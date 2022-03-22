Home and Away is about to kick off a major new storyline for Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), as a new promo sees them bring a poker event to Summer Bay. Is Mac about to make a deal with the devil?

Later this week, Mackenzie gets some bad news that could see her lose her entire business.

Her friends and family start to get suspicious when her attitude changes overnight – she stops giving Dean (Patrick O’Connor) free food and drink, telling him she’s cutting him off and claiming she’s “sick of all the freeloading”, but it’s clear that something’s wrong.

She also starts acting cold towards Ryder (Lukas Radovich), who comments, “one minute I was golden… the next, dirt!”

The real reason for her change of attitude is that she’s heard from her insurance company that they’re not going to cover the damage caused by the gas attack which occurred back in October (December in the UK).

Mac was relying on that money to keep the business afloat, and it seems that without it, she’s nearly out of cash. She eventually opens up to her brother, breaking down in tears as she tells him, “I’m in big trouble. Big, big trouble, Dean.”

Then, in episodes airing in Australia early next week, Mackenzie is forced to make a difficult decision. She’s only just offered Ryder a pay rise, a result of his graduation from TAFE, and she realises she can no longer afford to keep her second in command in a job.

It’s not a decision she makes lightly. She’s devastated that her business – which has been the only thing in her life over the past few turbulent years – is on the verge of collapse, but she has no other choice.

Or does she?

Felicity, who worked in a club in the city before moving to the beachside town and taking up a job at Salt, has a few ideas up her sleeve from her years in hospitality.

She comes to Mac with a proposal for how she can make some cash and turn the business around – but is it just going to cause her more problems?

Home and Away’s new poker promo

The new promo currently airing on Channel 7 in Australia shows Felicity propose an idea for a poker event at Salt.

“Winners tip big,” Felicity says, explaining to Mac why the event would be the perfect way to bring in some fast cash. “But losers drink even bigger!”

Could the big spenders be just what Mac needs to save her business?

“When do you need an answer?” Mackenzie asks.

“When do you need the money?” Felicity responds.

Mackenzie realises she has no choice but to agree, and the promo shows the glitzy event take over Salt.

There are numerous poker tables set up, a croupier setting up the chips, and scores of guests mingling as they wait for the event to get underway.

As the players down shots and expensive drinks, it looks like Felicity is right about the big spenders. Will this be the event that keeps Mac in business?

Hold your cards close to your chest.

Felicity is very much in charge as she takes to the floor and calls out “ladies and gentleman, welcome!”

It looks like Ryder has kept his job after all, as he watches on from behind the bar, serving drinks to the happy gamblers.

“Here comes trouble,” he says, as she sees Tane and Felicity, now having changed outfits, appear from behind the curtain. “It’s so wrong how hot those two look.”

In fact, Tane and Felicity make a number of outfit changes throughout the promo, hinting that the high-stakes event may take place over a number of days, giving Mac a chance to make even more money.

And, as the bar owner counts the cash from behind the bar, it looks like it’s doing just that.

But is it really that easy?

“Eat, drink, play,” we hear Tane say.

“Oh, I knew you couldn’t resist,” says Felicity.

“Admit it, this was a good idea,” Felicity says to Mackenzie as they watch the action from beside the bar.

“Bit of a card shark, are we?” Felicity says seductively to her boyfriend, and it appears that the new Parata patriarch is doing pretty well.

“Just lucky,” Tane responds with a smile.

However, could their cocky attitudes be about to make them some enemies? Another player doesn’t look too happy with the pair, as he impatiently tells Tane, “we’re waiting on you.”

Then, Tane makes a big move.

“All in,” he says, as he pushes all of his chips into the centre of the table.

The Paratas have a difficult financial future after Ari’s recent death, and although they’ve still got the gym business to rely on, losing Ari means that they need all the help they can get.

Is Tane going to win big, or lose it all?

We hear Felicity say, “It’s just a matter of knowing when to talk, when to listen.”

Does she have a few tricks up her sleeve to help Tane out? And will those tricks end up angering the wrong people?

As the on-screen text reads “A deal with the devil,” we hear a voice say “this isn’t exactly legit!”

Then, a mysterious figure gets close to Mackenzie and whispers in her ear, “I guarantee you a five thousand dollar buy in.”

It seems that Mackenzie, who is even more desperate for cash than Tane, is about to make the biggest mistake of her life.

Will she lose everything?

Dean knows how risky it would be for Mackenzie to get involved in the game.

“Do you know how dodgy this is?” he asks her, as he takes her outside for some fresh air and some stern words.

“Good luck, because you’re gonna need it.”

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 23rd March (Episode 7754)

Ziggy accuses Justin of discrimination. Logan investigates Martha for Roo. Could Mackenzie lose Salt?

Thursday 24th March (Episode 7755)

Cash bears bad news for Jasmine. Roo takes her last chance with Martha. Dean’s rescue plan for Mackenzie turns sour.

Monday 28th March (Episode 7756)

Mackenzie makes a harsh business decision. Bella can’t escape Chloe. Will Jasmine get answers about her past?

Tuesday 29th March (Episode 7757)

Nikau accuses Chloe of revenge. Is Mia going head first into danger? Felicity has a dangerous fix for Mackenzie’s debt.