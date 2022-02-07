Home and Away Spoilers – Ryder suffers a panic attack

This week on Home and Away in Australia, the impact of being buried underground takes its toll on Ryder’s mental wellbeing, as Alf continues to seek vengeance.

These episodes will air in the UK in mid-March.

Ryder’s (Lukas Radovich) recent ordeal, which saw him buried alive whilst taking part in a dangerous new challenge with Theo (Matt Evans), has left him badly shaken.

It’s no surprise. He was buried 6 foot underground in a makeshift coffin, with the event live-streamed to their followers, and only had around 30 minutes of oxygen remaining when the 5-hour-long challenge was supposed to end.

This should have been more than enough, had his partner-in-crime Theo not been trapped with barbed wire around his leg, meaning he was unable to dig Ryder up as planned.

When Ryder realised that he wasn’t going to be rescued in time, he started recording his last will and testament using the little battery life he had left.

Thankfully, Roo (Georgie Parker) and Justin (James Stewart) discovered the challenge’s live stream in the nick of time, and managed to track the boys down when Roo recognised the ‘burial site’ as an area of land close to the caravan park.

Ryder was unconscious and in a bad way by the time they dug him up, but regained consciousness in the days that followed, and seems set to make a full recovery.

However, while he’s physically fine, mentally he’s struggling. Being so close to death has left lasting psychological scars on the youngster, and it’s not helped by Alf (Ray Meagher), who’s still on the war path this week, determined to make Theo pay for their dangerous actions.

Having to watch his grandson’s last will and testament on a phone screen is too much for Alf to handle, and he wants someone to pay.

Alf won’t listen to Ryder’s claims that Theo isn’t to blame – in Ryder’s eyes they both agreed to do the challenge, and, while Ryder now realises what a stupid idea it was, he knows that he’s equally at fault.

Alf, however, doesn’t see it that way, and is baying for blood. He doesn’t want his grandson to have anything to do with newcomer Theo, which just stresses Ryder out even more, when all he needs right now is a friend.

It frustrates Ryder that his granddad won’t listen to a word he says, and things go from bad to worse when Alf comes up with a vengeful plan.

TV WEEK reports that Ryder suffers a panic attack later this week, when things get too much for him.

“Ryder’s scars are more psychological,” Lukas explains. “The near-death experience he’s had is enough to change anyone’s perspective.”

Of the atmosphere in Summer Bay House in the days following the stunt, he adds that “there’s a lot of tension.”

When Ryder flees the house after another tense showdown with Alf, Roo follows close behind. She tries to calm him down and make him see his grandfather’s point of view, but suddenly everything gets on top of him.

He struggles to breathe. Suddenly, he’s in the midst of a panic attack, as Roo desperately calls for help.

Will Alf realise the impact his behaviour is having on his grandson, and stop his vengeful campaign against Theo?

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away in Australia:

Monday 7th February (7722)

Mackenzie keeps her enemies close. Felicity and Tane have a steamy reunion. Mia gets a bad sign from Ari.

Tuesday 8th February (7723)

Mia is desperate to have her wedding. Cash offers Tane a lifeline. Roo and Martha find a truce. Tane leans on Felicity for support. Alf and Justin clash.

Wednesday 9th February (7724)

Theo tries to make amends. Alf goes on the war path against Theo. Jasmine and Cash are loved up.

Thursday 10th February (7725)

Bella finds a new home. Alf has a vengeful plan for Theo. John gets implicated in revenge.