what Cash lost. Nikau enjoys no-strings dating. Marilyn uncovers an omen.

Wednesday 5th October (Episode 7868)

Cash cuts off the past. Rose can’t stay in Summer Bay. Marilyn and Roo agree to disagree.

Thursday 6th October (Episode 7869)

Ziggy wonders what could have been. Irene serves up some tough love. Rose heals Xander’s wounds.

Friday 7th October (Episode 7870)

Ziggy chases her dreams. Justin cautions Leah against her overbearing Aunt act. How far will Theo go to keep Kirby a secret?