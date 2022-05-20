Home and Away promo teases murder mystery as body found!

A new Home and Away promo airing in Australia has teased the beginning of a murder mystery, as a body washes up on the shores of Summer Bay.

The promo, which you can view in full further down this article, shows Justin and Leah stumbling across a body while walking along the beach.

“Call 000,” says Justin as he comes to a sudden stop.

Leah initially looks confused, but as she takes a few more steps forward, she spots what Justin has seen and gasps in shock.

In the next scene, we see newcomer Rose (Kirsty Marillier) on the beach, looking under a blue tarpaulin that’s been placed over the body.

Considering Rose has expressed her boredom at the quietness of Summer Bay, we’re sure she’ll appreciate finally having an exciting case to sink her teeth into.

It’s not long until a full crime scene investigation begins on the beach, with forensic investigators and photographers examining the body.

Unsurprisingly, ever-present John Palmer (Shane Withington) is seen standing next to his Can-Am, watching on and presumably trying to get the low-down on everything the police know.

“Who is it?” asks the promo.

Jasmine (Sam Frost) also arrives and chats to Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) – it’s a family affair as her boyfriend and step-sister work together on the case.

As the promo asks, “Who did it?” we see Rose examine the deceased’s identification, before showing it to Cash.

The promo ends with Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) stating, “There’s a murderer out there.”

Whoever the body belongs to, we already know who the prime suspect is – Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor).

A spoilers for the first of next Thursday’s triple bill reads, “Is Dean the prime suspect for murder?” while the second of the three episodes asks, “Is Dean being framed for murder?”

Recent episodes saw Dean call on the infamous River Boys as PK (Ryan Johnson) continued to harass Mackenzie (Emily Weir).

PK tricked Mackenzie into believing she owed him $100,000 after they hosted a private poker night at Salt, but Mac eventually discovered the truth and tried to call PK’s bluff. However, he proved he wasn’t to be messed when when he sent two of his heavies into Salt.

They trashed the place, and when Tane (Ethan Browne) walked in and tried to intervene, they stabbed him.

Dean had initially tried to scare PK off by threatening to go to the police, but PK retaliated by leaving a photo of Dean’s son Jai on the counter of Ben’s Boards, with “Like I said, this isn’t over” written on the back.

Knowing he had to take drastic action to get rid of of PK and keep his son safe, Dean invited the River Boys to Summer Bay, and the latest episode saw them pull up with PK tied up in the boot.

Exactly what they planned to do with PK remains to be seen, but we’re sure that the body that washes up on the beach is sure to have something to do with the ongoing storyline.

Did Dean and the River Boys really murder PK and dump him in the sea?

Considering Dean’s history with Colby (Tim Franklin) and Ross Nixon (Justin Rosniak), it seems unlikely that he would take such an extreme move, so it seems far more likely that PK and his heavies have targeted an innocent bystander – or perhaps Nathan (Ryan Panizza) – and framed it to look like Dean is to blame.

Will Dean be able to explain himself?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 23rd May (Episode 7799)

Can Theo escape the friend zone? Xander uncovers the cause of Millie’s car crash. Leah cooks up a plan to calm Roo.

Tuesday 24th May (Episode 7800)

Xander’s help backfires. Millie lets Logan take the fall. The Stewart family brace for transplant surgery. A body washes up in the bay.

Wednesday 25th May (Episode 7801)

Logan discovers the twisted truth. Jasmine takes up Xander’s crusade.

Thursday 26th May (Episodes 7802-7894)

Is Dean the prime suspect for murder? Mac and Felicity’s feud boils over. Bella gets a dream proposal.

Will Nikau obstruct Bella’s dreams? Mackenzie rekindles an old flame. Roo refuses to leave Martha’s side. Is Dean being framed for murder?

Leah grills Chloe about her romance with Theo. Martha and Roo face recovery apart.